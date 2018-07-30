Chesapeake Energy's Monumental Move

Chesapeake will need another big asset sale to truly set it on the right path, but this is a great start that investors should appreciate.

The significant drop in EBITDA from the sale is disappointing, but this sale is worth it and makes me think management might be able to pull a turnaround off.

It's turning out to be pretty nice being a shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) these days. Late last week, the management team at the E&P (exploration and production) firm announced a massive asset sale that, the company asserts, will set it on the right path to success. Beyond any doubt, this move by the firm is a wise one, and if all the figures are true, then it will go a long way to transforming the business back from being a speculative one to being viable. Certain risks do still exist and management still has work to do, but this greases the wheels and sets the company around half way to being where it should be.

A Big Announcement

After the market closed on July 26, shares of Chesapeake soared nearly 10% (but ended up closing on the 27th up less than 1%) on the back of news that management struck a deal to sell all of its Utica Shale assets located in Ohio to a Texas-based firm called Encino Acquisition Partners. According to management, the assets consist of 320 thousand net acres, had proved reserves of 480 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent), and held 920 operated and non-operated wells responsible for 107 thousand boe of output in 2017 alone.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

The terms are fairly straightforward. In exchange for the assets, Chesapeake will receive $1.9 billion in cash, plus depending on energy prices, it could receive up to another $100 million between the time of closing and the end of 2019. Not only does the business receive cash from the transaction, investors will benefit from a reduction in costs. For 2019, gathering, processing, and transportation expenses are expected to be lower to the tune of $450 million. In addition, Chesapeake's future commitments in the Utica for both midstream and downstream operations will decrease by $2.4 billion.

Not only do I support the concept of a sale, I support the view of which assets are being sold off. Due to the higher price point (especially following a partial recovery in the space) for oil compared to natural gas and relative to costs associated with production, I prefer management's focus to be on oil more than gas moving forward. Sure enough, the Utica assets, by production, consist of 67% natural gas, 24% natural gas liquids, and just 9% oil. By proved reserves, these figures are 72%, 23%, and 5%, respectively.

As part of the transaction, management will shave off hundreds of millions of dollars worth of capex (in 2017, these assets required $471 million in spending). This will free up spending for where management really sees attractive prospects: the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As you can see in the image below, Chesapeake expects to see significant growth in the region. On June 22nd of this year, net production stood at 32 thousand boe per day, up 77.8% compared to the 18 thousand boe per day seen in the fourth quarter of last year. By the end of 2018, exit rate production is expected to average 38 thousand boe per day, and in 2019, we should see output approximately double what the average will end up being this year. What's really attractive, in my mind, about this particular region is that 42% of output is oil, 41% is natural gas, and 17% is natural gas liquids. This beats what the company is doing in the Utica.

*Taken from Chesapeake Energy Corp.

This Puts Chesapeake On A Positive Path

One fear investors might have regarding the asset sale, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, is that EBITDA will decline. That is, unfortunately, true. According to management, 2017's EBITDA for its Utica assets totaled $455 million, but between oil production totaling 500 thousand barrels higher this year than previously expected and with growth elsewhere, this shortfall should be made up within a year following the close of the sale. This assumes capital expenditures for this year of $2.35 billion, followed, most likely, by a modest increase to that next year.

In fact, next year, the company is expected to see, adjusted for assets sales, oil production growth of around 10% and aggregate growth will probably be 5% or less. In 2020, an undisclosed amount of additional growth should come on the books. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly what the picture will look like yet for next year and we will have to wait until management offers more details on the firm's upcoming earnings call and through the rest of 2018, but it's likely that EBITDA will be at, if not above, the $2.35 billion management has forecasted for this year (assuming current strip prices for oil and natural gas hold).

Beyond cash flow prospects and cost-savings, the sale, even if Chesapeake does not realize any of the $100 million in contingency payments, should help to push debt down from the $9.377 billion reported at the end of the company's first fiscal quarter this year to $7.477 billion. The end result, if management's own forecasts are correct, should be annualized interest savings of up to $150 million. This all allows us to run some figures on what the financial health of Chesapeake might look like.

Keeping this year's EBITDA figure of $2.35 billion as the base, Chesapeake's net debt/EBITDA ratio should now be around 3.18. This is down from the roughly 4 times the company had at the end of its latest quarter on a forward basis, but it's still a ways away from the 2 that management desires. This is why I believe that additional asset sales are on the way, plus the business should benefit from higher energy prices later this year and next, as well as benefit from growing output in 2019 and 2020.

Using EBITDA less interest as a proxy for operating cash flow, Chesapeake should generate capital of around $1.82 billion this year. This implies a price/operating cash flow multiple on shares of about 2.20, with a price/EBITDA multiple of 1.71. Because of the high amount of leverage, the enterprise will still be left with, it's not inappropriate to consider its enterprise value, which currently stands at $11.48 billion. This implies an EV/EBITDA of 4.9 and an EV/operating cash flow ratio of 6.3.

Unfortunately, one area where Chesapeake is still weak on is free cash flow. This year, based on my calculations, this figure should be negative to the tune of about $478.13 million at current strip prices. However, while growth this year will be, at the mid-point, a paltry 3%, the 10% increase in oil production anticipated for next year is appealing. It's not unreasonable if management can divest of another $1 billion to $2 billion worth of assets at similar terms, for the company to possibly achieve cash flow neutrality next year, especially since my figures don't include the $150 million in annualized interest savings that could be generated by this asset sale.

Takeaway

For some time now, I have been skeptical of Chesapeake and its prospects. Not only has the prospect of negative free cash flow, combined with nearly no growth for this year, bothered me, but so too did the firm's continued promises regarding a material asset sale that never came about… until now. Management's decision to divest of these Utica assets was wise in my view and the debt reduction caused by the sale should help the firm quite a bit. This doesn't, by itself, make me want to buy Chesapeake shares just yet, but if management can sell off another $1 billion to $2 billion in assets and/or if additional commentary points to the prospect of robust cash flow growth in 2019, then it's worth considering further. Until then, though, the business does justify being added back to my list of prospects, but it's not something I'm ready to pull the trigger on right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.