Merger Arbitrage Mondays - July 30, 2018

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced, two pending deals closing and one deal failing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool (MAT) that automatically updates itself during market hours.

Qualcomm's (QCOM) acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) fell through last week nearly 21 months after the deal was announced in October 2016. I participated in the merger briefly and exited the position when it was trading close to the original acquisition price of $110/share. The deal was renegotiated higher to $127.50 in February of this year after the activist firm Elliott Management got involved. Despite numerous extensions, approvals from various regulators and Qualcomm fending off a potential acquisition by Broadcom, the final straw that broke this deal's back was failure to get approval from Chinese regulators.

The expanding trade war with a bolstered CFIUS and aggressive Chinese regulators will result in fewer cross-border deals. The ones that do are likely to have large spreads that reflect the risk of these deals falling apart and in some instances opportunities for arbitrageurs.

There was one new deal announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 87 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 7 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 41 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 19 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Total Deal Size $1.03 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of LifePoint Health (LPNT) by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $5.6 billion or $65.00 per share in cash. We added LPNT as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on July 20, 2017 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $47.90. The acquisition of FCB Financial Holdings (FCB) by Synovus Financial (SNV) for $2.9 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, FCB shareholders will receive a fixed ratio of 1.055 shares of Synovus common stock for each common share of FCB. We added FCB as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on April 13, 2017 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $56.25. The acquisition of Green Bancorp (GNBC) by Veritex Holdings (VBTX) for $1 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Green will receive 0.79 shares of Veritex common stock for each share of Green common stock. The acquisition of SUPERVALU (SVU) by United Natural Foods (UNFI) for $2.9 billion or $32.50 per share in cash. We added SVU as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on April 7, 2017 and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $16.75.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $18.23 07/31/2018 86.51% 31574.60% SXE 11/01/2017 American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) $1.06 $0.78 07/31/2018 35.38% 12915.38% RAD 02/18/2018 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (N/A) $2.50 $1.94 09/30/2018 28.87% 169.94% TRCO 05/08/2017 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) $40.92 $33.07 09/30/2018 23.75% 139.79% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.61 08/15/2018 17.79% 405.78% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $47.67 $40.93 12/31/2018 16.47% 39.05% ESRX 03/08/2018 Cigna Corporation (CI) $91.89 $79.45 12/31/2018 15.66% 37.12% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.5 12/31/2018 14.67% 34.76% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $170.07 06/30/2019 14.51% 15.80% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $51.00 $44.87 06/30/2019 13.67% 14.89%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Radisys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP), magicJack VocalTec (CALL), Rite Aid (RAD) and Southcross Energy Partners (SXE). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL, RAD, SXE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.