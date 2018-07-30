The Best Way To Invest In Apple Pay Is Not Through Apple

With more companies looking to enter the mobile wallet space, Green Dot will also benefit through new partnerships.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), the leading provider of prepaid debit cards, has continued their expansion in providing alternative banking solutions to U.S. customers. Referring to their new business offering as Banking as a Service (BaaS), Green Dot has positioned themselves as a platform provider for corporations to enter the mobile wallet space.

With the mobile wallet industry in America continuing to see no clear market leader, Green Dot is positioning themselves to be the best way to invest in the movement towards mobile wallets. And with more tech giants hoping to copy Alipay’s (NYSE:BABA) and WeChat Pay’s (TCEHY) success in China, Green Dot will continue to benefit as the whole industry grows.

Mobile Wallet Potential

The mobile wallet industry is a battleground in America with multiple players entering the market. However, mobile payments are still struggling to catch on. Unlike China, America had a solid financial infrastructure before the internet took off in the 90s. Because of this, American consumers have built a relationship with banks and credit unions, which means mobile wallet players need to act as disruptors. But this wasn’t the case in China, as China’s state controlled banks had trouble building this relationship with consumers.

Enter the tech boom. With internet access and smartphones reaching more of China’s consumers than banks, tech companies were able to create and dominate the mobile wallet industry, presenting common banking options to Chinese consumers that either could not be reached by China’s banks, or have lost trust in their banks (for investors interested in a more in-depth reason why this is the case, I suggest this EY report covering the rise of fintech in China). The important difference here is that mobile wallets grew based on need and lack of alternatives, and not as disruptors to a well-established industry as it is in America.

But this doesn’t mean that mobile wallets won’t succeed in America, it just means it will take time. Consumers will need to trust tech companies with their finances, and see the benefits in switching to these mobile wallet services for the industry to take off (PYMNTS.com provides a study of mobile wallet adoption in America). But once this happens, mobile wallet use will begin to grow, and likely see a similar rise in yearly growth rates as China has seen, as shown in the chart below from iResearch provided by WeChat's blog.

Mobile wallet adaption in America is still in its infancy. But with a best-case scenario sitting in a market across the Pacific, investors need to take notice of current trends happening today.

Green Dot's Partnerships

U.S. banks have recognized the changing market and have been creating their own products and features to enter the mobile wallet space, but they still face competition by major companies hoping to follow Tencent and Alibaba to beat banks at their own game. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have already started, and chose Green Dot as their online banking partner.

Apple Pay and Green Dot began their partnership last year. As Apple continues to invest more in promoting Apple Pay and building capabilities and merchant partners, they will still need Green Dot to form the base of the service. This allows Green Dot to benefit from Apple Pay’s growth, while not having to spend the money on marketing and expansion.

Neither Apple nor Green Dot publicly lists the details of their partnership, nor the financials attributed to Apple Pay. But what little we do know we know directly from Apple's CEO Tim Cook. In the 2018 Q2 earnings call (transcript here), Cook stated that Apple Pay transactions have tripled YoY. And earlier in 2018, LoupVentures estimated that Apple Pay has a user base of 127 million globally.

Transactions are part of the way Green Dot earns revenue from their partnership with Apple. Green Dot also makes money through interchange fees, interest on cash that sits in accounts, and overall service fees. Without any information given by either company, we can assume revenue growth from Green Dot’s partnership has also grown near the same rate as Apple Pay transactions. The increase in users also presents more revenue as overall money held in accounts will also increase.

Walmart has released a few services with Green Dot as well, allowing customers to use Walmart MoneyCard as a checking account, with the ability to be used for direct deposits, tax refunds, and purchases outside of Walmart. Green Dot serves as the banking provider for the whole Walmart MoneyCard ecosystem, which now includes the fast-growing Walmart Pay.

Walmart is not as forthcoming with their user numbers as Apple is, but a Bloomberg article from last year reported that Walmart has close to the same amount of users as Apple. An important distinction needs to be made again, that even though Green Dot is partners with Walmart, there has been very little details surrounding the revenue share agreement with Walmart MoneyCard, and even less with Walmart Pay.

This lack of clarity makes it hard to determine the fundamental value of Green Dot’s BaaS product, and separate it from their overall partnership with Walmart. Green Dot also provides the BaaS platform to Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Uber (UBER) as well.

Valuing The Apple Pay Partnership

As mentioned earlier, both Apple and Green Dot keep the details of not only their revenue share agreement private, but also Apple Pay’s reach as well. Investors won’t be able to get the exact value of Green Dot’s new platform, but we can still perform a rough estimate.

We will need to make two assumptions. The first is that Apple Pay's transactions tripling YoY means a 3x growth in revenue in Green Dot's partnership. This isn’t clear because of the lack of partnership details. As Green Dot CEO Steven Streit said in the Q2 2017 earnings call (transcript here) “Then, when users receive money in Apple Pay Cash, their money is securely kept in a Green Dot Bank-issued Apple Pay Cash account that is then available for the recipient to spend with Apple Pay in stores, in apps and on the web, or they can send it to someone else, or transfer to their bank account.”

Apple Pay was created in 2014, and Green Dot became a partner in 2017, which means even if Apple releases transaction amounts, we still cannot relate that directly to Green Dot. Green Dot (likely) only charges fees for Apple Pay purchases that draw from Apple Pay Cash (Apple Pay Cash serves as the “wallet”).

The next assumption we need to make is that regardless of Apple Pay, Green Dot’s income from “Account Services” is growing at a 15% rate. In the Q1 earnings in 2017 (shown above), we can see the revenue related to “Account Services” increase 15.5% from $145,140 to $167,693 (in thousands).

So for our projection of "Account Services" revenue, we will assume that it should rise by 15% in Q1 2018, giving us a projection of $192,847. In Q1 2018, they changed the description of “Account Services” to add this, “These deposit account programs are marketed under several of the Company's leading consumer brand names and under the brand names of the Company's Banking as a Service, or "BaaS," partners.”

With that assumption of a 15% growth rate less Apple Pay in “Account Services,” we can value the Apple Pay partnership as providing about $30 million in revenue for Q1 2018. This figure comes from a projected revenue of $192,847,000 (assuming 15% pre-Apple Pay growth) and the difference between actual and projected being about $30 million ($222,434,000 minus $192,847,000).

When we combine our two assumptions, we have Apple Pay providing $30 million in revenue, and this figure will grow at the same rate as Apple Pay’s transaction growth. With this, we can start creating a rough value for Green Dot’s BaaS platform. If Apple Pay transactions increase by 3x next year, then we can value the Apple Pay partnership as providing a $90 million increase in revenue per quarter next year. With total operating revenue at $315 million in Q1 2018, Apple Pay alone can cause a 30% increase in Green Dot’s revenue.

(Investors should note that Apple and Green Dot have offered very limited information about their partnership’s financials. The above calculation should only be seen as what it is, a rough estimate with several assumptions.)

Investor Takeaway

Green Dot’s addition of the BaaS platform to their business has helped lead the stock to see a nearly 100% return in the last 12 months. As Walmart MoneyCard and Apple Pay continue to grow, so will Green Dot. With solid growth in their other products (such as the Stash app partnership and prepaid debit cards), Green Dot is close to a direct way to invest in mobile wallet growth.

However, without financial information from these particular agreements, it is hard to understand the value of the BaaS platform, as it becomes lumped in with their other services in the financials. With the addition of Apple and Green Dot both offering limited specifics of the revenue share agreement, investors need to be cautious when assessing the partnership's value, as even the estimate above still takes into account several assumptions.

Green Dot investors need to closely follow Apple Pay’s success, as Apple's investments in Apple Pay will lead to revenue growth for Green Dot. With Apple Pay’s explosive growth, and the mobile wallet industry continuing to see new entrants, the current landscape creates Green Dot as a proxy for investing in America’s growing mobile wallet industry.

