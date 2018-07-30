Starbucks Is Awake, But Needs A Shot Of Espresso

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Danny D'Nagy as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Source: New York Post

Starbucks (SBUX) is looking more solid following the earnings call after a few shaky months, but not solid enough to warrant a strong buy recommendation. Mixed financial results coupled with a recovering price indicate a slight buy/hold position for the world's leading coffee chain. Investors should not expect the runaway growth of years past, but solid cash flows and a revitalized dividend and share buyback program will position the stock as an attractive hold with a likely return to its May $57 highs.

Sentiment

Investors are feeling fairly confident about Starbucks right now. I do not disagree with them. Starbucks is the iPhone of coffee - many buy it because of its powerful branding. The firm announced $0.62 non-GAAP earnings today after-hours, beating estimates by $0.01. With a 5-Year Revenue CAGR of 11% - sweeping many of its competitors in the restaurant industry - and a comfy dividend yield of 2.2%, one would expect the market to start applying a premium to the stock soon.

Starbucks recently expanded its 2020 plan of giving cash back to stockholders from $10 billion to $25 billion. The early 20% dividend increase seemed to spur investors' interest and helped cushion the stock in June, amid the departure of 40-year captain Howard Schultz and CFO Scott Maw. The stock already appears to be climbing back towards its early-June highs of around $57.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

One thing to keep an eye on have been operating margins and long-term debt with the looming Fed hikes. Starbucks seems secure with only 5.4% of its enterprise value comprised of debt. The firm is operating with strong 17.4% margins, and its working capital covers a fourth of their long-term debt. The company will easily withstand any interest hikes for the foreseeable future.

Many have begun to value the stock as high as $65-$70 towards the end of this year. These valuations are bolstered by enthusiastic claims of robust future growth in Starbucks' China/Asia Pacific (CAP) market. As the earnings call indicates, the ability of Starbucks to integrate and increase its presence abroad has not held up. However, exceeding the lofty estimates of $0.61, especially as CAP sales have not held up, may provide a good foundation for growth in the future.

Source: Starbucks Q3 Earnings Report

Stagnation

A recurring theme that I have found in Starbucks' financials is that of stagnating revenue and expansion. Its gross profit growth rates have sharply fallen from 18.6% in 2015 to 4.2% in 2017. The stock experienced a rapid rise in price during the prosperous 2014-2015 years, and has hovered between $50 and $60 for the past 2 years. Revenue as a percentage of total net revenues for its CAP segment shot up from 7% in 2014 to 13% in 2015. Since then, revenues for CAP have remained unchanged at 14%. Starbucks remains heavily dependent on its Americas segment at 70% of total net revenues for 2017. Unfortunately, the firm appears to be taking a beating on sales growth on all fronts as demand seems to be slowing worldwide. Another prolific expansion into Asian markets seems unlikely for 2018 as the company is adjusting to Kevin Johnson at the helm and devotes its energy to finding a replacement for Scott Maw.

Source: Starbucks 2017 Annual Report

The Philadelphia incident in April may also leave a stain on Starbucks' financials. The company closed 8,000 of its company-run stores for a day in May to conduct bias trainings. The direct cost of doing so - approximately $8 million in revenue - may not affect the company as much as the social costs. In our current age, infringements on social justice have cost companies their reputations, key personnel, and significant revenue. Starbucks seems to have put the scandal behind them, so this event played a minor role in our valuation.

Valuation

I began with the assumption that Starbucks will continue to emulate their current performance with a few bullish improvements. With a calculated 19.24% sustainable growth rate, I raised their FCF growth rate to 21% to reflect a stronger future position in their CAP markets and adjusted for the difficulties with leadership change and slowing domestic sales. From there, I discounted the FCF 3 years back, at 22% for 2019 and 23% for 2020. My terminal growth rate was 2% and my WACC was 8.14%. The result was an 8.6% upside.

On account of their 2020 cash-back projections, I discounted their dividends back 5 years, projecting 20% growth through 2019 and 25% growth through 2022.

The price of Starbucks will be carried equally by its FCF and dividend, so I calculated its intrinsic value by applying 50% weights to both FCF and the discounted dividends. The resulting price was $57.95. The FCF sensitivity analysis below demonstrates that a lot can go right for Starbucks, but continued CAP market share shrinkage or management issues could stagnate the price even further.

Source: Author's Calculations, Numbers from Morningstar

Conclusion

Starbucks is undoubtedly a solid coffeemaker with positive growth in revenues, dividends, and international expansion. I believe at current prices it is a bargain buy, but investors must watch out for its stagnating financials. At an upside of 10.78%, I do not believe the margin of safety is great enough to justify acquiring a significant holding on the hopes of international expansion. Starbucks will continue to expand its market share, but its current situation does not verify a much higher valuation.

The risk to investors in this case is that Starbucks reports better-than-expected CAP revenues in the near term. The firm has done very well acclimating its stores to international cultures and providing specialized products, so a repeat of 2015's results is a possibility.

Starbucks could focus on investing in its management to let Mr. Johnson settle into his role and find a competent financial leader as its CFO. After management, the firm could refocus on its domestic presence and work on strengthening sales or look back at its lacking European segment. An increased dividend derived from boosted revenues would certainly work wonders for the price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.