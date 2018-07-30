Celyad Looks To Take The Cake In Speculative Biotech

Recent news could end up being a game-changer for oncology, but it's early days for their off-the-shelf tech.

Author's note: I am an affiliate of Avisol Capital Partners' Total Pharma Tracker. Although we have a business relationship, Avisol Capital Partners' coverage of Celyad on Seeking Alpha has not in any way informed my writing of this article, except for the mention of their article from last November, which is the most recent on SA.

Cell therapies are becoming more and more important in our anticancer arsenal. With the dramatic approval of the first CAR-T cell therapies in 2017, we have entered into a critical era of targeted immunotherapy.

Where do we go next? The companies that figure out the answer to this question stand to reap huge rewards. Celyad (CYAD) is a Belgian company hoping to be part of a new wave of cell therapies. Of course, like many speculative biotechs, the company brings a favorable pedigree to the table, and a high-tech step forward for cancer research.

But should you buy in? Let's dig a little deeper.

Pipeline - CYAD-01

Source: Celyad website

After flagging development of a cardiology cell therapy, CYAD has rebranded and refocused mainly on developing another piece of its pipeline: CYAD-01. This chimeric antigen receptor (NASDAQ:CAR)-T cell therapy takes a different approach compared with approved approaches like Novartis's (NVS) Kymriah and Gilead's (GILD) Yescarta. These first approved CAR-T cells use a small piece of an antibody to recognize the molecules of interest on the cancer cell.

On the other hand, CYAD-01 uses a fusion protein that comprises the cellular receptor for NKG2D, a molecule that is normally not expressed on healthy tissue but that can show up in times of stress, including on tumor cells.

In the preclinical development of CYAD-01, CYAD discovered that a process called "lymphodepletion" is not required for activity of this therapy, unlike currently approved CAR-T cell therapies. Lymphodepletion is the process of destroying the body's natural T cells in an effort to help the newly transferred immune cells compete for signal and be able to grow effectively. Essentially, by removing the competition from the body's normal cells, the CAR-T cells have the best chance to make it.

But in mice with intact immune systems, this process of lymphodepletion was not required. See page 6 of their preclinical data summary here.

This has CYAD to investigate CYAD-01 in patients, with no requirement for lymphodepletion. In a small phase 1 study involving 4 cohorts of 3 patients each, CYAD was able to give escalating doses of CYAD-01 to patients with acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma, which was well tolerated.

The company even reported some early signals of efficacy, summarized previously by Avisol Capital Partners.

These early findings have led to a more sophisticated trial called THINK, which is assessing CYAD-01 in a number of different solid tumors and blood cancers. Here is a schematic from the company's website:

As you can see, THINK starts with a dose-finding segment, intended to figure out what dose is appropriate for patients, before proceeding to an expansion, where individual cohorts of patients with specific tumors are enrolled. This sort of study design has been used to great effect in finding the most promising leads for drugs like Merck's pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and other immune checkpoint inhibitors.

To date, no other data have been presented from CYAD on this therapy, but I think it is reasonable to expect more findings in 2018 at some point, perhaps an update on their early work at this year's ASH meeting?

Pipeline - CYAD-101

CYAD-01 follows in a line of "autologous" cell therapies that are currently capturing the oncology world's imagination. But they come at a huge cost...and that is the price! Approved CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapies can easily reach over a million dollars in total costs, when taking into account the various supportive care functions that we need. CYAD-01 stands to be in a similar boat of complexity if they ever get approved.

One of the next big steps for cell therapies is the so-called "allogeneic" treatment, meaning the immune cells are donated from someone else. This is commonly referred to as "off the shelf," since these techniques can be easily put together and dosed more like a traditional drug. They don't require specific gene editing for every patient or every donor, with dramatic cost-saving potential.

CYAD-101 is CYAD's answer to the off-the-shelf question. This technique works by taking immune cells from a donor and inputting the same construct that is used with CYAD-01 to target NKG2D. The kicker is that CYAD also adds in an inhibitor of T-cell receptor signaling, which is designed to help prevent graft-versus-host disease.

In this way, CYAD may be able to sidestep one of the most dangerous complications of immune cell transplantation.

CYAD recently announced that the FDA has approved their IND to initiate a phase 1 study in patients with unresectable colorectal cancer, along with standard chemotherapy. So now we wait to hear about dosing, and then preliminary results.

Key news over the last year

CYAD has been fairly active in its early-stage development. In my opinion, these are the most important news items you should be aware of in your due diligence.

July 24, 2018 - Celyad Announces FDA Acceptance of IND Application for CYAD-101, a First-in-Class Non-Gene Edited Allogeneic CAR-T Candidate

May 23, 2018 - Celyad announces closing of global offering

October 3, 2017 - Celyad reports a first complete response in a relapsed refractory AML patient in the THINK trial

The closing of the public offering is one signal in particular that I think you should pay attention to, as it is an indicator to me that they are not going to need to dilute shareholders again imminently.

Financial assessment... a risk of CYAD

CYAD's cash position has been dwindling year over year, with their last annual filing indicating that they held 23.2 million euro in cash and equivalents. They also held 10.6 million in short-term investments.

This stacks up a bit tumultuously when comparing to their burn rate of 52.8 million euro last year. It is important, however, that this expenditure was a major uptick from the previous year due to one-time expenses, and their regular burn rate is more likely closer to 31 million euro.

There's also the important matter of a recent public offering conducted by CYAD. They were able to sell off just over 2 million shares, netting 46.1 million euro.

This brings their cash position up to somewhere around 79.9 million euro, which would mean they have around 2.5 years of cash left as of the beginning of 2017.

So we need to be clear about evaluating CYAD from a financial perspective. Certainly, they have a good stock of funds to move forward with for now, but they are not far enough along in clinical development of CYAD-01 for this to be enough. In about another year from now, they will be facing another cash reckoning if they do not find an alternative way to fund operations.

And right now, the supply for phase 1 partnerships is outstripping the demand in the market, which means that it would be even more unreasonable than usual to expect that a big licensing deal is on the way to save CYAD.

Thus, if you enter into a trading or long-term investment in this company, you would do well to factor in the cost of another round of dilution in the coming years. At their current burn rate, if you follow what I've spoken about in terms of oncology analysis before, CYAD is going to need upwards of 400 million more to finish out its program.

Conclusions

Of course, nothing is guaranteed, for good or ill. CYAD could move very quickly from phase 1 to approval (within a few years) if their largely untested hypothesis proves beneficial to patients with AML and colorectal cancer. These remain substantial unmet needs in oncology, so you would be surprised at how fast these things can move sometimes.

But I ultimately feel that one should enter into a CYAD investment cautiously at this time, since they very likely have quite a ways to go in development, if they ever actually do end up with a successful product. Certainly, I would consider watching them for any unexplained decline in stock price, but at a market cap of $400 million (as of this writing), I can't help but feel that there is too much room for the hype to cool off before they reach the goal line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Analysis like this can be important for helping you get up to speed on a company, but actually trading them can be a whole different matter. Members of the Total Pharma Tracker can get real-time feedback on companies like Celyad in our chat, in addition to asking questions for Avisol's IOMachine. Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy this article!