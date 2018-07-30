Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Mike Goss - VP, Finance

Sheila Lirio Marcelo - Founder, Chairwoman & CEO

Michael Echenberg - CFO

Analysts

Jason Kreyer - Craig-Hallum

Ryan Goodman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Darren Aftahi - Roth Capital

Ben Rose - Battle Road Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Care.com Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Mike Goss, VP of Finance for Care.com. Thank you. Please go ahead sir.

Mike Goss

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Care.com's financial results call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. During the course of this conference call, we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Litigations Reform Act of 1995.

These may include, among other things, projected financial results or operating metrics, anticipated business and marketing investments and strategies and expected results of those investments and strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities for our products and services and other forward-looking topics.

Such statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations. Actual results or events could differ materially from those predictions due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the press release we issued today, as well as those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

We will also be referring to non-GAAP measures on this call, including adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as EBITDA throughout this presentation. This measure represents pre-tax net income or loss from continuing operations, excluding the accretion of preferred stock dividends, less depreciation and amortization as well as certain other unusual expenses and non-cash adjustments such as stock-based compensation, M&A and restructuring costs.

We also refer to non-GAAP EPS, which represents net income or loss less certain unusual or non-cash expenses such as stock comp, M&A and restructuring costs. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Reconciliations to the most direct and comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables in the press release and Form 10-Q to be filed.

We will also be referring to profitability on this call. When we refer to profitability, we're referring to it on an adjusted EBITDA basis unless otherwise noted. Today’s call is available via webcast and on telephone replay and will be available for one week following the conclusion of the call. To access the press release, supplemental and financial information or the webcast replay, please consult the IR website.

With that, let me turn the call over to Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of Care.com.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Thank you, Mike. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us. Q2 was another quarter of profitable growth and healthy cash generation for us, as we continue to help build a critical, global Care infrastructure that provides accessible, affordable care options for family, while assisting provides with finding sustainable care giving jobs.

We continue to see good progress in our business in the context for strategic focus to drive long term and further reinforce our leadership position, capitalize on our brand recognition, improve our ability to capture an outside share of our large addressable market and do so as we improve the profitability profile of the company.

Now turning to our future financial highlights; total revenue was $46 million growing 10% versus the second quarter of 2017 and in line with expectations. Q2 EBITDA of $5.9 million exceeded our guidance. Our ongoing commitment to improve profitability resulted in EBITDA margins of 12.9% versus prior of 6.2%, with sales and marketing leverage as the primary driver. The continued profitability in our business flowed through to healthy cash flow generation, taking cash in equivalents up about $7 million to $114 million at the end of Q2.

Starting with our US consumer business, we saw end of period team member growth of 10% versus prior in line with expectation and consistent with previous quarters. We are achieving this end of period member growth, while improving our unit economic driven by deficiency gains in our cost to acquire new members as well as growth in the length of paid time or LOPT of these members.

As we shared on previous call, we expect that ongoing increase in new member of LOPT in time will lead to overall LPV gains. This gives us a healthy base from which to accelerate topline growth in 2019 and beyond.

Moving on to sales and marketing; which as a percentage of revenue was 35% in Q2 and 8 percentage point decrease versus the second quarter of 2017. Our continued leverage in sales and marketing is driven by decrease in CAC through a combination of product investment and overall paid marketing optimization.

CAC declined 20% from a $113 in the first half of 2017 to $90 in the first half of 2018. This reduction in CAC along with LOPT improvements has taken ROI in our core US consumer business from 4.5x in the first half 5.6x in the first half of 2018. This notable increase gives us the flexibility to spend incrementally with efficiency starting next year to help drive topline exploration in 2018 and beyond. Michael will share his regular unit economic deep dive shortly.

Now let me turn to more specifics in our paid marketing optimization efforts. We continue to see ongoing improvements in our spend optimization in TV, SEM and other online channels. In addition, increasing spend in our non-child care vertical such as senior care, combined with product improvements to verticalized enrollments are also helping drive profitable growth in our US consumer business.

And now I’ll provide more color on our ongoing product investments, with an update on Care 3.0, made up of pre-match match and post -match initiative. Over the past several years, we have continued to investment in pre-match and match features to drive mobile conversion improvement and overall organic traffic growth, along with an enhanced messaging experience between families and care givers. And as I mentioned these product investments are contributing to our end-of-period member growth, while also improving a unit economic.

Turning to post-match, while we’re increasing our focus in investment dollars to drive improvements in length of peak time, to do this we are building new features on both sides in the market place with a goal of helping families and care givers managed their relationship over time. For instance, we recently launched time tracking as part of our enhanced scheduling tools to help families and care givers keep track of the day.

In Q2, we also launched a new care giver mobile app tailored specifically for our providers. As part of our mission, as the leading family care platform with over 10 million caregivers in US alone, we are committed to addressing their needs to find jobs, manage their careers and assets and help provide benefits and other value added services. And to complement the product development work we are doing internally, we have made two small aqua hires, one with in the quarter and the other subsequent to quarter end. With each we added great user experiences in technology that build on here is already on our product road map along with talented teams.

While these product acquisitions are tuck-ins that we do not expect to be material to our financials in the near term, we expect both to bolster our market leadership by helping us drive overall engagement and as LOPT in 2019 and beyond. First, there is Galore which closed during the quarter, San Francisco bay area based business that we are rebranding Care.com Explore. This platform matches families with local [tippies] including music, art and sports to name a few. We believe this equips us to expand the top of the funnel and increased length in peak time by better serving the after school segment, a large sub vertical within the childcare market.

Then there is Trusted, which closed subsequent to quarter end, a mobile on-demand child care platform also operating primarily in the Bay Area. With its innovative real-time booking capabilities, we expect it will allow us to better meet the wide ranging needs of today’s family. We are excited to add these teams to the Care.com family and believe overtime we will also be able to leverage their product platforms more broadly to enhance our Care@Work enterprise offerings.

As we have said before, M&A is part of our growth strategy, specifically with respect to companies that share our mission and goal of delivering value to families care givers and corporate clients. To summarize our product initiatives, we believe our Care 3.0 features enhanced by these recent tuck-ins would deliver ongoing value to our members and corporate clients, allowing us to drive continuous profitable growth, while also delivering on our mission of helping build a scalable and sustainable Care infrastructure.

Moving to our Care@Work business, which continues to scale year-over-year, revenue growth of 24% versus the second quarter of 2017. Our innovative Care@Work experience and exceptional service delivery is driving our high revenue renewal rates of 100% plus and are signing up large new clients. In addition, the team at Town and Country, the premiere San Francisco Bay Area health group staffing agency, which we acquired earlier this year has now been integrated in to our operation and is fulfilling the backup care needs of our growing client base on the west coast.

During the quarter, the Care@Work team continued to add to our client roster. We signed a new set of clients in Q2 including Cornell University and Harris Health System, as well as a leading global food and beverage retailer. Renewals included companies from a range of industries, including the San Francisco 49ers.

In summary, we are excited to see consistent strong results for 2018, while we remain focused on investments that drive long term growth and increase profitability as we look ahead to 2019. Furthermore, we believe our clear market leadership position reflected in the size of our market place and our brand awareness, gives us a significant advantage as we go after the 48 million household in our addressable market in the US alone.

Now let me turn over the call to Michael before we open it up to questions.

Michael Echenberg

Thank you, Sheila. I’ll now provide more color on our Q2 results, starting with revenue, which was $46 million. This compares to our guidance of 45.7 million to 46 million, and represents 10% growth versus Q2 2017 revenue of 42 million. The US consumer business grew from 33.4 million in the second quarter of last year to 35.6 million this year. Within that, US matching increased 7%, from 27.6 million in Q2 2017 to 29.6 million this year. The primary driver was growth versus prior and end-of-period paying families that Sheila described.

Payments revenue increased 4% prior, from 5.8 million to 6 million, driven by growth in clients. With the impact of cycling against the one-time influx of former intuit customers last year having a moderating impact on growth. Our other businesses, which include International, Care@Work and marketplace, grew 21% to 10.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to 8.6 million in the same period last year.

Care@Work continues as a source of strength with revenue growth versus prior of 24%, taking us to revenue of 4.1 million. In keeping with our normal cadence, I’ll now provide an updated deep dive in to the unit economics for our US consumer business, focusing on the first half of 2018 versus the first half of 2017.

As Sheila mentioned, we continued to see ROI improvement in our US consumer business from 4.5x in the first half of 2017 to 5.6x in the first half of 2018. Now on to the drivers, I’ll start with Length Of Paid Time or in LOPT, which increased 2% versus prior to 15.7 months in the first half of 2018. Within that matching and payments each saw a 2% LOPT gains, matching to 10.6 months and payments to 36.2 months.

The gain in matching LOPT is a function of our focus on driving long term improvements in member engagements through our product investment and a mix shift towards longer duration subscription packages. We expect this to contribute to LTV gains and revenue acceleration in the longer term. Similar to what we’ve described on previous calls, this mix shift also led to a 4% ARPU reduction versus prior to $38.66 in the first half of 2018 in line with our expectations, which in turn resulted in a slight decrease in LTV of 2% to $502 which we expect to be short term.

The final key driver of the notable ROI gain was cost per acquired customer or CAC, which we decreased 20% versus prior from a $113 in the first half of 2017 to $90 in the first half of 2018, as we continue to focus on unpaid organic traffic growth and the ongoing optimization of our paid channels. As a reminder, you can find additional detail including the breakout between matching and payments in our earning results supplement which we posted to the IR website this morning.

Now on to EBITDA; Q2 was our 11th consecutive quarter EBITDA profitability in line with our commitment to driving shareholder value through sustained profitable growth. Q2 EBITDA was $5.9 million which was above our guidance range for a margin of 12.9%. This compares with 2.6 million or a 6.2% margin in Q2 of 2017.

For the second quarter of 2018, net income attributable to common stock holders was negative 0.8 million, as compared to positive 0.9 million in Q2 of 2017. A key driver was the impact of the weakening Euro against the US dollar which I will explain in a bit more detail later.

Before I discuss EPS, I’ll provide color on our continued cost discipline. Our philosophy here remains unchanged as we continue to focus on investment dollars on projected topline needle movers, while carefully managing the overall pace of expenses to drive operating leverage. Success here allowed us to a bit better than expected on margin in the quarter.

I’ll start with gross margin which was 78.6% in Q2 2018, the same as in Q2 of 2017, worth noting given the faster growth of Care@Work. On to sales and marketing, for the quarter, we reduced sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue by 8 percentage points from 43% in Q2 2017 to 35% in Q2 2018 as Sheila described earlier.

R&D as a percent of revenue was 18% compared to 16% in Q2 of 2017, as we continue to invest in innovation of the core experience notably through Care 3.0. G&A as a percent of revenue for Q2 2018 was 25%, a 5 percentage point increase over Q2 of 2017. As we mentioned in previous calls, a key driver of this increase is stock based compensation related to our employee incentive programs. Within this we also continue to invest in our IT and security infrastructure to support our growth, improve our efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance including compliance with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR which went in to effect during the quarter.

Moving now to EPS, for the quarter GAAP EPS attributable to common stock holders on a diluted basis was negative $0.03, compared to positive $0.03 in the second quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.14 as compared to our guidance of approximately $0.10 and as compared to $0.11 in the second quarter of 2017. The main driver of non-GAAP EPS was EBITDA flow through. Our secondary driver was the tax benefit associated with certain types of option exercises. Our partial offset was FX, specifically the impact of revaluing balance sheet items denominated in foreign currencies.

Given the downward pressure on the euro in the quarter, this was a larger than usual impact and it’s a key reason why GAAP EPS was negative. Regarding cash and short term investments, we ended the quarter with a balance of 114 million, up 107 million at the end of Q1 2018. This $7 million cash increase was driven mainly by EBITDA in the quarter.

Now turning to guidance, as professed, note that we expect the recent acquisitions to have a non-material impact on both the top and bottom lines for the balance of 2018. I’ll start with revenue, we are adjusting our full year 2018 revenue guidance to 191.5 million to 193 million representing approximately 10% growth versus prior at the midpoint.

For the third quarter, our revenue guidance is 49 million to 49.3 million, representing roughly 10% growth versus prior at the midpoint as well. Using the Q3 and full year midpoints, this implies a midpoint for Q4 of 49.8 million with 13% growth versus prior. This represents the beginning of the expected acceleration in to 2019 that we’ve described.

On EBITDA, we are affirming our full year 2018 guidance of 31 million to 32 million for the full year yielding EBITDA margin of 16% at the middle of the range. We are guiding to Q3 EBITDA of 5.25 to 5.75 million, representing margin of about 11% at the midpoint. Using the Q3 and full year midpoints, this implies a Q4 midpoint of 13.3 million for a margin of 27%. I’ll note that the expected shape of the year on EBITDA margin by quarter that is has evolved somewhat as we continue to manage the timing of spending and keeping with what we believe is best for the business.

As one key example, tell bolster peak season, we are expecting to deploy more marketing dollars in Q3 that we did in Q2. This EBITDA guidance flows Q2 through our Q3 non-GAAP EPS guidance of approximately $0.12, with an expectation of roughly 39 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

A quick not on our expectation for Q3 GAAP EPS, while we don’t provide guidance for GAAP EPS, I do want to note that we expect to see a similar relationship between GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS in Q3 as we saw in Q2. For full year non-GAAP EPS, we are affirming our guidance of $0.65 to $0.67. This is based on an expectation of nearly 40 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year.

As a reminder, as you think about 2018 non-GAAP EPS relative to 2017, note that the $0.69 of 2017 non-GAAP EPS would have been $0.58, absent the one-time benefit associated with a recently passed tax reform. Including the impact of our recent acquisitions, we continue to expect to end 2018 with 126 million in cash and short term investments, up from a 102 million at the end of 2017.

Now to wrap up before opening it up to questions; we had a solid first half of the year with a focus on strategic initiatives designed to drive long term profitable growth and continued healthy cash generation. We remain focused on these initiatives including developing the next generation Care.com consumer offering to capture evermore of our large market opportunities. We are entering Q3 with momentum.

With that I’ll open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Jason Kreyer with Craig-Hallum.

Jason Kreyer

A couple from me on the Care 3.0 initiative, so just wondering if you can handicap the progress on the acceleration in investments, I don’t know if we can kind of say we are half through it or what inning we’re in, just trying to gauge how that has progressed over the course of the last year. And then as a follow-up to that as these investments taper off going forward, would you expect that to result in higher profitability in cash flow or will most of that be redeployed in further sales and marketing spend?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Yes Jason. The way we think about Care 3.0 is really continuing to develop in enhance overall features? So we will continue to invest not only in terms of mobile conversion improvements and optimization which we’ve been doing the past couple of years, plus grow the top of the funnel with organic traffic. But with these post-match features, which is really focused around driving a LOPT, we’re going to continue to invest there. So I’m not actually going to talk about specifically innings because we believe it is our responsibility to continue to invest in the overall product experience and improving that overall to drive our business overall. Let me turn the second question over to Michael.

Michael Echenberg

Just briefly with respect to margins, I would say we continue to be comfortable with our long term target range for EBITDA margin of 20% to 25%. That very much takes in to account the Care 3.0 impact over time, so no new news there.

Jason Kreyer

Sheila you’ve mentioned the focus on mobile conversion and optimization. Are there any qualitative remarks you can provide just on how that’s been tracking?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

It’s going quite well, I mean obviously it helped with regard to the effort we’re doing in organic traffic investment in community and content and targeted keywords that then also drive mobile conversion, but verticalized enrollment as we’ve shared on our past two earnings calls is also been a promising investment that we’ve made.

Jason Kreyer

And if I can just sneak in one more, the two acquisitions you made I think it was Galore and Trusted, both San Francisco focused today. Is that something that you plan on expanding outside of San Francisco, is that something you can expand outside of that area pretty quickly or is it going to take some more time investing before that gets broader based?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

I think in time as we shared in our prepared remarks, we’re excited about integrating it in to both our B2C and B2B platforms, the benefit of both is expanding our breadth of services. One, around activities that drive length of paid time with the Galore acquisition, Trusted to get in to much more on demand. But the beauty of both is also that they provide staff based tools. Galore enhancing our market place, ability to provide services to activity based offering specifically in child care and then with the Trusted platform specifically integrating some of the agency that support our backup care for Care@Work. So we’ll take some time, but we believe that it will not only help with profitable growth, but address both the topline as well as efficiency of running our operations.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Douglas Anmuth with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This is (inaudible). Thanks for taking my question. So to cap that growth line margin outlook going forward, so looking at your guide for 3Q and 2018, obviously (inaudible) is we’ll continue to accelerate exiting the year, while EBITDA margin in the second half, I believe is expected to be flat versus the second half of last year. So when that taking in together with the first half margin expansion, could you go talk about how you think about growth versus margin at this level, and how we should think about CAC improvement going forward?

Michael Echenberg

Sure. With respect to margin, I would say in keeping with the remarks that we’ve share overtime, we have a long term EBITDA margin target range of 20% to 25%, and just returning to the 30,000 foot level if you think about the past few years, we’ve gone from negative EBITDA margins in 2015 to positive single digits in 2016, to 13% in 2017 and then now 16% in the middle of this guidance range for 2018. As far as one quarter to the next, obviously that is influenced by the particular cadence of spending around particular initiatives, so I think it’s more reasonable to look at it at a level of a full year. And as we go in to 2019, we do within the context of that long term EBITDA margin target range. But as we’ve said before that’s not necessarily a straight line through time.

As far as, you asked about the trade-off between growth and profitability and you asked in particular about CAC and Sheila should obviously feel free to jump in with color here. I would say when you look at the unit economics update that we just shared rising from 4.5x in the first half of 2017 to 5.6x in the first half of 2018, driven partly by the nice decrease in CAC, the 20% decrease.

As we think about that going forward in the context of what we’ve already shared with respect to our expected acceleration in 2019, part of how we expect to be able to do that is by turning the dial back up somewhat on sales and marketing, understanding that on the back of the conversion improvements that Sheila described, on the back of the LOPT gains that we’ve talked about and on the back also of vertical diversification, we expect to be able to turn that dial backup with efficiency.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Ryan Goodman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please proceed with your question.

Ryan Goodman

Just the two from me; one is more on the engagement side. So you guys gave us the metrics on total families, total members and care givers which I think that’s a cumulative number. Is there anything you can share just to help demonstrate more of the organic user engagement on the site-worthy app and just how are you thinking about it, when you do these investments in the community and more top of the funnel type investments. How are you measuring the ROI on that in terms of pay to [ORA] on payday engagement?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

I think that the best summary is our LOPT that Michael described in our prepared remarks and that is our long term focus to continue to enhance the features whether that’s organic or inorganic exactly we’re talking about traffic that you mentioned. So our continued focus is on what we’ve outlined, pre-match match and post-match all contribute actually to that lengthening of length of paid time. Everything is as we’re adding these features, we’re moving our base to longer subscription packages that is actually changing the mix because we’re adding post-match features we’re starting to see overall improvement in length of paid times and people staying on longer and that is really our long term objective.

Ryan Goodman

So one quick one on that, so the length of paid time for the consumer matching this time was 10.6. It’s flat, I know it’s kind of just been increasing at a slow steady rate. Is there any reason to why it was flat this time versus the second half of ’17?

Michael Echenberg

We pointed during the prepared remarks to a 2% gain for overall US consumer from 15.4 to 15.7, within that matching and payments where further two components each rose 2%, 10.4 to 10.6 months for matching and 35.5 to 36.2 for payments.

Ryan Goodman

Yes, on year-over-year, nothing else but just if I’m looking second half ’17 to first half ’18?

Michael Echenberg

Thank you for that distinction. The reason why we look at it, we do this every other quarter and we look at the half year versus the prior year half year and then ultimately the full year versus the prior year full year is that there’s some seasonality. So the cleanest way to look at it versus the full prior year and this is sort of the half way point check in.

Ryan Goodman

And then last one from me on the paying user growth improved again, back to 10%, it’s pretty steady there for the last several quarters. Is there any color that you can give qualitatively just on the balance between trends with churn or trends with new subscriber at balancing, you gave the length of paid times which helps with that, but just curious if there is anything you can add to that for us.

Michael Echenberg

We don’t typically do that, that particular breakout. I would say, yes we’re pleased with this stable growth in the general vicinity of 10%, and we view it as the platform upon which to build as we look to accelerate the topline in to 2019.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Darren Aftahi

Just a couple if I may, on your 3Q EBITDA guide, Michael I think you called out the cadence of marketing is changing. Can you just talk about marketing going forward, it’s been pretty efficient line item for you and then in the context of improving mobile conversion, kind of, number one, why is it going up, are you spending more on 3Q and is this the trend we’ll see that correlates with the improving topline growth going forward?

Michael Echenberg

That’s a great question. Thanks for that Darren. If you step back and look at the context again, overtime we’ve described our steady gains in EBITDA margin as being driven in part by steady improvements in efficiency and you saw that again this time around with our 20% decrease in CAC from the first half of ’17 to the first half of ’18. We’ve done that as Sheila described on the back of continued progress with our organic initiatives on the back of continued optimization within paid. As we look ahead to 2019, part of how we expect to be able to accelerate the topline is on the back of spending incrementally in sales and marketing. We haven’t named a specific level, but we’ve said that given this improved efficiency that you’ve referred to, efficiency in the classic sense in higher conversion, so more bank for the marketing buck, and then efficiency in a broader sense by improving engagements. So once you’ve acquired a customer, each delivers more on average that has given us the flexibility to spend incrementally. And the best representation of that added flexibility is the ROI gain from 4.5x from 5.6x.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

And Darren if I can add that, over the past couple of years we’ve shared our long term strategy of really investing in the transition of our product and platforms to mobile, and getting that right in terms of teams, infrastructure, move to [agile]. So it’s been a lot of work and we’re seeing it pan out overall in result as well as the investment in organic traffic. And so as Michael point out, now that we’re starting to see the benefits of those product investments plus the optimization around our marketing team and how they’re managing our paid dollars to move to a more digital spending, we’re seeing that ROI improvement, and that is giving us more liberal room to really decide on flexible spending that will help drive acceleration. So it’s a combination of the investments that we’ve made on products plus how we’re planning to spend incrementally in to next year.

Darren Aftahi

And just on your acquisitions, are you able to as an aqua hire able to leverage horizontally the technology across other verticals, this is sort of my first question. The second one is, how do we think about kind of M&A strategy going forward. I mean it’s seem like they are more child care focused. Will we be more vertical focused in acquisitions, say senior care, pet care versus child care or are things at a more horizontal in nature.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Our primary focus as we’ve share in other earnings call has been really an enhancement of our child care functionality. But of course we’re always looking at acquisitions in M&A that’s leveragable given the mission of the company is to serve a broad set of verticals. We’ve also shared even last quarter describing that senior care continued to be something we’re excited about and we’re seeing it in the numbers. And so of course we want to look at acquisitions that we think about that could be expandable to other verticals in time. But certainly our focus right now is to also enhance the feature with each healthcare which continues to be our core product.

With regards to overall M&A strategy as we’ve shared, we’re primarily focused on anything that is helping us move pre-match match, post-match as well as our investments in Care@Work forward. And that’s really been our focus area, and companies that share our mission of servicing our families as well as our care givers and corporate clients.

Darren Aftahi

On the increased marketing, as you said senior care is going well. Like how much of that is over indexing to senior in other verticals versus child care going forward in terms of your overall strategy?

Michael Echenberg

I would say we haven’t shared the particular proportions of incremental marketing spend by vertical, but I would say as we think about accelerating the topline in 2019 and beyond, part of how we expect that to happen is on the back of moving more meaningfully in to the non-trial care verticals most notably senior care.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

One of the things that we’re seeing Darren too is that when we are doing TV ads or joint banner ads, even with our focus on senior care messaging because the Care.com brand is known with regards to child care, we are choosing creative that actually are effective at growing both, and that the brand is able to actually articulate the coverage of both child care to senior care. So we envision experimenting doing joint ads like that for growth of other verticals.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Ben Rose with Battle Road Research. Please go ahead with your questions.

Ben Rose

Couple of questions, regarding subscriber usage, are you able to share any update with regard to number of services that are utilized by the home subscribers, be it percentage of clients that are using more than one services?

Michael Echenberg

We don’t have a metric like that that we share in the normal course. We have described as Sheila mentioned the brand strategy from the beginning like which is, if we build a trust based relationship with mom with respect to her child care needs, she’ll come to trust us more broadly with respect to her other care needs as well namely senior care, pet care, tutoring, housekeeping and special needs. We’ve described how we’ve begun to see that dynamic where by someone who started off with us within one care of vertical has moved to others. We’ve also described of course how part of the way that HomePay gets its subscribers is from the Care.com core families, but we don’t have the metric that we share in an ongoing way.

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

I will add an anecdote Ben in that given that the company is 12 years old and we’ve been really focused around building our brand and user experience. We’re now finding care givers who were college students migrating and now being part of the millennial generation, which is the largest group of new parents. So they started out as college care givers on Care.com and they are now moving to be actually be the family seeking care. That’s very exciting and similarly, we’ve seen families that started with childcare now being sandwiched and moving in to their needs with regards to their senior care. So we’re seeing more and more of that and that’s always been the thesis since the founding of the company.

Ben Rose

Is it reasonable to assume that the increased length in subscriber time is there for somewhat of a function of increased use of senior care?

Michael Echenberg

What I’d say and Sheila should obviously jump in here. When we look at the improvements overtime, we’d generally characterize it as driven by two buckets, greater engagement at earlier subscription levels leading to higher rollover retention rates in those first few 10 year levels and then also the continued formation of what you might call the long tail as we’re able to observe ever more. And I think it’s reasonable to expect that part of what drives that forming of the long tail is people who, as Sheila just described, people who start off with respect to one care who may for example have children who graduate from needing babysitting in the same way that they used to moving over to use the platform for example to help with figuring out how to help their aging parents.

Ben Rose

Just another point on senior care, is there any reason to believe that the turnover in terms of care givers is perhaps higher on the elderly care side than it is on the nanny care side just sort of anecdotally developing a theory around that that there might be greater turn over and therefore higher propensity to subscriber to the service overtime?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

Ben I had it in my notes to follow-up on Michael’s comment that you’ve just questioned it. Yes, we do see high turnover as many people in the senior care industry see with regards to a comparison to child care, just because as average daily living needs in those quarters get higher, the demand of taking care of a senior is just a lot for any single care giver. Sometimes it moves to 24/7 need. And so there is certainly the industry beyond what we see on Care.com it is as you have stated.

Just to add to Michael’s other additional point on LOPT drivers, certainly mix shift and that’s an indication as well of people realizing that there is a use of Care.com beyond your immediate need today and it makes sense actually to stay longer because your needs are constantly changing. Part of the reason we are adding an enhancement like go afterschool, as you pointed out higher turnover in senior care with the breadth of services that we provide. So that would just continue as we expect and then the second is of course investment in engagement tools like time tracking and other tools extend the relationship beyond the match which is why we call these set of features post-match.

Ben Rose

And if I may just one final question on corporate care; looking at longer term, I guess I’m not really talking about the next year, but over the next several years. Could you foresee Care.com getting involved in, for lack of a better term, some type of brick and mortar center care for our corporate clients either run directly by Care.com or through a partner?

Sheila Lirio Marcelo

We’re always looking at opportunities for growth. Certainly our focus has been the digital platform being the leader in terms of family care online. We certainly have daycare partners today that we partner with. But we’re always looking at different opportunities that make sense to ensure that we’re providing families choices, and that continues to be our mission focus.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we’ve reached the end of our call for today. This concludes today’s conference you may now disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.