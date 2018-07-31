AbbVie's Future Is Looking Shaky

Raised guidance during the quarter confirmed management is not worried, at least for the remainder of the year.

Does the company's other top drugs have enough in the tank to overcome the slowdown in Humira sales?

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), though still a new company within the healthcare space, having been founded in 2013, the team has been together for much longer. CEO Rick Gonzalez and CFO Bill Chase have both been with the company 31 years and 20 years, respectively. The company is a spin off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT), which decided to spin off ABBV as a research-based pharmaceutical company, while Abbott focused on medical devices, diagnostic equipment and nutrition products.

Investment Thesis

Year to date, AbbVie's stock has retreated about 6.5%, meanwhile the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has gained about 5.2%, where ABBV is the fifth largest holding. The company’s largest source of revenue comes from world’s top selling drug, Humira. This single drug makes up over 60% of the company’s revenue, and with a slowdown in growth combined with a generic form coming in the second half of the year in Europe, things are looking a little shaky for the near term. Based on this slowdown, we will steer clear of the stock for the time being.

The Fall From Grace

The company had a great start to the year, with the stock jumping to $125.86 in late January, but since that high, the stock has fallen an eye-popping 28%.

The main reason we saw the fall from grace in March of this year was due to the company’s Rova-T cancer drug that the company wanted to receive a fast track approval from the FDA, but the FDA turned them away. This was a big wrench in management’s plans and a huge red flag for investors, as the company spent $5.8 billion to acquire Rova-T through its acquisition of Stemcentrx. Analysts had expected this drug to contribute $1.2 billion annually by 2023, so you can see why investors were spooked at this news. Rova-T was expected to aide in declining Humira sales over the years. This could still happen, but things are certainly up in the air at this point in time.

A Quick Look At Q2 2018 Results

Let’s take a quick look at how the second quarter turned out for the company. Here are the Q2 2018 results:

Q2 2018 YOY Change Revenue $ 8,278 19.2% US Sales $ 5,459 17.5% Int’l Sales $ 2,819 22.7% Gross Margin % 76.6% (130)bps Operating Margin % 33.4% (500)bps Net Income $ 1,983 3.6% Adj EPS $ 2.00 40.8% Humira Sales $ 5,185 9.9%

Looking at the chart above, one would think this was a Great quarter. In a sense it was, as the company met or beat consensus estimates. EPS of $2.00 was 1% higher than consensus estimates of $1.98. Revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter was in line with what analysts expected for the quarter. In addition, the company raised 2018 EPS guidance for the remainder of the year from $7.66-$7.76 to $7.76-$7.86, which was in line with the $7.81 analysts expected for the remainder of the year.

All in all, the company did not blow away anyone, nor did they disappoint at first glance, which caused investors to dive deeper. After looking at the high-level metrics, one of the first items investors look for are Humira sales, and rightfully so, as the drug made up 63% of total sales for the period. In fact, 85% of total sales for the period is made up of only three drugs: Humira, Imbruvica, and HCV.

As for the other two large drugs the company sells, Imbruvica saw growth of 35.8% by bringing in $850 million and HCV grew 332% on sales of $973 million during the period. HCV recently passed Imbruvica in sales for the first time in Q1 ’18. These drugs, though both performing well, cannot make up the difference as Humira sales begin to slow.

The Future Looks Shaky

Over the last two years, Humira sales growth has hovered around 14.6%. Growth in Q2 was 9.9%, which was the first time growth had dropped below double digits (yes, rounding gets you there, but you get my point). Humira is slowing and will continue to slow as Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is working on getting EC approval later this year on a biosimilar drug they have been working on with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics. This will certainly affect ABBV going forward. ABBV did strike a deal with Mylan to delay their challenge in the United States until 2023.

As we mentioned above, many investors became fearful when it became evident that the company’s $5.8 billion Rova-T acquisition could be a complete failure. As the replacement plan for Humira, Rova-T had big shoes to fill already, but after the poor showing during testing, investors have plenty of reason to worry.

Citron Research recently dubbed ABBV the “Next Great Drug Short”, which sent the stock falling 5% last week. Citron attached a price target of just $60, implying a 34% drop in stock price. The research firm plans to release “a series of reports detailing the dirty money.” In addition, the FDA has frowned upon drug makers who have blocked rivals from producing cheaper biosimilar drugs for the public.

In addition to a slowdown in Humira, other metrics have shown a crack in the armor. Return on assets for 2017 saw its lowest levels since 2014, returning 7.5% compared to a high of 9.7% in 2015. Working capital for 2017 saw its lowest level of 1.28.

Conclusion

Moving forward for ABBV, much of the focus will be on the growth of non-Humira products now that the drug is beginning its slowdown. Recent earnings reports have been solid, but certain items have really concerned investors about where the company is headed in the future. The deals with Mylan to delay their biosimilar to Humira will help in the next couple of years, which gives the company time to figure out their Rova-T issues.

Before I leave you, let’s take a quick peek at what the FAST Graphs has to say about AbbVie along with a few analysts.

Analysts at CFRA have a price target of $130, which implies 44% upside. The analyst Jeffrey Loo did mention concern around Rova-T trials and points out any future pipeline failures could send the stock falling even further.

Argus analyst David Toung has an identical price target as CFRA, and also mentioned the Rova-T setback. The prior price target was $145.

All in all, the company has still delivered strong earnings, but a slowdown in Humira and the struggles of Rova-T do have us concerned. The company will need their pipeline of products to deliver soon while they hold off the likes of Mylan and Amgen (AMGN). Right now things look a little shaky, but we will be in a wait and see approach.

