Allergan: So Many Ways To Win

Allergan (AGN) recently released its financial results for the quarter ending June 30th. The drug company generated revenues of 4.1$ billion, beating consensus by 180$ million. On the bottom line, Allergan reported earnings of 4.42$ per share, beating the consensus by 29 cents per share. Free cash flow was a robust 1.18$ billion, supporting a shareholder friendly announcement of a 2$ billion share buy-back to be implemented over the next twelve months. Following the strong second quarter results, management raised guidance for the full year, expecting revenues of 15.5$ billion and earnings of 16.25$ per share for 2018.

But All Is Not Well

Despite this clean "beat-and-raise" quarterly report, shareholders of Allergan are not pleased with the company, which partly explains the muted share response to this wonderful quarterly report. Specifically, shareholders are very concerned with a possible generic launch for Restasis, the company's leading eye drug, and a future competition with the company's flagship drug – Botox.

That is the main reason why shares have greatly underperformed the S&P 500 (green line) over the past two years. Shares of Allergan (white line) have done very poorly even compared to the performance of Vaneck Vectors Pharmaceuticals ETF (PPH) (purple line) over the same time period.

This massive underperformance has caused shares to trade on the cheap. At current prices, Allergan is trading for only 10 times next year's earnings. This valuation isn't justified, especially since the company has been able to demonstrate its ability to increase earnings per share at a double digit rate, reduce its debt level responsibly, and treat its shareholders well. Yet, despite good execution, intrinsic value has remained much higher than the actual share price for quite some time.

Three Important Catalysts

Shares can remain very cheap for a very long time. It's imperative to find some very specific catalysts that will eventually propel the stock higher. Fortunately for us, I believe that Allergan has three, very significant catalysts that will enhance a re-rating of the stock. The first catalyst is shareholder activism. The second catalyst is an underappreciated drug pipeline. The third catalyst is a revisit of the Restasis threat. I will elaborate on each of the three pending catalysts.

Catalyst #1: The Activism Catalyst

Lately, a few prominent hedge funds have voiced their concerns over Allergan's recent execution issues. In a letter issued to the company's management, they urged them to take action. More specifically, I believe their main intention was to break up Allergan into two separate entities. The first company will control the aesthetics business, which is basically Botox and its various derivatives, while the second company will control the remaining products.

This break up will most probably increase value in the short to mid- term. Allergan generates roughly 16$ billion in annual revenues, with the aesthetics business comprising roughly 60 percent of that revenue. The aesthetics business enjoys a 55 percent operating margin, which means that roughly 9$ per share of net income is attributed to aesthetics. Add in a conservative 18 times multiple (pretty conservative for a high quality sustainable business), and you easily derive a 162$ a share for the aesthetics business alone.

Whether you're a fan of a breakup or not, this angry shareholder letter definitely has its merits as it puts a clock on management's actions and urges them to act differently.

Catalyst #2 Underappreciated Pipeline

Allergan's drug pipeline is highly diverse, but I will focus on two major, underappreciated drug candidates. The first of which is Rapastinel, an acute depression resistant drug that's delivered as an IV injection. This drug passed phase 2 with some very encouraging signs. Also very important to keep in mind is that clinical depression has become an epidemic and suicide rates have been rising consistently. The market potential for this one is quite large. Just for comparison, rival drugs Zoloft and Abilify are 3.5$ billion and 6.5$ billion drugs, respectively.

The second, underappreciated pipeline drug, is Ubrogepant which treats acute migraines. Allergan still has to prove its efficacy, but if Ubrogepant clears the hurdles - it will become a game changer. You see, sales of migraine products are expected to grow to $8.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate of 10.3%, according to data provider GlobalData.

More specifically, the current migraine treatment landscape is mainly dominated by generic drugs, as the majority of migraine drugs have seen their patents expire. However current treatments leave a large number of patients undertreated; many of the drugs, for both acute and preventative treatment, have poor efficacy profiles which are ineffective in a large number of patients. In that sense, Allergan aims for this under-treated segment. Ubrogepant could easily become a 1$ billion drug.

Catalyst #3 Restasis

Restasis is one of Allergan's leading eye drugs, whose patent has recently expired. Now, the market is expecting an imminent generic launch for the product, but the official date is unknown.

In the past six months, revenues from Restasis were 608$ million, compared to 676$ million in the first six months of 2017. So, yes, we are already witnessing some pullback in revenue from this incredible drug. But what if the generic launch doesn't happen immediately, as everyone expects?

Assuming a 50 percent market share in the first twelve months of the launch (a pretty aggressive assumption), every month of delay in the launch is worth about 25$ million in revenues for Allergan. In other words, a 10 month delay which isn't so farfetched - can lead to an additional positive surprise of 250$ million to Allergan's top line.

And maybe I was even too harsh with my assumptions. Perhaps the new launch isn't terribly successful and can only steal 30 percent market share from the existing product. In that case, every additional month of delay is worth about 35$ million in upside revenues. Fast forward 10 months, and you've got an additional 350$ million for Allergan's top line.

My Bottom Line

Allergan is a classic hated stock due to recent poor execution and fears of generic launches for its main products. But the company gushes cash flow and is able to increase its earnings per share at a double digit pace. Even better, any one of three pending catalysts can easily propel the stock higher. You've got so many ways to win with Allergan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.