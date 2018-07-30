Hedge Against A Market Crash With The Cambria TAIL Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an ETF which is designed to hedge against tail risk. Tail risk events are when an asset falls by many standard deviations that would have an expected occurrence of essentially almost never happening.

Stock market returns typically have fat tails which means that the distribution at the tail ends is higher than it should be given a normal distribution. The average daily S&P500 return is 0.03% and the standard deviation is 0.97%, so the stock market more or less has a random daily return. As you can see from the chart below, the occurrence of a return greater than +/- 3 standard deviations (daily move > +/- 2.92%) happened 229 times from 1950 to 2016 which is much more then the expected 44 from a normal distribution. A daily change greater than +/- 5 standard deviations would have an expected occurrence once every 6900 years, yet it has happened 50 times from that same time period - this is an example of the fat tails associated with the stock market.

These falls are typically due to high profile yet unpredictable/unexpected (some people may predict them but the market as a whole does not) events, also known as black swans. Black swans are something that no one thought existed until one was seen. Examples of black swan events are the 1987 Black Monday crash, where the Dow fell by 22%, the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, or on June 24, 2016 when Britain voted to leave the European Union causing the GBPUSD (FXB) to fall by 8% in one day. The last one was a 15-sigma event causing confusion and uncertainty throughout the markets, the change in the pound would be expected in markets over 1048 years (not sure I counted that right, you can count for yourself below) given a normal distribution.

How could you have protected yourself from these tail risk events? One option (literally) is out-of-the-money puts. An out of the money put option means buying a put option with a strike price less then the current price - if these options expire out of the money though then you'll lose the entire amount so it only makes sense to include a small portion of your portfolio in puts (unless you have some super secret insider knowledge that would cause a massive fall in the markets like if the US government was for some reason to unexpectedly default next week - if any of you guys knows of any such events from a source other then Alex Jones please let me know).

Here's an example of global left tail events, so they happen more often then investors realise.

There are ways to hedge for tail risk, the Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is one such hedging strategy using SPX (SPY) out of the money put options. It has about 5% in out of the money puts and the rest in 10-year treasuries.

As you can see from the holdings the strikes on the puts range from 2250-2500. The farther away put options are from the strike price the greater percentage return potential would be in a market crash as the price is typically much cheaper then a put option almost in the money - put options with an expiry in the near future are cheaper then ones with a far-dated expiry and also allows for potentially higher percentage returns should it become in the money. The expirations range from September 2018 to June 2019. The S&P500 is currently at ~2818 (at the time of writing) meaning that for the put options held to become in the money the market would have to fall by 10-20%. If the market were to crash by that amount then the value of those put options should greatly increase. The ETF also holds 10-year treasuries which have historically risen as well in the event of a market crash - although as the US government continues to run deficits investors may not regard treasuries to be entirely-risk free so treasuries may fall (likely not anywhere near as much though as it's still relatively risk-free compared to the stock market, at least in the near future).

It's expected that most of the ETF's puts would expire out of the money and worthless as falls of 10-20% would be unlikely so most of the time the ETF should be expected to have a negative return. However in the event of a fall in the 10-20%+ range or if a large increase in volatility happens then this ETF should perform. As you can see below in the February stock market correction when volatility spiked the Cambria TAIL Hedged ETF (TAIL) had positive performance compared to the negative performances in the stock market (SPY) and treasuries (IEF). I'd prefer if this ETF was invested in cash or short term treasuries as 10-year treasuries add some extra risk to the ETF - that way the performance would be driven by the performance of the 5% that is invested in puts. Treasuries may make sense in your asset allocation but this ETF instead chooses for you and takes away some flexibility as you may already have treasuries and are just looking for something to hedge your stock holdings.

TAIL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since only a small amount is invested in puts in the fund there's going to be a high opportunity cost associated with holding this fund as in order to make the return worthwhile the holding allocation of this fund would need to be more then some investors may like - I'd think increasing the amount of put options to 10% may make more sense since that way you'd have more exposure with a smaller section of your portfolio, if the ETF held put options at 100% then the ETF would likely go to zero when they expire worthless so there needs to be some cash.

An alternative is to buy put options yourself, the full holdings are available online so what you could do is replicate it and assign whatever percentage you feel comfortable with in your portfolio - I'd recommend not more then 5% otherwise it's going to end up dragging your portfolio with it and your portfolio could end up being negative during positive stock market periods and positive during negative periods however since the stock market has positive return periods more often then negative return periods this would probably average out to a negative return.

If you don't know what a put option is then I'd suggest that you do not buy options or this ETF without the advice of a qualified financial professional - even if you're a financial professional yourself it's still good to get an objective opinion as people tend to act somewhat emotionally with their money (like panic selling at the bottom of a market crash).

Instead of using options another choice investors can use for risk management is to whole many uncorrelated assets. The 60/40 is a classic portfolio allocation which holds 60% stocks and 40% bonds - how this tends to work is the bond holdings tend to be negatively correlated to stocks meaning that in the event of market crashes bonds should outperform reducing the amount of risk in your portfolio. However if stocks and bonds both crash together then it may be good to mix in some other assets like: gold, cash, real estate/REITs, commodities and other uncorrelated stocks (like small biotechs / mining or even fine art). I'm writing an article about Harry Brown's permanent portfolio which holds 25% stocks, 25% bonds, 25% cash, 25% gold - this portfolio is designed more for wealth preservation rather then growth/income and is designed to stay stable in almost every market condition. Please talk to a qualified financial advisor with a fiduciary duty about the appropriate asset allocation for your risk tolerance. Investors often over-estimate risk tolerance so it's good to lean on the side of being conservative as you don't want to end up panic selling and realising a loss.

