Mugged By Retirement Reality: Asset Allocation Daily

"My goal in this analysis is to examine large trading partners of the U.S. and identify which countries are the smallest and biggest contributors to the trade deficit of the U.S. This might help us identify countries that could act as a shelter during a trade-war-driven sell-off while providing good long-term growth opportunities amid general market volatility." (WisdomTree)

L'Affaire Montana Skeptic/Tesla

"This month, a Twitter account - seemingly created solely for the purpose of spreading personal info about Tesla short-sellers - posted his employment details. The post had apparently been plotted long in advance, with the account also pointing to a web domain, MontanaSkeptic.com, that was originally registered in February. The site bragged that it was soon to reveal Montana Skeptic's identity." (Annie Gaus, TheStreet.com; and hear this podcast from Quoth the Raven)

A Retirement Nudge That Has Worked

"While the U.S. has been slow to automatically enroll, it has seen great success with auto-escalation. Fidelity reported that in more than 20,000 retirement plans, 27% of participants increased their contribution and 50% attributed their increase to auto-escalation." (Janus Henderson Investors)

Retirement Age

"Someone who plans on retiring in their 50's is actually likely to work longer than they think and someone planning to retire in their late 60's or older will likely retire sooner than they think." (Roger Nusbaum)

Thought For The Day

The above-quoted article by Roger Nusbaum points to the paradox of those wanting to retire young being forced (through insufficient savings) to retire late, while those planning on a late retirement may be forced to retire at a sooner date (because of a decline in health or job loss). One of two articles Roger links to uses the occasion to poke fun at millennials, which I think is a mistake (as I'll explain below).

There's nothing new in this bizarre mismatch between reality and expectations, a point demonstrated by a 2018 Schroders study of 22,000 people across 30 countries showing the mismatches between retirement reality and expectations (hat tip to reader robbo1802).

The above link will take you to a summary of the findings (and a further link to the entire study), where you can see for yourself that those aged 55-plus expected they would need 74% of their current annual income in retirement but wound up with 61% instead; or, similarly, that prior to retirement, people expected to allocate 34% of income to living expenses, but the actual allocation turned out to be 49%, "leaving less than expected for fun and exploration."

Based on even these limited findings, I think we have a sufficient basis to stop mocking millennials. Sooner or later, we all get mugged by reality. Gen Xers and Boomers were just as clueless when they were millennials' current age. Older Americans save more for their retirements because they get to a point where they know they won't have enough without stepping up their efforts. And as the Schroders survey makes clear, they still figured out the demands of reality too late. The experiences that form each generation lead to some genuine differences, but fundamentally what we have in common is that we grow in knowledge, experience, and wisdom as we climb the ladder of age, which is a good, and necessary, thing indeed.

