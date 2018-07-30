Terreno: Different Can Be Good

With an emphasis on value-add opportunities and redeveloping infill space, TRNO takes advantage of markets with strong demand growth and limited supply.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) does a lot of things different than their peers.

Most industrial REITs buy fully occupied properties and seek to maintain the existing tenants, or they invest in build-to-suit properties which are substantially pre-leased before construction. TRNO routinely buys properties that are vacant or under a short-term lease with the intent of creating value by redeveloping or leasing the property to a new tenant.

For most industrial REITs, dispositions are done opportunistically or to remove a vacant building from their portfolio. TRNO aims to frequently sell stabilized properties when their value exceeds replacement cost.

Most publicly traded companies host quarterly conference calls where management seeks to put the best spin on their data. TRNO skips that formality, simply releasing their 10-Q and a financial supplement, leaving investors to interpret the data for themselves. TRNO provides very little in the way of guidance or expectations.

As Q2 earnings approach, TRNO has already released their operating activity. The information released is enough to conclude with a high level of certainty that TRNO had an excellent Q2 and that when earnings are released on August 2nd, TRNO will likely announce another dividend increase.

Same-Store NOI

Historically, TRNO has had very strong same-store NOI growth, averaging 13.1%. In a large part, this is due to their strategy of buying underperforming properties and leasing them up.

TRNO has reported that their occupancy rate has increased to 98.3% for their same-store portfolio. This is a significant increase over last year's 97.8%. Year to date, their new and renewed leases cash rents are up 18.7%.

TRNO continues to be very effective at leasing up space and is doing so at higher rents than the previous contracts. With higher rents and higher occupancy, SSNOI should remain strong.

Acquisitions

TRNO has had a significant level of acquisitions compared to their history. In 2017, they invested $293 million which was their highest year ever. TRNO has kept up the pace with $99.5 million in acquisitions during the first half and another $98.6 million under contract. Additionally, TRNO has issued a secured mortgage for $55 million.

The acquisitions appear to have typical characteristics of TRNO acquisitions. They are in super-premium locations located near major transportation infrastructure like ports, airports or major interstates. TRNO estimates the stabilized cap-rates on most of the properties are in the 5.1%-5.7% range and is a mix of fully occupied and partially occupied properties.

The mortgage that TRNO issued is a slight departure from their historical strategy. The mortgage has a 2-year term and at 8% offers a much higher spread than their typical investments. The loan is secured by 9 improved parcels. TRNO has a call option on 3 of the properties, which can be called as partial or full payment on the loan at pre-determined values. One of the properties also has a put option for the borrower and can be put to TRNO as a partial payment of the loan ($20 million).

For the year, TRNO should be close to their 2017 investment rate and might exceed it. Acquisitions will continue to be a major driver of growth.

Capital

TRNO has sold two properties year-to-date for $44.5 million. Both properties were sold for a gain and TRNO reported an unleveraged IRR of 6.9% and 11.5%. The proceeds of those sales were recycled into their acquisitions.

TRNO's most significant source of capital has been issuing equity. After slowing down and only issuing 59,234 shares in Q1, TRNO issued over 2.8 million in Q2 at an average price of $37.43. In the first half, TRNO has received gross proceeds of $110.1 million from their ATM program.

TRNO continues to be conservative in their use of debt, with approximately 30% of their acquisitions being funded by debt. With the market continuing to give TRNO a high share price, the proceeds from equity raises can easily be invested in properties that are accretive to FFO/share.

The sizable difference between the equity issuance of Q1 and Q2 demonstrates that management is wisely avoiding equity when the price dips and taking advantage of the recovery. TRNO is not growing at any cost, it is growing as the equity and acquisition market provides the opportunity.

The Dividend

One of the most common reasons I hear for avoiding TRNO is that the dividend yield is very low. At 2.4%, TRNO fails to meet the threshold for many REIT investors. TRNO is not an appropriate investment for those seeking an immediate income stream.

Whether measured by yield which has been consistently below 3% or P/FFO which averages 28x, TRNO is expensive relative to their peers. It is precisely because they are expensive that they are able to issue equity to buy properties in some of the most premium industrial locations in the world.

The strategy of buying infill properties in premium areas has rewarded TRNO with high levels of same-store growth, very high occupancy rates and property value inflation for their dispositions. A bet on TRNO is that the fundamental strength in their 6-markets will continue.

Source

All of the indications are that these markets are still very strong for industrial properties. These markets have physical and political barriers that make new supply difficult to build, while the high populations and strong trade drive industrial demand.

TRNO shareholders have been rewarded with high dividend growth rates. Traditionally, TRNO announces their dividend raise with the Q2 earnings report press release. With continued solid fundamentals and a pipeline for continued growth, I fully expect TRNO to announce another dividend raise on August 2nd. At a minimum, the dividend should be raised to $0.24/quarter although given the strength of the fundamentals there could be room for a pleasant surprise.

Conclusion

TRNO has carved out a niche, focusing on six premium markets and proving that they can find value opportunities.

In the upcoming earnings report, TRNO should have strong same-store growth fueled by positive leasing spreads and increased occupancy. With significant share issuances in Q2, FFO/share might be flat. However, TRNO has a significant number of properties that are under contract that should close in Q3. The negative impact of that dilution will be short-term.

TRNO is on track to match the record acquisition pace of 2017, despite the dip in share price that prevented issuing equity in Q1. The average cap-rate is for 2018 is slightly above 5%, compared to 2017 which had an average cap-rate in the high 4's.

Strong growth from the same-store portfolio and new acquisitions will continue to contribute to growing FFO/share. Fundamentals for the industrial sector remain strong. Shareholders can anticipate another solid dividend raise for the October payment.

Pricewise, TRNO is expensive compared to their peers and has always been expensive. Compared to their own history, at 28x FFO, TRNO is trading at an average price. It is no longer the great deal it was during the Q1 pullback, but it has also traded at much larger premiums than it is trading right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRNO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.