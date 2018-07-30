Webster Financial: A Play On Higher Growth And Rising Yields

With a growing economy, Webster is positioned to perform well in the coming quarters.

The bank is growing their commercial loan book and boosting their NIM.

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) had an impressive quarter beating EPS estimates and revenue estimates.

Although a small regional bank with about $25 billion in assets and 163 branches throughout the Northeast, this little gem is a consistent performer quarter-in and quarter-out.

There are some attractive banks in the Northeast or the surrounding Boston area. In my previous article, I highlighted how Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is becoming a top performer and is at least, worth a look.

Webster Financial is also worth considering if you're currently in foreign banks, such as in Europe, and want a pure play on the U.S. economy, particularly in Boston and the New England area.

Also, small regionals banks help investors diversify their bank portfolio from banks overseas like Deutsche Bank (DB) in Germany or Italian banks.

In this article, I'll explore what drove earnings, including revenue, and income. Also, I'll show why this bank is well positioned for the strengthening U.S. economy and a rising 10-year Treasury yield.

Highlights from Q2 Earnings

Webster Financial: Q2 EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.05.

Net interest income of $225.01M (+13.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.57M.

Stock Performance

The stock is up ~28% so far from last year and is one of the few banks that's holding onto its gains.

WBS data by YCharts

As with any regional bank, the stock moves in the direction of the 10-year Treasury yield since the 10-year is used as a benchmark for loans. And typically, regional banks earn most of their revenue from loans.

However, Webster's stock price has exceeded the correlation with the 10-year yield and reflects the consistent financial performance, in my opinion.

WBS data by YCharts

Loans and Deposits

Positive trends are the norm for WBS as seen in the graph below illustrating the steady deposits and loans over the past five quarters.

Loans in Q2 were $17.819 billion, up ~$700 million from Q2-17.

Deposits were also up by $900 million y-on-y.

On a quarterly basis, we can see a slight decline in deposits of $40 million, and loans rose $219 million. Webster's year-to-year numbers are solid and signal that the bank is actively selling credit products. This positive trending sales behavior should lead to continued growth in the coming quarters, in my opinion.

The data in the above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings release. The graph was created by Chris B Murphy.

From a percentage standpoint, Q2 growth rate numbers compared to last year at this time were also solid.

The bank increased total loans by 4.36% while boosting deposits by 4.33%.

The growth rates of Webster show the bank is a consistent performer and that this quarter's numbers are not just a one-time event. Instead, we see a steady trend developing of outperformance, which should lead to additional earnings growth in the future.

The data in the above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings release. The graph was created by Chris B Murphy.

Revenue

With loans and deposits growing, we need to see if this is translating to revenue generation.

Revenue growth, for Webster, is fueled by strength in net interest income from the bank's credit products.

For review, net interest income is the spread a bank makes from the rates it charges for credit products and the interest expense it pays on deposits. So, the wider the spread, the more attractive the bank's margins become and the more net interest income rises.

Webster's net interest income and revenue have been steadily rising as shown in the graph below.

Revenue is up $14 million since last quarter.

Net interest income is up $11 million since Q1 and $24 million since Q3 last year!

Of course, the economy has been growing, boosting yields, helping net interest income, but the bank's management must capitalize on those opportunities. The numbers show that Webster is generating new revenue and Net-II at a faster rate than they're growing their deposits and loans. This tells me the bank is cross-selling products within the bank to maximize revenue per client.

The data in the above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings release. The graph was created by Chris B Murphy.

Illustrating the growth trend in revenue and Net-II, below is the y-on-y percentage growth figures:

WBS posted 12% in revenue growth, and ~14% in net interest income compared to last year!

in net interest income compared to last year! The banks non-interest income also grew by 6.55%, but it's a small portion of overall revenue and doesn't impact earnings as much as net interest income.

Nevertheless, we can see that the WBS is consistently performing each quarter and on a year-to-year basis.

The data in the above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings release. The graph was created by Chris B Murphy.

Behind The Numbers

Instead of taking the financial statements at face value, I like to look at what's behind the revenue for a bank. When researching Webster, I came across a stripped down version of the bank's core assets. I found that these core assets have been consistently solid and are responsible for driving the majority of the revenue for the bank.

Webster's loan book consists of primarily commercial loans with $11 billion out of the $18 billion in total loans in Q2.

The bank lent roughly $7 billion in consumer loans in Q2.

The bank's loan yield has risen to 4.63% since Q2-17, which is why we saw net interest income rise in our previous graphs.

The above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings.

As we break down the core assets even further, we find that commercial loans rose 7.8% (see below).

Commercial & Industrial loans make up the majority of the commercial loans at $6.8 billion. These are variable-rate credit lines for companies.

CRE loans (commercial real estate) came in at $2.7 billion for the quarter.

Webster's solid growing book is also earning income from the loan spreads, which are translating into profits.

We can see the wider spreads show up in the bank's NIM. Net interest margin rose to 3.57% in Q2, compared to 3.27% last year.

The above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings.

The strong U.S. economy, including the Northeast, is a perfect match with Webster's loan book.

The U.S. economy posted 4% GDP growth in Q2. The expanding growth in the economy will help push revenue even higher for Webster. The bank is in a great position to capitalize on the improving economic conditions since the bank's loan portfolio consists of a large percentage of commercial loans and working-capital lines of credit. In other words, as the economy rises, so too does Webster.

Loan Loss Provision

If a bank is active in the market, lending, it's important to watch the loan-loss provision to ensure that there is not a substantial shift to defaulting loans in the overall portfolio.

Webster's loan losses have remained stable for three out of the last four quarters. LLP is up on a year-to-year basis, but shouldn't be a concern given the growth in new loans. However, I always like to stay on top of LLP to monitor for any changes in the trend.

Given that the quarterly trend is stable, I believe the bank's loan book appears to have high-quality assets, that should continue to perform well in the coming months, with little non-performance.

The data in the above graph is from Webster Financial's Q2 earnings release. The graph was created by Chris B Murphy.

Takeaways

If you're an email-alert follower of my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I've been hopping on the topic of looking for the right behavior from a bank.

Webster Financial is doing all the right things to maximize earnings from its core assets against the backdrop of a growing economy and rising yields. Despite its small size, the bank is delivering consistent revenue growth while simultaneously improving their margins.

When it comes down to it, Webster should perform well if we get higher GDP growth in the U.S. Companies are expanding into new technologies to boost productivity, by buying fixed assets like plant and equipment due in part, to the tight labor market. As a result, there should be a high demand for commercial loans, and since Webster lends primarily to commercial companies, the bank should outperform.

We've begun to see the performance take shape already with the impressive 7.8% growth in core assets, or commercial loans, since last year. Look for these core assets to remain solid and continue performing in the quarters ahead, making Webster an attractive bank, in my opinion.

Going forward, watch the 10-year yield and for any changes in net interest income. A bump higher in long-term yields should widen margins and loan spreads for the bank. A wider spread is a positive sign since it boosts the bank's NIM, and ultimately earnings. Typically, commercial lines of credit are variable-rate lines, so any rise in rates will widen the bank's spreads on existing lines, boosting profits.

By no means is this article a comprehensive analysis of the bank. My long-term view of bank stocks is unchanged. Banks like Webster Financial should do well as the economic backdrop continues to improve with rising growth in the economy, higher interest rates via the Fed, and ultimately more lending and more fee income.

Good Luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.