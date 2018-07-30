Global LNG Landscape Is Getting Tough, But Not For Cheniere Partners

The US’s trade war with China could end up hurting LNG demand and prices, particularly if Yuan weakens or if China slaps tariffs on US LNG.

Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) is facing macro headwinds in the global LNG market due to the escalating trade tensions between the US and China. The Houston, Texas-based company, which supplies LNG to China, may find it difficult to attract new buyers from the world’s biggest LNG market who would be interested in signing long-term contracts. But I believe Cheniere Energy Partners is well positioned to meet these challenges and will likely continue growing in the future.

Image: Cheniere Investor Presentation, May 2018

Cheniere Energy Partners is an MLP formed by Cheniere Energy (LNG) - the only US-listed company that’s a pure-play on LNG exports – to own and operate the country’s first LNG export terminal at Sabine Pass, Louisiana. Cheniere Energy Partners is developing the Sabine Pass liquefaction project (SPL Project) which will ultimately have six liquefaction facilities, also called trains. Cheniere buys LNG from the US and Canadian natural gas market, processes it into LNG and sells it a much higher price to international buyers.

Cheniere Partners benefits from having access to the US natural gas market where an abundant supply of the fuel is available at a low price, thanks to the shale gas boom. This has given Cheniere an advantage over other LNG exporters outside of the US as it taps into the strong global demand of LNG which is projected to grow at an average of 4% per year through 2035, as per data from Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY).

The growth will be driven in large part by countries in Asia, particularly China and India, as well as emerging economies like Pakistan, Thailand, and Bangladesh. The Paris-based International Energy Agency believes that in this backdrop, the global LNG imports will climb from 391 billion cubic meters last year to 505 bcm by 2023. In this period, global LNG exports are forecasted to climb 30%, with the US becoming the second biggest supplier. This will be an incredible milestone considering that the US made its first LNG export just two years ago from the Sabine Pass terminal and only started shipping meaningful quantities of LNG cargoes from last year. All of that growth has come on the back of Cheniere Partners and the company will continue to play a dominant role in the future.

That being said, the global LNG market is facing some major headwinds. The US trade spat with China may end up hurting LNG demand and prices. If the trade war ends up pushing the Yuan lower, for instance, then that would make LNG more expensive for Chinese buyers since the commodity is priced in the US currency.

In an uncertain environment, the Asian LNG buyers, particularly Chinese companies such as CNPC which has signed a deal with Cheniere to purchase 1.2 million tonnes of LNG per year, will be reluctant to enter into new long-term agreements with LNG exporters. Some companies, including Australia-based LNG Ltd. that plans to construct an LNG export terminal in Louisiana, have already seen a sharp drop in interest from Chinese buyers who are afraid that with escalating trade tensions, China may end up slapping tariffs on US LNG. On top of this, the costs required to develop an LNG liquefaction and export facility in the US may also climb meaningfully due to tariffs on steel imports and an increase in interest rates.

The macro environment for LNG exporters has certainly become a bit more challenging in the last few years. But I believe that there’s no other company than Cheniere Partners that is in a better position to meet these challenges and grow significantly in the future.

Cheniere Partners does not have significant exposure to China or any single country since the company has a diversified customer base. The company has shipped LNG cargoes to 26 different countries and regions ranging from Mexico to Pakistan. It is not completely immune from weakness in China since it plans on sending around 1.2 million to 1.4 million tonnes of fuel to the country every year over the next two and a half decades, as per my rough estimate. But that’s less than 5% of Cheniere Partners’ expected sales volume of more than 30 million tonnes.

But the one thing that sets Cheniere Partners apart from other LNG exporters is that it has the first mover advantage. It is the only company in the US which has fully functioning liquefaction and export facilities. A majority of its LNG trains were constructed at a time when there were neither trade war fears nor import tariffs while interest rates were near historic lows. This gave the company a cost advantage and it was successful in signing a number of lucrative long-term contracts, including from a Chinese company.

Cheniere Partners' key selling point is that it has a solid track record of successfully shipping around 350 cargoes, representing 1,250 trillion Btu of fuel, to more than two dozen countries around the world since its inception. Even with the ongoing trade dispute with China, Cheniere Partners is still in a great position to attract buyers, maybe not from China, but from other nations in Asia, Europe, Latin America and MENA region.

Note that China is and will likely remain the single largest LNG market which alone accounts for around half of the commodity’s demand. However, the anticipated growth in total LNG demand from Emerging Asia economies, Korea and Taiwan will be significantly higher than what we’ll see in China during 2017-30, as per Cheniere’s estimates. That means Cheniere Partners still has plenty of buyers to look forward to besides China.

Image: Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Partners’ future outlook, therefore, is looking great, despite the headwinds. Cheniere Partners has witnessed explosive growth in recent quarters that was driven by the start-up of LNG trains. Its first train at Sabine Pass achieved substantial completion in mid-2016 followed by first commercial delivery (DFCD) later that year. Its train-2 and train-3 achieved DFCD last year. Each train comes with a nominal production capacity of 4.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG. Following the start up of trains, Cheniere Partners’ LNG exports nearly quadrupled from 195 trillion Btu in 2016 to 734 trillion Btu last year.

This led to a surge in revenues from $1.1 billion in 2016 to $4.3 billion last year. Its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) jumped from just $365 million to $1.51 billion in the same period. The company also swung from a net loss of $171 million to a profit of $490 million. The company didn’t generate revenues from its core LNG export in 2015 and it didn’t report meaningful quantities of operating cash flows in 2016, but in 2017, it not only generated solid revenues and profits but also operating cash flows of $977 million. It rewarded investors by growing distributions from $1.70 in 2016 to $1.79 per unit last year. But Cheniere Partners’ growth is just getting started.

Cheniere Partners finished work on the fourth train last year and it achieved first commercial delivery in the first quarter of this year. The company has posted $1.59 billion of revenues and EBITDA of $659 million for the first quarter. Its cash flow position got even better as it reported $331 million of operating cash flows, up from $115 million in the same quarter last year. On top of that, the cash flows easily covered capital expenditure of $194 million and a majority of distributions of $249 million. This also shows that as Cheniere Partners’ trains come online, its financial stability improves.

Cheniere Partners has already signed a number of long-term supply agreements which are responsible for a vast majority of its sales. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, Cheniere Partners exported 244 trillion Btu of LNG from Sabine Pass and almost 70% of its total exports were made to foundation customers under long-term agreements. The company’s exports will likely grow further in the future while a vast majority of sales will come from long-term agreements.

Note that Cheniere Partners has entered into a number of “take-or-pay” style agreements for approximately 85% to 95% of the expected adjusted production capacity that is either under construction or completed. These agreements protect the company’s future cash flows from weakness in the LNG market.

The ongoing year will turn out to be the strongest one yet for Cheniere Partners as its revenues and earnings for the final three quarters will show the full impact of the four trains. I am expecting continued growth in revenues, earnings and cash flows. The MLP has already started to reward its unit-holders by growing distributions from $1.72 per unit last year to ~$2.24 per unit in 2018. The company will grow further in 2019 as that will be the first full year of operations for all four trains. Meanwhile, a fifth train is slated to come online in late-2019 or early-2018, which will set the stage for additional growth in the subsequent years.

