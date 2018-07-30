Options: A Better Way To Trade AT&T?

For those invested in dividend stocks, one of the all-time favorite selections is AT&T (T). Recent declines in share prices have put the stock back on the radar for conservative investors seeking stable income payouts over the long-term. With a current yield of 6.44%, it is easy to see how “buy” positions might be attractive. But all of this enthusiasm misses key parts of the equation. The dismal returns generated by long positions in T have amounted to little more than constant frustration for those that have been loyal shareholders. The pain has gone on long enough, and it is time for passive investors to take charge of their positions. For these reasons, market exposure to AT&T through covered call options is prudent based on the expectation that these longer-term trends will not be changing any time soon.

First, let’s take a look at what it actually means to be a true contrarian investor and then compare this to the analyst recommendations that have been directed toward AT&T over the last few years. There are some alarming inconsistencies here, and investors will need to develop more innovative ways to approach this stock in order to achieve anything that resembles a reasonable return on investment for its associated positions.

Over the last decade, this description seems to fit investor sentiment to a T (pun intended). Let’s reiterate the fact that if you are already long the stock, you are clearly not alone (far from it). The analyst recommendations that surround AT&T are, for practical purposes, completely one-sided.

Since 2016, most of the commonly watched analyst surveys have shown an obvious tilt toward the bullish side of the equation, and there are currently no “underperform” or “sell” recommendations to balance sentiment in the market. I believe that this is lulling investors into a false sense of security for the stock, and contributing to the weak-to-sideways trend direction we have consistently seen in share prices.

Even more troublesome is the market’s inability to respond to what would otherwise be considered as favorable fundamental developments for the company. AT&T has beaten the analyst EPS estimates in three of the last five quarters, and shown stable a trend toward gains since Q3 2017. This has not been reflected in the market’s valuation of the company, however, and this suggests that are deeper forces at work which are conspiring to diminish shareholder returns relative to the broader S&P 500.

Source: Market Realist

In Q2 2018, AT&T reported per-share earnings of 91 cents against expectations of 86 cents (according to the Thomson Reuters survey). The “mixed” results became apparent in the quarterly revenues, which came in at $38.99 billion (against expectations of $39.39 billion). For the long-term bulls, the most encouraging aspects of the report could be found in the corporate guidance, which suggested that new assets acquired during the Time Warner purchase will help the company achieve the upper end of a $3.40-$3.50 earnings range. The prior analyst estimates for the next quarter suggested that the company would come in at the lower end of that range. Of course, time will tell which side is accurate.

More broadly, the number of reasons to expect good things from AT&T appears to be dwindling. All aspects of its legacy business are in decline, and its overly leveraged balance sheet should continue to drag down the company in this era of rising interest rates. AT&T’s debt level now comes in at four-times EBITDA, and the argument that Time Warner assets will be enough to offset these negatives looks to me like nothing more than wishful thinking. I watch HBO just as much as anybody else does, but I don’t think Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon power is going to be enough to improve this lumbering company’s weak revenue outlook.

Source: AT&T Earnings Slides

On an annualized basis, consolidated revenues were lower by 2.1%. Analysts have cited the 15% gain in EPS as a mitigating factor but those gains can be attributed largely to changes in reporting standards and the benefits of corporate tax reform. Take away those factors (and the $0.02 boost from Time Warner assets) and you would have an essentially unchanged quarterly performance relative to the prior year.

The unavoidable reality is that AT&T is losing its traditional television subscribers to the new (and relatively inexpensive) streaming services and the fashionable trends of cord-cutting. Linear video subscribers dropped by 262,000 in Q2, and analyst arguments suggesting these negatives are being offset by gains in the DirecTV Now services are largely misleading. While it is true that 342,000 new subscribers were added for this service during the quarter, it is hardly a selling point for investors because DirecTV Now subscribers are more transient and far less profitable for the company.

Source: AT&T Earnings Slides

In wireless, there are clear problems that span across the entire industry. Both AT&T and Verizon (VZ) have shown weakness in maintaining a postpaid subscriber base, as market share has been lost to cheaper rivals. But AT&T seems to be getting the short end of the stick in these areas, as well. On an annualized basis, AT&T’s consumer mobility revenue was lower by roughly 1%. Churn was, in fact, a strong point (0.82%) and the company did add 46,000 subscribers for the quarter. But this pales in comparison to the numbers posted by Verizon for the same period.

Are we seeing a problematic trend yet?

Continuing down the list, it should be noted that international revenues and profits were also lower for the quarter. When we are dealing with a company the size of AT&T (which is showing clear signs of deteriorating profit growth), I would like to see some sort of strength in global markets before adding to long exposure in the stock. The progress AT&T has made in these areas can only be described as disappointing. When we add this to the 4.6% drop in segment level profits and the massive 6.2% drop in business solutions sales, it is very difficult to see how even a superior dividend yield can make up for all of the negatives.

Source: Author

As share prices have broken below $31.93 (the low from February 28) we are looking at limited upside and, most likely, sideways trend activity going forward. Fortunately, all is not lost. There are still viable strategies to profit from the recent moves (or lack thereof) in T share prices. But if you are an investor that is actually looking to make profits through exposure in AT&T, you are going to have to take a few steps off the beaten path. This is where advanced options strategies come into play.

Source

Overall, the lumbering fundamental perspective falls in line with my sideways technical chart stance on the stock - and this view can be expressed through the use of covered call options in T.

When structured properly, covered call strategies allow investors to capture AT&T’s elevated dividend payouts while simultaneously avoiding the negatives of a stock that is stuck in the mud. It is my view that this is the only way to play T that makes any sort of logical sense. In other words, it is time for investors to take a more innovative approach when trading this very traditional stock.

