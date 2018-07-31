Commodities React To GDP Numbers

Many commodities prices hit bottom in late 2015 and early 2016 under the pressure of sluggish economic growth in the U.S. and Europe and a slowdown in the world’s leading consuming nation, China. The price of gold fell to $1046.20 in December 2015, copper to $1.9355 in January 2016, and NYMEX crude oil to $26.05 per barrel in February of that year. Since then, prices recovered dramatically.

China’s introduction of the “new normal” under President Xi set a course for lower, but stable economic growth. The U.S. economy continued to grow at a moderate pace according to the Federal Reserve, but fiscal stimulus in the form of tax reform and fewer regulations under the Trump Administration further stimulated economic conditions, and the Fed upgraded its perception of growth from “moderate” to “solid.” Last week, the markets anxiously awaited the second quarter GDP figures, and most analysts believed that the number would come in between 3.6 and 5.2 percent for the period. While even the lower end of the projected range was an improvement over past periods, the report that the economy in the U.S. grew by over 4 percent was a testament and a validation of optimism in the nation.

4.1 percent is a victory for the Trump administration

President Trump quickly took credit for economic growth following the release of the Q2 data that showed that GDP increased by 4.1%. Some analysts caution that the level is not sustainable and that it was bolstered by an increase in economic activity in preparation for tariffs and the potential of a trade war. To level the playing field and reduce the U.S. trade imbalance, President Trump has sought to bring trading partners around the world to the negotiating table to rework agreements with a series of protectionist tariffs. It is possible that the President’s initiative on trade could backfire when it comes to economic growth in the United States. A prolonged trade war could lead to recessionary pressures on the global economy which may choke economic growth in the U.S. and send the GDP number a lot lower in the coming quarters. However, trade deals with Europe, Mexico, Canada, and most importantly China, would likely do just the opposite sparking growth and propelling GDP growth to even higher levels.

On Friday, July 27 President Trump was optimistic as he said that the GDP report was just the beginning of economic growth. With the President taking on the trade issue, he has put many commodities on the front lines, and we have seen the prices of many raw materials move lower in response to both international trade and increasing economic growth over recent weeks.

Commodities were prepared but did not like the news

The commodities markets were ready for the GDP numbers last Friday. The midpoint of expectations was at the 4.4 percent level, so the 4.1 percent rate was a little below the mean. Commodities prices have been declining under the weight of a potent bearish cocktail that includes, a strong dollar, rising interest rates, and the threat of a prolonged trade war with China, the world’s leading consumer of raw materials. Some of the moves in the commodities futures market have been dramatic since late May.

Source: CQG

Soybeans are perhaps the best example of a commodity caught in the crosshairs of the trade issue as China typically purchases one-quarter of the U.S. crop each year. As the chart shows, the price of new crop November soybean futures dropped from $10.6050 at the end of May to lows of $8.2625 per bushel in mid-July. While the oilseed recovered to over the $8.90 level, it remains closer to recent lows than the end of May high. Soybeans recently traded at a decade low on the back of the trade issue.

Source: CQG

Copper is a metal that is a bellwether for the industrial sector as its price reflects global economic trends. The price of the red metal rallied to a high of $3.3345 on the September COMEX futures contract in early June and then fell to a low of $2.6735 on July 19. While the potential for a strike at the world’ largest copper mine in Chile took the price of the red metal to its most recent high, fears over a trade war sent the price reeling to the downside. Copper’s descent broke the bullish price trend in the nonferrous metal that had been in place since January 2016. On July 28, the union at Escondida rejected managements offer and it is looking like a strike is now in the cards. Copper was only trading at just below the $2.80 per pound level on July 30, a lot closer to the recent lows than the early June highs despite the increasing potential for the strike because of trade issues with China. Most other base metals prices have moved lower with copper over recent weeks.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of lumber, an essential construction material, moved from a record high of $659 to 1,000 board feet in mid-May to lows of $440 on July 30, a decline of over 33 percent.

Source: CQG

NYMEX crude oil futures have dropped from highs of $75.27 per barrel in early July to the $70 level despite increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran. There are so many other examples of commodities prices that have moved lower over recent weeks. Then prices of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, as well as many agricultural commodities and other raw materials have declined to new lows for 2018 and in some cases, new multiyear lows.

Commodities did not like the GDP number because it told markets that the Fed would continue to be vigilant when it comes to tightening credit.

The Fed has more ammo to hike rates

The GDP number may have cemented the Fed’s plan to add another rate hike to their agenda for 2018. After all, with inflation at the two percent target rate and the economy growing at the highest level in four years, a Fed Funds rate at the 2.25-2.50% level by the end of 2018 seems more than logical.

The next meeting of the FOMC is in September, and if the Fed is going to follow through on its guidance to markets at the June meeting, the next hike will likely come at the September meeting. The price action in commodities markets could be telling us that another fifty basis points on the upside this year is already a done deal. Commodities prices are barometers of inflation, and a central bank that is hawkish tends to extinguish fears of rapid growth that could spark bouts of inflationary pressures. Moreover, higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in commodities which tends to weigh on prices as we have seen over recent weeks. At the same time, higher U.S. rates could propel the value of the U.S. dollar to the upside.

A higher dollar could be a problem for some raw materials

The primary factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for foreign exchange rates is often short-term interest rate differentials. If the Fed Funds rate is heading for the 2.25-2.50 percent level by the end of 2018, the rate gap with the euro will be at 2.65-2.90 as short-term euro rates will remain at the negative forty basis point level until sometime in 2019, at the earliest.

The inverse correlation between the dollar and commodities prices could make things even uglier for commodities prices throughout the balance of 2018. Rising rates and a stronger dollar are a potent bearish cocktail for many raw materials.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the dollar index shows that the greenback is already sitting near recent highs. Another one-half of one percent in hikes by the end of the year could push the dollar appreciably higher after its period of price consolidation around the technical resistance area for the dollar index. A higher dollar will likely weigh on the prices of many commodities futures markets.

Caution- A higher dollar will throw a wrench in the trade issue for President Trump

A growing economy means that the Federal Reserve will continue on its current course which could put it at odds with the President. In a recent interview, President Trump cast the first stone at the central bank warning that continued tightening of credit would undermine his administration’s efforts to encourage economic growth. Higher rates could cause equity prices to correct to the downside which would not help the President’s party during the upcoming midterm elections. However, when it comes to the trade issue with China, rate hikes that cause the dollar to move higher would make U.S. goods less competitive on global markets at a time when the administration is attempting to lower the trade imbalance. Moreover, China has devalued their yuan, and a stronger dollar will help the Chinese to battle the U.S. if no trade agreement is on the horizon and the protectionist measures continue to increase between the two nations.

Friday’s GDP number was a mixed blessing for the President. The growing economy is proof that tax reform and fewer regulations have spurred growth. Now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Federal Market Open Committee will now have to decide if they are partners with the administration when it comes to the current high-stakes chess game over international trade or if they are going to steer the U.S. economy apolitically which would mean a hawkish approach to monetary policy. If the Fed hikes rates in September, the Tweets will likely fly as the President will take aim at his appointee who is stepping in front of his trade initiative.

The dollar index is likely to break to the upside if the Fed Funds rate rises to 2.25-2.50% by the end of this year. We will not have to wait long to find out as the September meeting is the line in the sand for two hikes.

Source: Barchart

UUP is the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product with net assets of over $500 million and an average of over 1.2 million shares trading each day. Two more rate hikes will likely lift the price of the UUP between now and the end of 2018, and the current trend in commodities prices and last Friday’s GDP numbers make a higher dollar a pretty good bet at this point.

