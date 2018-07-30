BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO Dave Keltner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Carey Phelps – Director-Investor Relations

Dave Keltner – Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike McGaugh – Chief Operating Officer

Jim Major – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Bouley – Barclays

Trey Morrish – Evercore ISI

Mike Dahl – RBC Capital Markets

Dave Manthey – Baird

Keith Hughes – SunTrust

Steven Ramsey – Thompson Research Group

Matt McCall – Seaport Global Securities

Alex Rygiel – FBR

Jay McCanless – Wedbush Securities

Trey Grooms – Stephens Inc

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. You are joining BMC's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, Monday, July 30, 2018. Carey Phelps, Director of Investor Relations for BMC, will now provide the Company's opening remarks.

Carey Phelps

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, and welcome. After my opening statements, Dave Keltner, our Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; Mike McGaugh, our Chief Operating Officer; and Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer, will discuss our key priorities and our operating results for the second quarter of 2018. In addition to our prepared remarks, a slide deck is available on our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com.

This is also where you can find today's press release, which was issued earlier this morning. I would like to remind you that some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC.

Our actual results may differ in a material way from those described during the call. In addition, all forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statements based on new circumstances or revised expectations unless required by law.

On this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are provided in greater detail in our press release issued earlier this morning and in the slide deck posted to our website. These measures relates to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margins, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share. We provide this adjusted financial data for informational purposes only and these measures should not be considered in isolation from the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures section of the press release as well as the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures slide and related appendix in the slide deck for additional information on the adjusted financial data. In these locations, you will find reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why we believe it is useful information for investors.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Keltner

Thanks, Carey. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Hopefully, you’ve had a chance to review our press release this morning. We were particularly pleased to report another quarter of solid results. Our initiatives, particularly those driving enhanced pricing rigor, operational excellence, higher customer service levels, and developing a high-performing culture, are beginning to bear fruit.

And, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire BMC team for their remarkable effort to drive these initiatives forward. As we said on our last call, demographics continue to point to further growth in the housing market. Single-family builders and professional remodelers are enjoying solid demand this year. Job growth as well as high levels of consumer confidence and wage increases, continue to support ongoing strength in housing.

And finally, Millennials are getting married and having kids, creating a nice tailwind to demand in many market, where housing continues to be undersupplied. Despite, some inventory constraints in certain markets, all of the macro factors I mentioned bode well for continued growth in the housing market.

So, with that encouraging backdrop, let me move to some highlights of our second quarter results. Total sales growth of 12.6%, was our strongest quarterly result in two years, with growth in our higher margins Structural Component project category of 21.2%, helped in part by $60.1 million in Ready-Frame sales.

Our sales growth with single-family homebuilders and professional remodelers was 15.1%, and 19.5%, respectively. As our customers continue to enjoy strong demand and appreciate the enhanced solutions we can provide to help them combat the tough labor environment.

Our gross profit dollars grew 13.2%, which was faster than our overall sales, benefiting from improvements in our commodity gross margins and strong Structural Component sales growth. We achieved improved cost leverage during the quarter, reducing SG&A, as a percentage of sales by 80 basis points compared with a year ago.

Net income increased $22.8 million, to $40.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $78.8 million, an increase of 32.3%. Adjusted earnings per share rose $0.30, to $0.64 per diluted share, and we delivered $27.7 million of operating cash flow. I am very proud of the solid level of execution demonstrated by our team to deliver these results this quarter.

Our strategy is working. We are actively providing and innovating, value-added solutions for the builder, and contractor communities to continue to face tremendous challenges on the labor front. We are taking steps to enhance our products, service levels, and customer mix, and overall operational excellence. We are making strides to develop a culture of continuous improvement across the organization, and are focused on providing our team with the tools and framing necessary to excel.

Finally, we continue to be interested in strategic bolt-on acquisitions, which support our other growth initiatives. The pipeline in this area is building, and we are aggressively pursuing numerous opportunities. With our solid balance sheet and vast product offerings, we are well positioned to experience profitable growth for sometime to come.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Mike McGaugh, who will provide a glance of some of the areas of focus, helping to drive our improved levels of execution.

Mike McGaugh

Thanks, Dave. And thank you to the entire BMC team, for your commitment and drive to deliver improved results. We're certainly benefiting from our focused approach on our key priorities this year. I'm very pleased with the numbers we’ve reported this morning, and feel good about our ability to drive continuous improvement.

Since joining the Company roughly 18 months ago, we have significantly increased the rigor, with which we run the business. With enhanced levels of discipline, we're doing a better job tracking and improving our performance. While some aspects of our business lie outside of our direct control, there are numerous things we can't control. Specifically, we formalized our actions around four self-help initiatives.

First, we are increasing our focus on pricing excellence and pricing analytics. Second, we are driving improved purchasing rigor. Third, we're driving discipline on our SG&A spending. And last, as I've spoken about in previous calls, we are implementing the BMC Operating System, our game-changing approach to operational excellence.

We've recorded successes in each of these areas, let me provide some details. As you can see in our results, lumber inflation benefits are making their way to the bottom line. This is, in large part, due to our pricing initiatives. Our focus is to provide value to the customer through excellent service levels and then, price accordingly. By improving our on-time and in-full delivery performance, customers can enjoy a shorter lead times and better service, and in turn, we can share in the value through price improvement. This diligent focus on pricing is a key differentiator and is sustainable.

Just as we've been focused on pricing excellence, we've also taken steps to fortify our approach to purchasing. We are leveraging the benefits of the BMC stock merger in our improved purchasing power. We're standardizing and aggregating our purchases to drive lower costs. This is delivering margin protection and enhancement. Our purchasing teams have done a great job on this initiative this year. This more rigorous approach to purchasing is a key differentiator and is here to stay.

Turning to our discipline on SG&A on both labor and operational front. This initiative is less about making widespread costs cuts and more about improving our business operations and optimizing our processes. We have found ways to reduce overtime expenses, eliminate waste in our production and distribution processes, and obtain more yield from our assets. We are becoming better operators, and as a result, I expect SG&A as a percentage of net sales, to continue to improve.

Finally, I know that I've spoken at length before, about the BMC Operating System, our in-house approach to operational excellence. I'm really proud of our efforts to scale the Operating System. For example, we have 24 associates, who are on track to achieve at least their Green Belt, this fall and winter. These associates have a charter to deliver projects that improve profitability. The BMC Operating System is a productivity mechanism, and is delivering financial results.

As we mentioned last quarter, a part of the BMC Operating System is automation. Included in our CapEx expectations for the year, are key investments in our processes and equipment, to drive efficiency in our manufacturing facilities using automation. Specifically, we spoke about our new highly-automated truss facility here in the Atlanta market. Put simply, this targeted automation makes the truss building process better, faster, safer, and easier.

Today, we are pleased to announce plans to build a similar automated facility in Salt Lake City, to open in 2019. As with Atlanta, once we've fully ramped up production, we expect to achieve at least a 50% improvement in productivity rates, as compared to our traditional truss facility while using a third less labor.

To better highlight the unique innovation in truss manufacturing, we have added a video to the IR page of our website, which I invite you to review. This type of targeted automation represents the future of home-building, and we intend to additional automated truss facilities in our markets in the coming years. While also working to deliver additional innovated solutions to enhance our processes, across our expansive network of component operation, millwork, and door facility.

As you can see, our consistent and focused approach has made pricing, purchasing, SG&A discipline, and the BMC Operating System part of our Company's culture. This is sustainable and is a differentiator. We're making crucial investments in our people and equipment. We are automating our processes and improving our customer service level. And, I believe as we continue to provide additional value to our customers, we will continue to deliver additional value to our stakeholders.

With that, I turn the call over to Jim for his financial review.

Jim Major

Thanks, Mike. I, too, would like to commend the team on a job well done through the first half this year. It's clear that the BMC Operating System is driving an increased focus on our process quality, capacity utilization, and customer service levels. This is helping to drive improved results, and should lead to long-term sustainable improvements in profitability and value creation.

We again recorded strong financial results for the second quarter, including significant improvement to net income, earnings per share, EBITDA, and cash generation. Led by 21.2% growth in our Structural Components product category, and significant price increases in lumber and lumber sheet goods, total net sales increased 12.6% for the second quarter. Sales to single-family homebuilders and professional remodelers grew 15.1% and 19.5%, respectively.

Sales to multifamily, commercial and other contractors, declined 4.8% for the quarter, but the rate of decline moderated versus the first quarter, and we believe that this end-market is continuing to stabilize. Our volume growth of 2.4% was restrained by the multifamily segment and our focus on profitable growth within our commodity product categories.

However, we enjoyed net sales growth of 7.9% from increased selling prices on lumber and lumber sheet goods, and 2.3% growth from the Shone Lumber acquisition completed earlier this year. Ready-Frame sales were $60.1 million for the quarter, up 32.7% year-over-year. The benefits of this pre-cut, pre-labeled, full-house framing package, along with roof trusses, floor trusses, engineered wood and wall panels, continue to resonate with our customers who remain labor constrained and focused on improving quality and cycle time.

Over the past 12 months, we have grown our offsite manufacturing of Structural Components by 20%, to $578 million in sales, and believe this product category is poised to continue growing as a percent of our total net sales. Turning now to gross profit, which for the second quarter, increased 13.2% to $239.6 million, as we benefited from higher lumber and lumber sheet goods pricing and sales goods in Structural Components, millwork, windows and doors.

Gross margin improved 10 basis points to 24%, reflecting a 40-basis point improvement in the gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category, as well as growth in Structural Components, and millwork windows and doors. While individual product category gross margins are gradually improving, the elevated sales mix from lumber and lumber sheet goods continues to restrain the increase in the Company's overall gross margin percentage.

As Mike discussed earlier, our local sales teams have focused on providing great customer service and pricing for the value we deliver. And our sourcing professionals have done an equally good job, making advantageous purchases that assert the benefit our first half margin. After averaging $540 in the second quarter, and peaking at $582, the Random Lengths Lumber Index has declined each of the past seven weeks. And most recently stood at $491. This is likely to lead the decelerating sales growth from price increases in the second half of the year.

However, we believe, we are well positioned to maintain our gross margins around the levels we experienced in the first half of the year. Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of net sales, improved 80 basis points to 17% for the second quarter. SG&A expenses increased $12 million to $169.8 million for the quarter, approximately $3.4 million of this increase related to SG&A at our Shone Lumber acquisition, $7.4 million of the increase related to higher employee compensation, benefits and other employee related costs – but these increases were mainly variable and associated with higher sales and profitability.

We also experienced a $700,000 increase from higher diesel costs. As Mike mentioned, we are very focused on opportunities to improve our processes and drive out waste, and believe that focus will continue to yield benefits in the form of lower SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales.

Net income improved significantly to $40.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to $17.6 million or, $0.26 per share a year ago. Adjusted net income increased to $43.4 million or $0.64 per diluted share as compared with $0.34 per diluted share last year. And adjusted EBITDA improved to $78.8 million, up $19.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. While the majority of our adjusted EBITDA improvement related to higher selling prices and gross margins on lumber and lumber sheet goods, volume growth and other operational improvements contributed $5.8 million in incremental benefits, and first year results for the quarter, from our acquisition of Shone Lumber added $1.8 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The strong improvement in our results through the first half of 2018 is allowing us to once again, raise our outlook for the full year. Based on what we have recorded to-date along with our assumptions about commodity prices going forward, we now expect to achieve net sales growth of 8.5% to 11.5% for full year 2018, and $240 million to $250 million in adjusted EBITDA. This implies that our 2018 incremental adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be between 12% and 15% at the higher end of our longer-term goal of 10% to 15%.

So, turning now to our investment plans and capacity. Total liquidity at June 30, remained strong at approximately $328.2 million and our debt leverage ratio was 1.5 times our trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, well below our target range of two to 2.5 times. As we've talked about for quite some time, we've been diligently building our pipeline of M&A opportunities and are in active dialogue with a number of attractive businesses. We certainly wish that these deals would move faster.

However, we believe that many of the best businesses in our industry are family-owned, and the process of building those relationships and ensuring the right fit can require a high degree of patience. Our appetite remains hot, but in the meantime, we are moving forward with organic growth and operational improvement opportunities.

Specifically, we have made numerous key investments this year to boost the efficiency, capacity, and automation of our manufacturing facilities. Strengthening our position as a solutions provider to homebuilders and contractors. For the full year, we continue to expect to spend between $55 million and $65 million on capital expenditures, to drive efficiency, and further enhance our capabilities while also maintaining our fleet of vehicles.

Finally, I'd just like to reiterate my confidence that we have the right strategy in place by taking the right steps to drive improved productivity and are well positioned to take advantage of the positive fundamentals influencing the housing market. So with that, let me turn the call back over to Dave.

Dave Keltner

Thanks, Jim. Our strategy is working. We are becoming better operators, and we are making the investment, and taking the steps necessary to drive further efficiencies to improve our capabilities and our service levels. We are providing value-added solutions to builders and contractors as they continue to face a tough labor market and pressures to reduce cycle times.

Since 2015, when we completed the merger of Stock Building Supply and BMC, we have recorded impressive growth and success. Specifically, comparing our results, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, to our adjusted full-year 2015 results, sales have grown over 10% per year, to over $3.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA has grown over $100 million, to $232.9 million, representing a 26% CAGR since the merger, or 2.5 times the rate of our sales growth. And this has led to an increase in adjusted EBITDA margins of 200 basis points, to 6.6%.

On nearly every metric, we are in a better spot today than we were before the merger and even where we were a year ago. I'm very proud of the efforts by the team to get us here. While I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will remain available as needed, I expect this to be my last earnings call as interim CEO at BMC.

We are entering the final round of interviews with a select group of highly-qualified candidates this week. And I would expect to have a replacement named by the end of summer. I am confident that our careful and deliberate selection process will yield a very capable and proven executive, who is eager to lead BMC through our next phase of growth. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work in this capacity, alongside such a dedicated and strong team.

I want to thank the entire BMC family for their support and efforts during my tenure and for their commitment to drive long-term success for our stakeholders. I will continue to turn to BMC as a board member, and look forward to overseeing its continued achievement in that capacity. With that, I will close out our prepared remarks, and thank you for interest in BMC.

At this point, I'll ask the operator to please lead us into Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Bouley with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Bouley

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Congrats on the results this quarter. I wanted to ask about the guidance. Through the first half of this year, you're doing an incremental margin really in the high teens. And you're still guiding to 12% to 15% for the full-year, which would imply a reasonable slowdown. So I guess, the question is, is there something more specific that would lead you to hold that guide in check? Or really, are you just baking in some conservatism there? Thank you.

Jim Major

Yeah, I think the biggest area of uncertainty, for us, is the lumber prices, as it often is. As we commented in our remarks, there's been the beginnings of a correction in that market. And while that certainly, historically, can be helpful in terms of the gross margin percentage, it also can be little bit of a headwind to the SG&A percentage and I think most importantly, could lead to a little bit of a decelerating sales growth trend as we may not continue to enjoy 7% or 8% growth year-over-year on the top line from price inflation. So as I said, that, ultimately, is the biggest uncertainty for us as we look out into the second half of the year.

Matt Bouley

Okay, that is clear thank you. And then second question just on your self-help initiatives clearly showing some early success already. Is there just any kind of quantification or guidepost you want to give us about how to think about how these initiatives could be additive to your kind of long-term incremental margin guidance?

Jim Major

Yeah, certainly, as we think about the 10% to 15% long-term incremental guidance, that's inclusive of the self-help initiatives. I'd say probably the biggest delta, if you will, between the high end of that range or the low end is just continuing to improve our product mix and our customer mix, continuing to get the outsized growth in some of the higher-margin categories. And certainly, we've been doing a good job at that here this year with the high growth Structural Components, the high growth with our professional remodeling contractors.

And perhaps the one that – disappointing area there is millwork, windows and doors, but we think that's a temporary challenge associated with just a lot of the growth being at the lower end of the housing market generally with starter homes and first-time move-up homes. But bottom line is our longer-term incremental guidance includes many of those self-help initiatives.

Matt Bouley

Okay understood, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Trey Morrish with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Trey Morrish

Thanks guys. Jim, you said in your prepared remarks that you expect the gross margin to stabilize around 24% for the rest of the year. But also as you noted, you've seen lumber prices sharply pull back over the last several weeks. And typically, you talked about gross margin lumber, the lumber appreciation being a headwind to gross margin largely due to mix. Then why wouldn't this pullback in lumber, even if it stabilizes with where it's at, provide you at least some temporary boost to gross margin?

Jim Major

Yes, I think as we get further into the correction, I think it could certainly start to help the gross margin more meaningfully. I think there's two things to keep in mind. Number one, there's a time lag involved. So while we've seen lumber begin to correct here over the course of July, that will take some time to kind of flow through due to the results, as it always does.

And then secondarily, as we've called out on the last two calls, we've done a fantastic job of expanding gross margin already within the lumber and lumber sheet goods category. And so we're coming off a pretty good result here in the first half. But obviously, we'll look to sustain and hopefully, improve upon over time as well. But again, I just wanted to point out the great base line that we've established here in the first half already and not get too carried away with those expectations.

Trey Morrish

Gotcha. And then secondly, you guys continue to talk about language in your release and with your attractive leverage profile, the ability to go out and do deals and really grow potentially very aggressively through M&A. Could you kind of talk about, what are some of the gating factors that are leaving you from going out and starting to make a large number of small deals or a couple of larger deals in a very short amount of time frame?

Dave Keltner

Sure. I think a couple of things. One, we've been very active in building our business development group. And I think we're doing a lot of outbound calls, building relationships, making a lot of contacts, and we're receiving a fair amount of inbound calls as well.

But as Jim mentioned in his remarks, a lot of these are family-owned businesses. And it just takes time for us to build that relationship and that truss factor for them to want to move forward on a transaction. I think the pipeline that we've got out there is growing and it's going to serve us well in the future. I'm disappointed we haven't closed anything since June, but I'm very encouraged by what we're seeing in terms of conversations we're having and the overall pipeline development. And I think it'll pay dividends down the road.

Trey Morrish

Got it. Thanks, very much guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Dahl

Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. The first question I had is just on the automated truss facilities. It sounds like the first one is ramping well and you're encouraged about the results there and certainly, some strong financial achievement so far. Announcing the one additional in Salt Lake City is interesting.

I know that it takes a certain market and a certain level of volume to support these, but could you just help us kind of understand what the factors are that are going into your decisions in terms of which markets you think these can work for? And how many, any level of quantification of kind of how quickly you can roll out these plans?

Mike McGaugh

Hey Mike, this is Mike McGaugh, I’ll take that question. What we look at is two factors. It's the overall health and the forecasted health of the market, how robust does the demand look to be. And then the second piece is, where is labor true pinch point? Labor's also high-cost. And so those are the two levers we look at: labor and then also the health of the market. I do want to note that with each of these automated truss lines, the focus is on taking our overall cost position down through productivity.

So these units actually will be able to comp out more volume. But also, in three years, five years, if there is a softening in any of these markets, we actually maintain the absolute lowest-cost position in the market. And so that was going to allow us to continue to serve our customers well and also make a nice profit.

We talked about Atlanta. We're launching our Salt Lake City facility. We have three to four other markets in mind that we'll announce in subsequent quarters. But probably the pace would be two to three markets per year is what you guys should be able to expect.

Mike Dahl

Okay, that's great. And then the follow-up question, this is also for you Mike. But, some of the initiatives that you talked through, SG&A discipline in particular, sounds like, I understand Jim's point about how that's been helped by the top line impact from lumber. But it seems like there's a lot underneath the hood that you guys are executing against than you mentioned over time, better yield, lower waste.

Could you give us a little more detail on just what exactly is going on with those that's enabling the better results and kind of the encouragement going forward?

Mike McGaugh

Sure. We talked about in the past. I gave some examples in the prior call about the Operating System and bringing in the lean processes into our plant, eliminating unnecessary steps, eliminating unnecessary work. You're able to get more production and more output with the same number of workers or you're able to maintain to actually grow and improve your output.

Some specifics, as we talked about in the past, would be geared around managing down the SG&A spend while improving the productivity. Hopefully, that helps. I'm sensitive to talk too much more in the call about specifics just given that this is a public conversation and call.

Mike Dahl

Okay, understood. That is helpful thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew Manthey with Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Dave Manthey

Yeah, it is Dave Manthey with Baird. Hey guys, good morning. First of all, you've previously indicated an expectation for organic growth kind of 2% to 5% in 2018. And I was just hoping you could square that with your new revenue guidance. Are you still assuming something roughly in the same range? And just to make sure my recollection is correct here, I think you have an easier comp in the third quarter here, I guess, because of storms. But is there an extra selling day also in the fourth quarter?

Jim Major

Yeah, that is correct. There is an extra selling day in the fourth quarter, Dave. Yes, I'd say, the volume growth obviously improved from the first quarter to the second and at least back to barely, in south of the 2% to 5% expectation that we laid out there at the beginning of the year. And we continue to think that we'll get back to the 2% to 5% range here as the year progresses.

I think when you look at the first half, certainly, the decline in multifamily was a restraining factor on our organic volume growth rate. And then the other thing I would call out is just within the commodity lumber and lumber sheet goods category, as Mike has talked about and we've all talked about, we were very focused on maximizing our gross margin in that category. And so most, if not all of the growth in that category, is sort of pricing-related, and the volume was relatively flat here in the second quarter.

As prices come back down, we may make some different decisions in terms of the volume/price trade-off, which did help to improve the growth in the second half of the year. And then maybe one other factor that's been challenging is just with millwork, windows and doors and some other products. With all the inflation in lumber, we certainly see builders having to make trade-offs in terms of upgrades and other things to offset some of that inflation, which has a negative impact on millwork, windows and doors, in particular, and some other noncommodity product categories as well.

Dave Manthey

Okay, thank you. And then, as you’re talking about this long-term 10% to 15% kind of contribution margin, stripping out lumber in the first and second quarters of this year, it seems like you're in the maybe 5% to 7%, a little bit higher than that, percent range. And you've outlined a few of the things that you expect to help you in the future. But what are the key factors that gets you from where we are to that 10% to 15%? I mean, it seems like, again, ex-lumber, you're pretty far from that right now, and it seems like a number of these initiatives are working and mix changes might hopefully be helping going forward. What are the key factors that gets you to that new level of 10% to 15%?

Jim Major

Yes. I guess a couple of clarifying points. I mean, I do think if you take out lumber as well as the acquisition contribution, we're in that 10% to 15% range. And just apply it to sort of the volume growth, obviously, that's an organic expectation of 10% to 15%. Acquisition is typically in the mid- to high single digits. And so at least in that year one, won't have quite as high a contribution margin. So that may be part of what is muddying the waters a touch for you.

But generally speaking, again, it's all the things that Mike has talked about in terms of the Operating System and driving better SG&A productivity, driving better mix, driving better pricing and sourcing to continue to deliver those incremental margins over the long term. And certainly, stepping back from any particular quarterly results, as Dave commented, if you look back over the last several years, and certainly postmerger and even the prior years of the recovery, 10% to 15% is a very achievable expectation as the market continues to improve and recover so.

Dave Manthey

Got it. Alright, thanks a lot Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Hughes with SunTrust. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. Kind of a big-picture question. There's been data coming out on building, as always, and there's some definite weak points, not everywhere but enough that's pretty notable. So I just wanted to get your opinion on what you're seeing from your customers in terms of their outlook for starts, build rates, things like that, for the second half of the year.

Dave Keltner

Sure, this is Dave Keltner. I think, we remain, pretty bullish on the housing market. Our customers are still seeing very good activity in their sales centers. And if you look at the demographic trends or the economic indicators, I mean, we have increases in jobs, we have wage price increases, and we're looking really good on the optimistic index. So I think everything we see out there suggests that we're going to have a continued strong housing market, and I think our builders largely are echoing that view as well.

Jim Major

Yeah, I would just add, to the extent we do see a small soft patch here or there in a given market or given customer, it tends to be more supply-related than demand-related. Certainly, we have a number of customers that on a local level would say that they sold through their lots faster in the first half than they expected to and maybe are a little short on lots here for the next month or two. But things like that are positives, in my mind, over the long term. And again, more supply-constrained than demand falloff or things of that nature.

Keith Hughes

And now switching to pricing, not on lumber, but your nonlumber products you sell. Could you give sort of an indication of -- price are going up on everything, but how successful you were passing those through? Was there any margin compression we saw in the quarter from nonlumber timing delays on price increase pass-through?

Jim Major

No, I mean generally speaking, if you went down to a broad category level, our gross margins in each category were flat to up slightly. So as we said in the call, the only thing that's maybe constrained a little higher gain in our gross margins overall is just having the higher lumber mix, which, as I'm sure most folks will recall, lumber and lumber sheet goods is the lowest gross margin category for us. When it climbs to 37% of our sales from 33% in the prior year, it mixes us down a bit in terms of the total gross margin.

Keith Hughes

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kathryn Thompson with Thompson Research Group.

Steven Ramsey

Good morning. This is Steven Ramsey on for Kathryn. I guess you've talked about this a little bit on the call, but maybe to step back on the starter home impact in trend going on in your end-markets. I guess a couple of things. Are there trends geographically you would call out there? And the impact by segment, maybe if you can just talk from a high level if the starter home trend, where it's a headwind or tailwind in each of your business segments.

Dave Keltner

Sure, Steve. I think we are seeing, clearly, a move to the lower size and lower-priced homes, not really a lot buried across the geography we cover. I think we've seen that in most of the markets we're at. And that clearly – when we think about our business, I mean, we certainly ship out a little bit less framing packaged size in lumber sheet good. But also, and more importantly, we see less millwork being used windows, doors, et cetera, millwork trim being used in the house, and they may substitute to some lower-priced millwork.

So we've seen more of that impact probably in our millwork sales than other places. But that trend, I think, is likely to continue for some period of time, and we're continuing to try and make sure that we're offering the best services and labor-saving opportunities for the builders to remove labor from their job side and again, work on being as efficient as they can.

Steven Ramsey

Excellent, and then thinking about the increased investments in growth in the automated truss facilities. If you opened two to three per year, where does CapEx move to as a percentage of sales maybe? And maybe discuss if you would be interested in really ramping up aggressively investment in those facilities should M&A not materialize.

Jim Major

Yeah, I think in a high level, we've been spending around 2% of sales on CapEx here over the last several years. Certainly, you see more of that going towards manufacturing automation here of late, and I would expect that to continue. Certainly, one of the great things about our balance sheet is we do have the flexibility to ramp that up further if we're comfortable with the payback. And certainly, what we're seeing in Atlanta and expect to see in Salt Lake and other markets is very exciting in that regard.

So we haven't made any decisions to ramp that up yet, but it is possible that we could come to that conclusion here as we head into 2019 or beyond. And of course, obviously, some of that is a relative or related to our expectation for the cycle and continued growth, which, certainly, at this point, we still feel very good about.

Mike McGaugh

And just to build on Jim's point, this is Mike. Part of the Operating System, as we've talked, is automation. And so we're bringing automation into our truss facilities, but we're also bringing automation into our door shops. And so we're just finding ways to get more output with lower cost. The risk for these projects is very low. And as a result, they're preferred from an investment standpoint.

Steven Ramsey

Excellent, thank you.

Mike McGaugh

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt McCall with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Matt McCall

Thank you. Good morning everybody. So maybe we revisit the SG&A comment or the question from earlier. What kind of SG&A leverage are you assuming in the back half guide? And maybe as you incorporate some of the initiatives, pricing and purchasing and the Operating System, what's the longer-term view or the longer-term way to look at the SG&A line as a percent of sales?

Jim Major

Yeah, I mean on sort of a constant price basis, certainly, we would expect to continue to see SG&A as a percent of sales accrue from all of the self-help initiatives that Mike spoke of. And as a reminder, most of our SG&A is around facility cost, selling cost and distribution cost, all of the manufacturing type of benefits are up in cost of sales. Certainly, though, having said that, if lumber prices and pricing becomes deflationary at some point in the future than as we talked about earlier, that historically would benefit the gross margin percentage, but it would be a bit of a headwind on the SG&A percentage. So I hope that answers your question.

Mike McGaugh

Matt, this is Mike. If I may build a bit more on there. A part of the SG&A discipline is still a little bit of an overhang from the Stock-BMC merger in our duplicate market that we needed to continue to get the synergies and continue to dial down our SG&A spin there. Also, it's part of how we're prioritizing as a company. We're increasing our commissions on our value-added products, and we're throttling back our commissions on our commodity products. We're increasing our commissions on incremental growth, and we're throttling down our commissions on the flat-based volumes.

So we're driving behaviors towards – that align with our strategy. At the same time, we're driving behaviors that improve our profit profile. So, these are the right calls. This is just the right way to run a business. And as we talked about at the beginning, these are all the sustainable process improvements we needed to make to ensure BMC is a stronger, higher-performing company.

Matt McCall

That is helpful Mike. Is there any way to put some numbers behind that? You talk about, bringing up synergies and items like that. It seems like we could maybe quantify it. Help us understand the visibility you have outside of understanding what Jim is saying, the lumber fluctuations, but just trying to understand the true incremental or the leverage opportunity on the SG&A line.

Mike McGaugh

Yeah, I mean, the problem I've got, Matt, is again, like I said, this is a public call. We're talking about commissions and synergies and all that. I'm just hesitant to disclose more. The improvements are noted in the guidance Jim gave. And I'll turn to Jim if he wants to go into more specifics.

Jim Major

No, I think given the many moving pieces, including lumber prices, really the best way to think about it, as it has been, is just around the overall incremental EBITDA margin because you do get some trade-offs with differing lumber prices and environments in terms of specific gross margin percentages or SG&A percentages.

Matt McCall

Okay, that’s fair. And I guess the second question, I think I understand the benefits of the product mix, obviously, moving away from commodity lumber. We talked a lot about – or I guess, you mentioned several times the shift in customer mix and the efforts there. You mentioned pro remodelers specifically. Can you – it sounds like maybe the commission dollars are being aimed toward driving that effort. But what are the benefits of that shift? How much? And then can you quantify where you want to take it, where it is today, where you want to take it and what the margin benefits would be?

Dave Keltner

Yeah, I’ll start on that. Yeah, I think clearly, we want to grow our professional remodeling business. And as you saw in the quarter, it grew at a pretty good clip, a little bit over 19%. I think it offers us a number of things. One, it is a higher-margin profile customer segment, but it's also less cyclical. So we get the benefit of that throughout the different building cycles we're in. And there are similar products, obviously, and similar vendors. So there's a lot of adjacency to what we're doing today. And I think in the end, it makes us a more robust company with less cyclicality, and I think it makes sense for us to go down that path.

And I think you'll see us do more in terms of some organic but certainly, some acquisitive deals that are a higher percentage of professional remodeling than maybe we've done in the past.

Matt McCall

Okay, thank you all.

Dave Keltner

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Rygiel with FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Rygiel

Thank you, very nice quarter gentlemen. Can you comment on the pullback in the lumber? You've referenced it a number of times. Where do you think it settles? It was, call it, $350 in 2016. It was $400 to $425 in 2017 on average. Year-to-date, it's probably $500 to $525. Where do you think it settles from there?

Jim Major

Yes. Obviously, that's a multi-million dollar question. I think what we would say is, certainly, looking back over the last 18 months, you had a confluence of different things, whether it was tariff disputes or wildfires or hurricanes or transportation issues that kind of led the market up to the $582 that it touched there about two months ago. Some of those things are now in the past, and the so market is correcting, which is something that, frankly, we've expected for some time to come.

But ultimately, the demand is still good. Housing starts and all the underlying drivers and just the economy, generally, whether that's here or globally, we think support good solid lumber prices. We would expect it to continue to trade in the $400s certainly over the balance of the year and not overcorrect. But sometimes, the market will overcorrect at least temporarily and then bounce back. But we'd expect it to be at the higher end of sort of longer-term averages, I guess, is maybe the easiest way to answer your question.

Alex Rygiel

And secondly, are the Ready-Frame and truss products more beneficial to builders in the first-time buyer category?

Dave Keltner

Well, I think you'll see Ready-Frame is – we're seeing good adoption across the space from our national and regional builders. Clearly, on the smaller homes that are using similar plans and footprints that can be replicated time in and time out, I think, clearly, we'd get a little bit more efficiency from that than you would with more custom houses or more variable plants. So I think it really applies across the range. But clearly, you would have some benefit in the smaller houses, I think, on a Ready-Frame package.

Alex Rygiel

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jay McCanless with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Jay McCanless

Hey, good morning thanks for taking my questions. The first one I wanted to ask about was multifamily and commercial spending, according to the numbers we see from the census, are running, call it, mid to high single-digit growth this year. But it looks like you guys had a negative comp for this quarter. Can you talk about what's happening there? Is it a geographic mix? Or is it people may be acting a little bit irrationally in terms of pricing for materials?

Jim Major

I think from our perspective, more than anything, it's just the time lag. If you went back to last year's start data, it was off 7%, 8%. And certainly, the time lag between a start and the completion in multifamily is much longer than in single-family. And for us, personally, a lot of what we do in multifamily is millwork and trim, interior doors, which tends to be at the tailwind of that project. So we're kind of – I think in the first half of the year, we're in the position where our revenues were more correlated to last year's starts decline. And as you noted, those starts have started to stabilize and improve. And what we're seeing in our business would indicate that over the next few quarters, hopefully, we'll start to see multifamily stabilize and improve as well.

Mike McGaugh

And Jay, this is Mike. We have a very healthy backlog in our major markets in multifamily, so that's where we're seeing the brighter spots in the future.

Jay McCanless

Okay, that sounds great. And then moving to the single-family side for a minute. Your builder customers and the earnings reports last week, some of them talked about some weakness out West, California all the way up to Seattle. Is there any kind of geographic color you can give us in terms of demand and maybe what you've seen in the July from the single-family builders out West?

Dave Keltner

Well, one of the things, I think if you recall back in the first quarter of 2017, we had very wet and poor weather. And compared to this year in the first quarter, we had very mild weather. So I think part of the weakness may have been just a change a bit in seasonality of the business with some jobs pulled forward into the first quarter. But our builders on the West and certainly, our operators on the West are still a very bullish about what's in front of them.

Jay McCanless

Okay, sounds great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Dave Keltner

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our last question comes from Trey Grooms with Stephens Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Trey Grooms

Hey good morning, everyone. Congrats on a great quarter. So for me, and I am sorry if I missed this. I was kind of jumping on and off here. But just kind of looking at seasonality in lumber prices, where we are today and the swings we've seen, your expectations there, can you give us some color just how we should be thinking about the working capital for the back half of the year, free cash flow generation just in light of those movements?

Jim Major

Yeah, certainly, even on a constant price basis, usually, cash flow is considerably better in the back half of the year. And the fourth quarter, in particular, is when you start to unwind a good bit of working capital as the season winds down. If lumber prices were to continue to deflate or finish below where they were a year ago, which in the fourth quarter of last year lumber prices averaged basically $436, so if prices got back down to that level, then certainly, you would expect a pretty healthy or an above-normal unwinding of working capital in the second half of the year.

Trey Grooms

Okay, that was it from me, just a quick house-keeping item. Thank you very much and good luck.

Dave Keltner

Thank you Trey.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Keltner for any closing remarks.

Dave Keltner

Thank you. I'd just like to thank everybody for their time and interest this morning. We're happy to report great results, and we're very positive about what lies in front of us. And we look forward to our next quarterly release. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.