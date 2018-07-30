Tesla's Board Has A Mounting PR Problem

Tesla's (TSLA) Board of Directors has a new public relations problem, one that has reached a nadir in recent days. The bad news for the company's investors is that this problem is an own-goal, an unforced error that is very much of its own (or, more specifically, that of its CEO and Chairman, Elon Musk's) making. The good news for the company's investors is that a simple solution is being recommended by multiple mainstream financial media outlets, albeit one that will necessarily dull what has been one of its most potent weapons in its rise to prominence.

Before continuing, I want to make a few facts known. I am not a Tesla bear. I have never possessed a short position in the company. I do not own a long Tesla stake, but that is because of my individual bias as a value investor. I do not own a Tesla vehicle, but that is because I can't afford one. What I do possess, however, is a decade's worth of experience in the renewable energy field. I routinely cover the company's major milestones as they occur in the classes that I teach. Put simply, I have a strong interest in seeing Tesla achieve its goals of reducing the transportation and power sectors' greenhouse gas emissions. When I say that I find Mr. Musk's activities in July worrisome, then, it is as someone who has seen no small number of ground-breaking renewable energy companies fail to achieve their environmental goals because of unforced problems of their own devising.

Seeking Alpha users are likely by now familiar with the recent actions that Mr. Musk and, more broadly, Tesla's public relations department have taken against contributor Montana Skeptic. For those who are not, Montana Skeptic has presented his side of the story here and Executive Editor George Moriarty has provided Seeking Alpha's response here. Tesla has neither denied Montana Skeptic's account of being doxxed and subsequently threatened with a lawsuit by Mr. Musk himself via his workplace employer nor provided an alternate version despite being contacted numerous times for comment by various financial journalists over the last several days. If anything, the company's representatives have seemingly confirmed Montana Skeptic's account in comments released to reporters at Jalopnik and Fast Company.

Mr. Musk's actions are, of course, not the first time that a corporate executive has publicly taken issue with short-sellers, nor will it be the last. Tesla's latest problem, rather, is due to Mr. Musk's unprecedented willingness to broadcast his personal thoughts to his 22 million Twitter followers (at the time of writing) at all hours of the day and night. This month alone, Mr. Musk's tweets have already managed to attract overwhelmingly negative headlines in the financial media, none of which have to do with Tesla's actual operations. First, as reported by The New York Times, Mr. Musk groundlessly accused a rescue cave diver of being a "pedo guy", or pedophile, after the diver made some skeptical comments about a rescue submarine that Mr. Musk had assembled from rocket parts using engineers at Tesla and other Musk-led firms.

The furor surrounding Mr. Musk's pedophilia accusation had barely calmed before he reportedly made his phone call to Montana Skeptic's place of employment to complain about the contributor's coverage of Tesla. While the apparent attempt to personally silence one of Tesla's most ardent critics was controversial enough, Mr. Musk's subsequent 3 AM activities on Twitter last week created yet another public relations problem for Tesla. As news broke of the phone call, a Twitter user asked Mr. Musk via the platform about its validity. Mr. Musk, in a tweet that has since been deleted (but not before being screen-grabbed), responded that he "had never heard of this girl" (meaning Montana Skeptic) and that the caller "was probably her Mom." A different user followed up with a comment referring to the Miley Cyrus alter ego Hannah Montana, to which Mr. Musk replied by posting a lewd photo of Ms. Cyrus under the caption "They grow up so quickly...".

The response was immediate. While the entire exchange was deleted much later in the day, I watched it unfold in real-time and can attest to the fact that many of Mr. Musk's Twitter followers immediately encouraged him to remove the tweets as quickly as possible. Also following the exchange was Wall Street Journal reporter Charley Grant, who was quick to point out on Twitter that this behavior was unbecoming of such a senior Tesla executive.

Mr. Musk's eventual decision to remove the aforementioned tweets did little to prevent the subsequent financial media blowback and, as one of The Guardian's tech reporters pointed out, instead drew more attention to Montana Skeptic's analyses via the Streisand Effect:

CNN covered the story under the headline "Has Elon Musk Lost Control of His Hype Machine?" and concluded with suggestions from several PR experts that Mr. Musk should "delete Twitter from his smartphone." The exchange prompted Financial Times to begin an entire series of articles on Montana Skeptic's specific criticisms of Tesla. Fast Company's headline on the story referred to Mr. Musk as using "Peter Thiel's playbook" to silence Tesla's critics. The Street described Mr. Musk's behavior in the incident as being "schoolyard taunts and worse." Even Vanity Fair got in on the action with the title "Elon Musk Desperately Needs A Hobby." The reported phone call and subsequent Twitter exchange have received similar coverage from Fortune, Fox News, The Mercury News, Gizmodo, and even Green Car Reports, among other media outlets.

With the exception of articles in Electrek and CleanTechnica (which I have not provided hyperlinks to because both engage in doxxing), this coverage has been uniformly negative and/or critical of Mr. Musk's recent actions. More is likely to come, with reporters at outfits such as The Guardian stating on Twitter that the affair has prompted them to look further into Mr. Musk's behavior towards Tesla's critics. It certainly has not helped matters that, rather than release an apology or explanation from Mr. Musk for his actions, Tesla's spokespeople have instead, as reported firsthand by another Fast Company journalist, tried to get inquiring reporters "to harass someone who dared criticize it" by giving them Montana Skeptic's private workplace contact information.

The biggest problem in all of this for Tesla's investors is not that Montana Skeptic's criticisms of the company are now receiving far more attention than they would have but for Mr. Musk's actions. Rather, it is that the mainstream financial media is now making references to the possible effects of Mr. Musk's PR missteps on the company's performance, up to and including his eventual departure from Tesla if his social media interactions continue to offend public more. Specifically, the media has started to draw comparisons between Mr. Musk's recent behavior and other powerful individuals that have lost their jobs over unscripted comments. Papa John's founder John Schnatter was fired as the company's chairman after referencing a racial slur during an internal corporate exercise. Actress Roseanne Barr was fired from her eponymous (and widely-watched) TV show after making a racist reference on Twitter about a former White House official. And, in a situation that hits most closely to home for Mr. Musk, Director James Gunn of the wildly-successful Guardians of the Galaxy movies was recently fired as director of the next installment over years-old tweets that made light of pedophilia. Popularity and financial success provide only a limited amount of protection to public figures accused of antisocial behavior in today's society.

While limiting and managing Mr. Musk's social media presence would be a simple action for Tesla's board to take, it would not necessarily be an easy one for the company. Mr. Musk has arguably been the single most important (and certainly the most visible) contributor to Tesla's rise from an esoteric technology firm a decade ago to the $50 billion household name that it is today. In that time, he has granted the public an unprecedented amount of access to both the company's operations and his own role in the same via social media. Where else do you see the installation of utility-scale battery systems on the other side of the planet being arranged for via a series of tweets? Or the roll-out of energy systems for hurricane relief operations after the hurricane has occurred, also on Twitter? Certainly, I can't name another CEO of a large-cap company who indulges in cat jokes with his 22 million Twitter followers while in the middle of "production hell" (in Mr. Musk's own words) for his company's most important product to date. Mr. Musk's social media activities do much to explain Tesla's rise to fame.

None of this changes the awkward fact that those same social media activities have rapidly become a liability in recent weeks. How Tesla's board chooses to navigate this conundrum should be of great interest to the company's investors given what it means for Tesla's public image. What is clear, though, is that the board must figure out how to regulate Mr. Musk's social media interactions before he says something that leaves him as only the latest powerful individual to lose his job because of an unscripted remark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.