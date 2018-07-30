Assessment of the Trade War

Introduction

Within the context of the trade war between the United States and China and disputes between the US and other countries, the existence let alone the magnitude of implemented and threatened tariffs have been misplaced by the inciting country, and the reaction from the major retaliatory actor, China, has been misaligned. Before I define what the words “misplaced” and “misaligned” have been chosen to signify in terms of trading predictions laid forth later in this article, it is paramount to take stock of the political overtones which factor into investor sentiment, at least for investment decisions which are based off of global macroeconomic considerations.

Legal Context and Actor Assumptions

Both nations' respective reasons for protectionist exercises may be cogent ones. However, similar to how supply and demand curves are represented as linear functions in elementary economics courses, the intended results of coercive efforts on behalf of two of the permanent members of the UN Security Council only serve to indicate the complexities of protectionist measures. This is especially true when the underlying products remain entangled in globally opaque supply chains. (See Trump’s vocal censure of the transshipment of Chinese products in a joint press conference with the Swedish PM. For to quote Former Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States Peter Westmacott during the Aspen Security Forum; “When you see Donald Trump apparently speaking without thinking, that is actually when he says what he thinks.” Therefore, this clip is not cited as evidence for the existence of the complexity within international supply chains but as a resource for those who aren’t acquainted with Trump’s reasons for engaging in a trade war and his manner of expressing such views–interpret it as you may.)

The POTUS maintains unilateral ability to authorize the United States Office of the Trade Representative (USTR), upon fair examination of the proposed trade actions’ concordance with Paragraph 2 Sec. 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, to implement trade-related efforts to counter abrogation from trade agreements on behalf of the respective nation or nations who is/are signatories. Pursuant to the above, the USTR has cited China’s use of tainted licensing procedures, joint venture instruments, and discriminatory foreign investment restrictions as efforts to gain off of US-based intellectual property information protected under domestic property law. This would categorize their actions, then, as unjust to the U.S. economic well-being and be threatening to the sanctity of international property rights law. Less legalistic reasons often come in the form of maintenance or re-establishing technological hegemony.

One of the conditions for which the USTR may not necessarily be required to implement the President’s trade authorizations is when the benefits of exercising compensatory trade measures are, to a large degree, economically incommensurate to its costs during “cases” for which the statutory language describes as “extraordinary.” The interagency team which led the investigation into China’s trade conduct with the US has estimated that $50 billion worth of domestic economic loss has arisen during the years for which such Chinese have existed. On March 22, ad valorem tariffs of 25%, a 25% tax on of the estimated value of each product in a basket of Chinese exports, began what is referred to as the Trump Administration’s Trade War. This entails that the USTR implicitly believes that the long-run benefits outweigh the costs as they have complied with President Trump’s authorizations.

Assessment of the Trade War

As of the US’ initial implementation of $34 billion of tariffs, China has retaliated with an equal amount of tariffs on July 6. However, $16 billion worth of imports are targeted in the coming weeks, and the Trump administration has proposed a number of tariffs which would be levied towards $200 billion worth of goods. (As of this edit, a revamped proposal has included an additional $300 billion to a tally of $500 billion of the estimated economic value to potential tariffs.)

We currently support the Interagency Trade Enforcement Center’s belief. However, we are not sanguine about how their views have been acted upon when it pertains to the many retail investors who rely on indexing strategies which take advantage of price momentum and low volatility. Given the current FED policies, the economic cycle of the US, and China’s geopolitical posturing and its current central bank actions, the trade war is mistimed as far as business growth is concerned. To return to why we had used the words “misplaced” and “misaligned,” the misplacing of tariffs on the US’ part and the misaligned retaliatory action on behalf of China, when combined, have both contributed to such a mistiming.

US: Medium-Term Sectorial Self-Immolation and Hawkish Monetary Policy

To begin proving that the trade war has been mistimed, let us assume that what President Trump wishes in terms of both monetary policy and fiscal policy were to occur by appropriate and traditional monetary and fiscal instruments. Under this hypothetical scenario, Trump’s recent demonstration of the Fed’s rate hikes and consistent emphasis that the trade deficit is unacceptable would be quelled by his satisfaction when the opposite actions occur: the discount rate window ascends at a slower pace, the FOMC conducts itself in a less hawkish fashion, and a protectionist trade policy is implemented.

Although the last hypothetical action has already become a reality (perhaps not to the full extent of Trump’s liking), the other two actions increase the risk of the US economy overheating. As reported in the National Summary of the Beige Book, all Federal Reserve Districts have reported that their contacts expressed concern over tighter labor markets and the increasing difficulty in finding moderate to high skilled workers. The Fed’s core PCE target at 2.1% will not come to fruition when change in real GDP is 2.9%, little unemployment slack exists (3.6% of the labor force is unemployed), and when NAIRU remains at approximately 4.75%. Without interest rate hikes which would affect consumer spending, prices would increase and create an environment in which price uncertainty would largely discount the efforts of business activity. (T-Bill yields have risen in the secondary market as investors have already priced in the probability of concluding the expected year of 2018 with four rate hikes.)

However, geopolitical tensions resulting from protectionist trade policy have already provided uncertainty. One such question that arises is; How will implemented and proposed tariffs affect the financial markets insofar as demand elasticities subject to those policies are unknown? When international payments surpass the level of inflowing receipts, a current account deficit amounts. The US dollar is a crucial component to ensuring there is strong continuity with regards to the US trade deficit and gross debt to GDP figures. As I will discuss in the “China” section of this article, by diminishing the US position in a liberal world order, one where it has accreted immense influence, protectionist measures may not reduce the trade deficit in proportion to the eventual costliness of the USD’s tarnished “track record” (this also may be an example of the trade war’s “mistiming”). Of course, many argue that aggregate corporate profits would, in turn, improve as imports decrease and the deficit caused by outside spending would narrow. We will rebut this argument as it relates to a short-term outlook. Primarily, the US as the executor and recipient of tariffs will encounter inconsistencies in their protectionist efforts.

One example of such inconsistency has been the US’ enacted tariff on foreign-based large washing machines. As the recent golden child of trade war-related journalism, washing machine manufacturer Whirpool (WHR) epitomizes the effects of tariffs on operating margins. An increase in Whirlpool’s cost of sales is attributable to aluminum and steel tariffs imposed by the US upon China which has allowed for more expensive US steel and aluminum to pervade the market. This occurrence has been joined by diminished global demand for a costlier domestic product and an extensive inventory of cheaper foreign washers which were imported in significant numbers in anticipation of USTR tariff implementation.

Additionally, tariffs on the US’ domestic exporters have also markedly affected US commerce. Such an example can be found in the market for domestic soybean. Soybeans have a cost of carry and can be held up to a year before they spoil. Soybean futures participants with China’s retaliatory tariffs in mind-altered the forward curve as it assumed a contango structure. Those long the curve and observers of the market’s general view that a scarce and perishable resource found in a consistent number of products wouldn’t assume backwardation experienced mark-to-market losses. When the advent of Chinese tariffs became priced in, the curve assumed its normalized shape again. Although Brazil originated soybeans historically dominate soybean exports during the month of March due to the cyclical differences in the process leading up to the crop’s harvest, the whole curve has been affected to a similar degree as well.

Many of the US-based products that China has placed tariffs on are perishable. US firms who export products such as soybeans and hogs which China has now taxed may be forced to liquidate their inventories as gross supply outnumbers the adjusted demand in the context of the trade war. Additionally, many of the US-based products believed to be the beneficiaries of tariffs on foreign products are combating higher costs for the intermediate products integral to their production. Although the trade war will lower foreign saving and partially offset the downward pressure on inventory investment, this and the previous year’s capital expenditures prompted by the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 will reduce capacity utilization. There will not only be less cash flow as a result of weakened consumption but a surplus of a given firm’s products and a higher cost of goods associated with sales as domestic tariffs have limited avenues of sustainably priced supplies.

China: Tinkering with Decisions for the Renminbi and Liberalization of the Financial System

Since the founding of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 1995, China has relied on its ability to mobilize cheap labor power, accrue generous trade surpluses with other WTO signatories, and exercise coercion to diminish reaction to its dishonoring of trade agreements to manage to continue to do so. Maintaining stature for its government and state-owned entities remains tantamount to fulfilling its aspirations to technological production hegemony laid out in the plan “Made in China 2025”.

Although China’s central bank (PBoC) has altered their currency governance from the inception of its fledgling communist party, their modern agenda has been to liberalize their financial system and transition to a bolstered capital account, diminished current account and trade surplus. This would again position China to further their productive capacity in higher value technological sectors whose success would inextricably be aligned with the potential ubiquity of the internet of things (IoT) and industrial developments in fields such as aviation.

Therefore, a “managed float” in which trading bands, trade-weighted index targets, and band policy readjustments is used to ensure that the Renminbi remained a store of value and perceived as such. The liberalization of China’s financial system, then, rests upon the management of the currency its instruments are denominated in as attracted foreign capital by a stable Renminbi would necessitate the follow-through of clear means for investment in Chinese companies.

China will neither deliberately depreciate their currency, then, nor will they unload foreign reserves on their balance sheet. Whether their role as a currency manipulator has been warranted or not, the Renminbi has been trading at or below the trend level of its exchange rate when paired with the USD. Additionally, the trend of its current account is already suggestive that the current CNY/USD exchange rate is appropriate when compared to China’s previous tenure of currency depreciation when it had accumulated great surpluses.

On the other hand, if China were to sell their US-treasuries, the yields on those underlying bonds would increase and the USD would lower as a virtue of an increase in the available supply of USD. A depreciating dollar wouldn’t be beneficial to the viability of China’s exports. It is only in the event that if President Trump is bent on diminishing the USD’s role as a reserve currency that China may eventually appreciate their own Renminbi. If such an action would be another tool in the Trump’s administration to leverage the plight of the US’ trade war, then other countries would diversify reserves and this would come at a large cost to the US’ ability to finance a deficit in the event that imposed embargos and tariffs don’t diminish the balance enough already.

Investment Positioning: Higher Volatility, Smaller Term Premiums, Geopolitical Uncertainty

Midterm elections in the US for the Senate, House, and Governors Mansions will become tallied up Q4 of this year. President Trump has proffered up his successful campaign strategy as a narrative that his fellow GOPers may sermonize to the party’s constituents and emerge as the elected. This narrative has consisted of inflammatory and jingoist rhetoric as well as the mention of a possible follow-through to remedy the root of complaints giving cause to “America First” policies including the resultant trade war. As such, the number mentions of the trade war and current events related to the trade war will not decrease. At the very least they would be used as political fodder by Trump to ensure his re-election through which the GOP would promote the ineluctability of populist conservatism as envisioned by President Trump.

Therefore, the medium-term outlook presents increased equity volatility as the political environment in the US ushers in no signs of the trade war tapering off. US-based fixed income will become an increasingly crowded asset class as investors with risk aversion may begin rebalancing their asset allocations in light of trade war developments. Therefore, if yields start to decrease in response to larger notional bond prices, it may be best to avoid larger transnational US banks and invest in regional US banks who have less sovereign debt on their balance sheets and benefit from domestic deregulation. Agricultural commodities and sectors with limited domestic demand should be avoided as reversals of the two would be hard to target. China will have to continue its political maneuvers to cement its role in the WTO and retain committed international consumers. In addition, it has no incentive to depreciate the Renminbi further and a growing capital account. We would avoid China and seek safe-haven in the Yen as a store of value during the ensuing months.

