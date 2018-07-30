Helios And Matheson: Sell Before Next Reverse Split

Stop me if you've heard this before: Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) are one of the day's biggest losers. Well, just a few days after I issued my latest warning to investors about the MoviePass owner, shares are down 50% again, falling below $1.00 in Monday afternoon trading. As you can see in the chart below, the stock is plunging basically every day now, further increasing the chances of another reverse split.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Last week was probably the worst week the company has seen yet, which is saying something given how much the stock has fallen in recent months. The stock underwent a massive reverse stock split, putting shares back above $20 but not for long. As I discussed late in the week, the company borrowed $5 million just to get its service back up after an outage because the company couldn't pay its bills. Unfortunately, it needs to repay the full value of $6.2 billion borrowed quite quickly, and it doesn't appear that the company currently has the money to do so.

That likely means substantial dilution is coming, and of course we are still waiting for the company to report how much it lost in Q2. Unfortunately, the situation worsened over the weekend with the inability of customers to use the service for the latest Mission Impossible movie (no spoilers please!). As the news link shows, the company may also receive a delisting notice if shares trade under $1.00. Given the recent pattern, that price will be lost soon and won't be seen until the next reverse split.

For the near future, I don't see this downward spiral ending until we get a clearer picture of the overall situation. First, how many shares are actually outstanding now, and how much money does the company need to continue operating for the next 3 months? That will give investors an idea of how many times over they will be diluted, unless of course we see some sort of bankruptcy announced because additional funds cannot be raised. Also, is the board going to approve an increase in the amount of shares that can be issued moving forward if dilution would approach the maximum number allowed?

In the end, investors shouldn't try to catch a falling knife, especially one that has already reached terminal velocity. Helios and Matheson shares are down another 50% today, and we'll likely see the losses get even worse until the financial situation is clarified. MoviePass needed money just to continue operating last week, and the inability to use the service for the summer's newest hit movie will not sit well with customers. Shares will likely trade well below a dollar in the coming days, forcing a delisting notice to be sent, and then we'll see another reverse split coming to allow the stock to continue trading. We saw how that worked out last week.

(Tom Cruise performed a "HALO" skydive for the latest MI movie. Shares of the MoviePass owner have fallen even faster).

