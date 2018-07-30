Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Tonix Halted, Endo Begins Shipment, Insys FDA-Rejected

Stocks in News: ENDP, TNXP

Tonix Pharma PTSD study fails; shares halted

Discussion: The Phase 3 study of Tonix Pharma’s (TNXP) Tonmya (previously TNX-102) in military-related PTSD will be halted. The decision is taken because, at week 12, the primary endpoint of separation from placebo was inadequate. Tonix noted that the PTSD showed significant improvement by 4th week, and hence, they plan to design a new study soon.

TNX-102 sub-lingual (SL) for treatment of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease earlier received FDA Fast Track designation. The new status allowed frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Earlier, Tonmya cleared its IND application to support the initiation of a pivotal Phase 2 efficacy study and received Breakthrough Therapy designation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of PTSD. In 2015, the company conducted its Phase 3 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in fibromyalgia. The study planned to enroll approximately 500 patients with fibromyalgia at approximately 35 clinical centers in the U.S.

As a serious condition leading to chronic disability and overall high healthcare costs, PTSD creates a heavy burden on individual families, as well collectively on the community. In the U.S., National Comorbidity Survey Replication (NCS-R), February 2001-April 2003, using DSM-IV criteria among the nationally representative sample of 9,282 Americans aged 18 years and older, PTSD was assessed among 5,692 participants.

According to the NCS-R estimate, the lifetime prevalence of PTSD among adult Americans is 6.8%. Previous year PTSD prevalence was estimated at 3.5%. Apart from TNX-102, the company is developing TNX-601 and TNX-801. TNX-601 is in its pre-IND stage of development. The candidate is an oral formulation of tianeptine and is being developed also for the treatment for PTSD.

At present, there is no FDA-approved tianeptine-containing product. However, the compound is marketed for the treatment of depression since 1987 in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Even if the compound has structural similarities with classic tricyclic antidepressants, the company claims that it has unique pharmacological and neurochemical properties.

The other candidate TNX-801 is live virus vaccine grown in cell culture. TNX-801 is being developed as a potential smallpox preventing vaccine for future outbreak as well as for national stockpile in case of a future scenario of bioterror. Though it shares structural characteristics with vaccinia-based vaccines, the company again claims that the candidate’s lower toxicity and potential safety advantages are definite advancements over existing vaccinia-based vaccines.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has only $19.3 million in cash as of March 31, 2018. And Tonix burned through $6.8 million in Q1. Even before this redesigning of the pivotal trial was being considered, the company states in its SEC filing that it will have enough cash to fund its operations until the end of 2018. Now, with a redesigned trial, the company will require even more cash to see the trial through. All these statements should mean that a near-term cash raise is quite probable.

The stock last traded at $1.35 and tanked 65.78% on the news of the halt of the trial. Even few sessions earlier, the share was trading close and often breaching the 52-wk high point of $5.11. The average 52-wk performance is -65.64%. While this slide has triggered a share market halt on the share, the share is expected to trade at this attractive price for some time. An adventurous investor who may still some future in the redesigned trial of Tonmya and bets positive on the upcoming catalysts of other candidates in the pipeline may join the story. But for even such adventurous investors, it would be worthwhile to track the financial planning of the company. A secondary offering may erode the share value even further and may provide an even more attractive entry point.

Endo begins shipment of authorized generic version of INVANZ in U.S.

Discussion: Endo International (ENDP) recently began shipping an authorized generic version of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) INVANZ. This follows a recent supply and distribution agreement between Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Kenilworth. Kenilworth is a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. The agreement allowed Endo to launch and distribute the generic of the Merck’s product along with the original drug. The U.S. market of the generic is estimated to be ~390M.

In other News

Insys down more than 7% on FDA rejection of painkiller spray

Insys (INSY) received a CRL from FDA regarding the company's NDA for buprenorphine sublingual spray as a treatment for moderate-to-severe acute pain. Earlier, an AdCom voted against the approval of the spray.

MannKind and Tanner Pharma Group enter into an ex-U.S. distribution agreement for Afrezza

MannKind (MNKD) announced its agreement with Tanner Pharma Group for distribution of Afrezza outside of the United States in regions the product is not yet registered. The drug is a rapid-acting inhaled insulin indicated to improve glycemic control in adult patients with diabetes mellitus.

Mylan and Fujifilm Kyowa announce positive CHMP opinion for Hulio, biosimilar adalimumab

CHMP adopted a positive position on MAA of Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics’ drug called Hulio. Hulio is a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab) for all indications. Further, CHMP also recommended approval of Hulio for the treatment of pediatric inflammatory diseases. Expected date of a decision is in October.

Tetraphase Pharma receives positive CHMP opinion for Xerava; shares ahead 13% premarket

CHMP adopted a positive opinion on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ (TTPH) Xerava (eravacycline) as a treatment for adult patients with complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI). Further, an NDA is under review with PDUFA date in August.

European CHMP maintains negative opinion on betrixaban; shares down 3% premarket

CHMP maintained its negative opinion on Portola Pharmaceuticals’ (PTLA) betrixaban for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients. The negative opinion comes after the company requested a re-examination procedure. The drug is FDA-approved since June 2017.

Alnylam receives positive CHMP opinion for ONPATTRO for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis

CHMP adopted a positive opinion on marketing application of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) patisiran for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (hATTR amyloidosis) in adults with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy. The drug is currently under priority review as a Breakthrough Therapy. The company plans for regulatory filing in Japan soon.

Ontario to allow private sector sales of marijuana

An official announcement is expected next week allowing private stores to sell cannabis after its official legalization date of October 17. However, the govt still retains the right to control distribution.

