19.7% Yield, Record Production And Leader In The Frac Sand Industry, Momentum Picking Up

The outlook is very solid and this is a best-in-class company in the industry.

HCLP provides sand for the fracking industry, which is seeing very strong financials. The company can barely keep up with the demand.

This report has been produced together with High Dividend Opportunities authors Philip Mause and Julian Lin.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) provides sand for the fracking industry. It produces high quality sand and has specialized logistic facilities including terminals to help guarantee reliable service. Because of the increases in US oil production and changes in the fracking process, the demand for this sand has exploded. HCLP is struggling to keep up with demand and is expanding rapidly.

On some very positive news, in July, the shares popped by 22%. The shares closed recently at $15.25/share with a quarterly distribution of $0.75 for an annualized yield of 19.7%.

Based on very low valuations, we believe that there is plenty more upside to come as their business struggles to meet the overwhelming demand for fracking sand.

Subtle News And Pop

HCLP rose 22% on a news release in late July that they were acquiring FB Industries for $60 million, and provided adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2nd quarter in the range of $80.0 to $82.5 million, significantly higher than the 1st quarter of $64.5 million (or approx 26% increase in EBITDA compared to the previous quarter). This sent the stock roaring 22% higher in a single session:

(YCharts)

But did it rise enough?

Wait, There’s More

It turns out that there was another news release that day, namely that they were increasing their quarterly distribution from 22.5 cents to 75 cents or a distribution increase of 233%! On an annualized basis, this represents a payout of $3 per share or 19.7% at the current price of $15.25. This comes after management had already raised their distribution to $0.225 per unit from $0.20 per unit last quarter - or by over 10%.

Business Overview

HCLP owns a portfolio of production facilities capable of producing 13.4 million tons per year of high quality monocrystalline sand, which is used as a proppant during the well completion process and is necessary to the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. They have five main facilities, with four located in Wisconsin and one in West Texas. HCLP currently has large production capacity of Northern White sand. Each have very long reserve lives at an average lifespan of 31 years:

This includes their Kermit facility which is the first in-basin facility located in the booming Permian basin:

The Kermit facility is capable of producing 3 million tons of high quality West Texas frac sand per year. Here’s the key point: Due to the booming production coming out of the Permian, demand for frac sand has increased dramatically. Management estimates that demand can reach 25-30 million tons this year:

Furthermore, they anticipate that this demand will come largely from in-basin Permian sand (such as their Kermit facility) as well as continuing to come from North White sand, which is superior to the regional brown sand due to its lower costs:

This means that HCLP is nicely positioned to benefit from this unprecedented boom in sand demand. Management’s decision to increase the dividend so dramatically indicates that earnings should be very strong when they report next week on Tuesday July 31 after the close. Furthermore, in their news release they also disclosed that they are preparing to develop another in-basin Permian facility capable of producing an additional 3 million tons of sand per year. This is a management team which is working hard to position itself at the critical locations while peers are being left behind.

In their latest earning call, management stated:

We took full advantage of our network's flexibility during the first quarter, proactively directing deliveries to our most efficient terminals, resulting in record volumes through those sites. In fact, I am pleased to report that in its first full quarter of operation, our Pecos terminal recorded the highest throughput volumes of any Hi-Crush terminal during the first quarter of 2018.

Financial Results

Q1 numbers were strong. With Distributable Cash Flow ('DCF') at $56.4 million which would annualize to $2.55 a share. Trading at $15.25/share, HCLP is trading at only 6.0 times this annualized DCF number.

But Q2 promises to be much better. HCLP has provided guidance for Q2 with net income up (sequentially from Q1) from $53.9 million to a range of $66.5 - 69.0 million and adjusted EBITDA up from $64.5 million to a range of $80.0 - 82.5 million. These numbers suggest that DCF for Q2 will come in at around $70 million which annualizes to $280 million or $3.16 per unit. This would imply a valuation of 5 times Price/DCF, which is dirt cheap. It would also suggest that they will comfortably cover the current dividend of 70 cents per quarter.

HCLP is spending on capex and a major acquisition - indicating their optimism for current demand for sand. It has negotiated a big debt deal which will increase its net debt level, helping to fund their growth projects.

Dividend Increase Should Be Sustained For The next 4 Quarters at least

In its press release increasing their quarterly distribution to $0.75, HCLP detailed that this gives them organizational flexibility to potentially convert their corporate structure from an MLP to C-Corporation. This is due to the fact that their partnership agreement includes an IDR reset provision which requires 4 consecutive distributions greater than $0.7125 per unit. This highly suggests that they intend to maintain their distribution at $0.75 for at least 4 quarters to give them the option of eventually converting to a C-Corp.

Of course, if HCLP converts to C-Corp, the dividend is likely to be reduced, but converting to a C-Corp will allow more investors to buy the shares which would likely be a catalyst for a much higher price. Furthermore, it may allow for a lower cost of capital, as seen below.

Balance Sheet

In 2017 HCLP reported $129.2 million in adjusted EBITDA, versus $194.5 million in long-term debt and $327.5 million in total liabilities. On July 23, the same day as their press releases, Moody’s upgraded their corporate family rating from B3 to B2, citing “the strength of frac sand demand and increasing volumes.” Moody’s also noted the low debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.4 times, and high adjusted EBIT to interest expense of 8.3 times. Moody’s suggested that a conversion to C-Corp would be credit enhancing, as they noted that the MLP structure “constrains liquidity in a favorable operating environment.”

If the conversion to a C-Corp Allows HCLP to retain more cash flow to reinvest into its business, it is very likely that the company will receive more credit upgrades from Moody’s and the other agencies. This is important because their term loan credit facility due 2024 is fully drawn at $200 million and bears an interest of 5.41%, which is quite high and indicates room for improvement. By comparison (as an example of another MLP in a similar industry), Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) has a five year facility with a weighted average interest rate of 2.48% as of December 2017. While it is unlikely that HCLP could lower their interest rate so significantly, the recent comments by Moody’s shows that a C-Corp conversion may potentially enable a lower cost of capital.

Outlook and Main Risk

HCLP is likely a cyclical stock and its performance will vary considerably with changes in the amount of fracking activity and level of supply of fracking sand. This will have to be a stock which we will have to follow closely and be ready to sell when this market for fracking sand turns around. We think that HCLP will keep doing very well as long as there is a high level of fracking activity in the U.S..

HCLP can be susceptible to fluctuations in the oil price. Right now, we have a lot of capacity that is idled due to geopolitical and local political malfunction - Venezuela, Iran, Iraq, Libya are all probably producing below theoretical capacity. I think it is possible that more Iranian capacity will come off line due to sanctions. HCLP probably does well as long as the oil price is over $50/barrel and probably does really well with the price over $70/barrel.

There may be quarterly variations in the profitability due to various bottlenecks in different US drilling areas - one recent bottleneck has been railroad capacity to ship sand to the drilling areas. HCLP fortunately has terminals in these areas and can draw down sand from the terminals.

Investors who buy HCLP need to closely monitor the outlook of the sand industry, oil prices, and the outlook of the U.S. fracking industry. This is a service that we provide to our investors (subscribers of High Dividend Opportunities) and we advise on when we believe is the best time to sell. Still, we expect to hold on to this position for a period of about 1 to 2 years while we collect the hefty distribution and expect some nice capital gains to realize.

There are several factors that mitigate the risk for HCLP

First, HCLP's logistic assets are second to none. They understand that this business is hugely impacted by logistics. Yes, they were hurt this Spring by rail issues, but they own tremendous assets in terminals, freight cars, and last mile delivery. A majority of their shipments by rail are in 'unit trains' - the entire train is their sand. This reduces shipping costs and improves logistics. Their terminals are set up specifically to handle unit trains. Their Prop Stream containerized delivery service (growing about 100% this year), greatly reduces the silica dust at the well site and makes the greenies happier.

HCLP is not just Permian, they have a lot of their business in Marcellus and Utica gas properties. This adds diversification to their business model.

They have an outstanding reputation for reliable delivery. That is why most of their business is with long term, 'take or pay' contracts with major production companies.

The new acquisition of FB Industries will continue to make this the best in class frac sand provider. They have very strong customer loyalty and are not threatened by some dump trucks of Texas brown sand in the Permian.

Finally, in our opinion, management is 'rock solid' and not caught up with the wildness that can overtake other energy players.

Price Target

Our price target for HCLP is $22, or approximately 7 times DCF. This would still be very cheap and would represent a 13.6% dividend yield for likely the next 4 quarters at least. This represents a 44% potential upside from recent prices of $15.25 per share, and 63% including dividends in the next twelve months.

Bottom Line

HCLP has increased its distribution by 233%. It is a strong buy because of the yield but also because of the extremely low valuation based on a price/DCF ratio. This is a very attractive investment and we have been buying at the current price for both income and capital gains. We believe that HCLP can be a great addition to a highly diversified high-yield portfolio. An allocation of 2% of the overall portfolio to HCLP is recommended. We firmly believe that having a highly diversified equity portfolio significantly reduces volatility risk and maximizes long-term profits. Finally, while we believe this investment is likely to be highly lucrative, it does require some additional monitoring because of its cyclical nature.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the company’s website, unless otherwise stated.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha, dedicated to high-yield securities trading at bargain valuations. It includes an actively managed portfolio currently yielding 9.7% - with a selection of the best high-yield MLPs, BDCs, Property REITs, Preferred Shares, CEFs and ETFs. Subscribers benefit from "Live Alerts" to buy securities at attractive prices. We invite income seekers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future outperformers in the high yield space. For more info, click here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP, ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.