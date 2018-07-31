Alibaba: What You See Is All There Is? (Podcast)

So, how does an investor get comfortable with that scrutiny? We discuss this week on Behind the Idea.

But of course, Alibaba is also a leader in China, and China companies come (or perhaps should come) with higher degree of scrutiny.

Sudden sell-off in Facebook (FB) or Netflix (NFLX) aside, there's a reason that the large tech companies have earned the multiples that they have. They have predictable business models that address large markets, and they scale really well. We may not have been able to get our heads around Google's (GOOG) valuation, for example, but that there's a reason the stock has only gone higher in the months since.

Seeking Alpha author Julian Lin makes the bull case for Alibaba (BABA). On its face, it's the same sort of story: a tech company with a dominant market position, a more than healthy price to earnings multiple, and a charismatic leader driving the narrative. But Alibaba is based in China, and fair or not, that raises additional questions about the company. Investors ranging from Jim Chanos to Muddy Waters have been skeptical of the company's true business, and that leaves smaller investors like us wondering about whether or not to give the company a spot in a portfolio.

So, this week's Behind the Idea looks at the two key questions in our view about Alibaba - does the company deserve a high multiple on its face, and how does one get comfortable with the underlying issues? We start with Lin's analysis and then go into our own thoughts on the story. Have a listen:

Topics covered

2:30 minute mark - Reviewing the article thesis - easy on the hot takes, but this is a basic tech industry leader growth story

7:00 - Tackling the other side and the limits of what he knows

9:30 - How do you start to value this?

16:20 - The meaning of valuation approaches

23:00 - Giving into momentum and technical analysis

29:30 - Can we trust Alibaba's numbers?

37:30 - The risk of a story CEO

41:00 - The limits to the hunt for new information

43:30 - What about the fact that Alibaba doesn't trade in China?

What's your view on Alibaba, and how much time do you spend thinking about the potential governance and accounting concerns? Is it better to just assign a 'risk percentage' to the company and go from there, or to dive in and unearth everything you can? And is there any correlation between story CEOs and stories gone bad? Let us know below.

