Amazon: Q2 Results Surprised - Here's Why

I am not saying Amazon cannot do it, but it is prudent to make regular checks on how well the extraordinarily high growth rates are being sustained.

Anyone who follows my articles will know I am a huge fan of Amazon, but not so much the share price at current levels.

Amazon Does It Again

It is a tall order to keep growing at high growth rates over a long period of time. Maintaining high growth rates gets exponentially harder in succeeding time periods. A few quarters back, Amazon Web Services [AWS] growth rate faltered, but it proved to be only temporary. I continue to monitor the growth rates for all business segments of Amazon (AMZN), and I continue to be in awe of how the high growth rates have continued again through second quarter 2018. Below, I review growth rates for revenue and operating income for second quarter and discuss developing trends. Before doing so, I analyse the second quarter operating income to understand where the surprise upside came from.

The Drivers Of Amazon Q2 2018 Operating Income Improvement

TABLE 1 below summarizes second quarter and first half 2018 operating income for Amazon, together with comparative figures for prior periods. Separate operating income figures are shown for North America, International, and AWS.

TABLE 1

Amazon Web Services (AWS) contribution to Q2 2018 earnings

Amazon total operating income for Q2 2018 was $4.911 billion, of which $3.043 billion (62%) was contributed by AWS. Amazon's total operating income for Q2 2018 increased by $1.057 billion over Q1 2018, of which $0.243 billion increase (23%) was contributed by AWS. Amazon total operating income for Q2 2018 quarter and trailing twelve months (TTM) increased by $2.356 billion over the corresponding figures for Q2 2017, of which $0.727 billion (31%) was contributed by AWS. While AWS is clearly the major contributor to operating income for the quarter, it is not the major contributor to the large increase in operating income over prior periods. The major contribution to the increase in operating income for Q2 2018 comes from the North American and International operations. Amazon does not provide additional analyses of operating income beyond what is included in TABLE 1 above. But Amazon does provide additional analyses of sales revenues. Using this additional revenue information and applying what I trust will be found to be reasonable assumptions, I am able to develop further analyses of operating income as reflected in TABLE 2 below.

High Margin Advertising Means North America Online Has Been Loss-Making

Amazon’s improving operating income results have been attributed in part to increasing high-margin advertising revenues. In TABLE 2 below, I have assumed operating income percentage of advertising revenues is ~80%. In addition, I have assumed operating income from Whole Foods operations is ~5% of physical store sales. After applying these assumptions, I find the balance of North American operations has been loss-making, similar to the International operations segment. The good news is this is turning around, with a small profit in Q2 - increased Prime subscription fees should further assist in future quarters.

TABLE 2

Based on the assumptions in TABLE 2 above, the $1.835 billion operating income for North America in quarter 2 is comprised of $1.446 billion from advertising, $0.216 billion from physical stores, and $0.173 billion from the balance of North American operations. International loss in Q2 is $0.494 billion compared to $0.622 billion in Q1 2018. Looking at the results on a trailing-twelve-month basis, which takes out seasonality, I find total operating income for Q2 TTM was $7.384 billion compared to $5.028 billion for Q1 2018 TTM, an improvement of $2.356 billion. This $2.356 billion was comprised of AWS $0.727 billion, International $0.206 billion, and North America $1.399 billion. North America's $1.399 billion is comprised of physical stores $0.216 billion, advertising $0.653 billion, and balance of North America $0.530 billion. So, everything was going in the right direction in Q2 2018, as far as operating income is concerned, although the physical stores amounts are through acquisition rather than organic growth. I now turn to TABLE 3 below to review how well the mammoth task of maintaining high sales growth rates is going.

TABLE 3

On a quarter-on-quarter TTM basis, growth rates continued at high levels. However, all segments except AWS showed some decline in growth rate. AWS growth rate improved again from 47.5% annualized to 48.7%. Disappointingly, third party seller services declined from 40.5% to 35.1% after challenging AWS growth rates in previous quarters. Advertising was down slightly from 82.9% to 80.7%, too early to make any judgment but one to watch closely, given its assumed high percentage contribution to operating income. Online stores growth rate showed continued decline in sales growth rate, from 16.1% to 12.7%. Perhaps, this slowdown in levels of growth will be accompanied by a significant reduction in expansion costs, resulting in the much anticipated improvement in operating margins emerging. The results displayed in TABLE 2 above do suggest this may already be happening. Subscriptions growth rate held up well, indicating continuing good growth in Amazon Prime subscriber numbers. Succeeding quarters should be assisted by the recently announced increase in subscription prices.

Can Amazon The Business Match Amazon The Share Price?

Any justification for Amazon's share price requires high levels of sales growth rates to be maintained, and for realization of profits to start to emerge in respect of the online retail business, both in North America and Internationally. The second quarter results gave hope that profits may be starting to emerge for online retail. The jury is still out on how long the high sales growth rates can be maintained. Close monitoring on a quarterly basis is required.

