Avon Products Trading Near All-Time Lows

Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), which began operations in 1886, is a global manufacturer and marketer of beauty and related products with about six million sales representatives worldwide. The stock reached its apex on July 9, 2004, at $46.65 per share, and it has been downhill ever since. In recent weeks, the stock reached its all-time low of $1.38 and is currently trading in the $1.40-1.60 range.

Avon has also underperformed its industry peer group by a wide margin.

Due to dismal operating performance and destruction in shareholder value, a group of investors, led by activist Shah Capital, has called for the beauty and fashion and homemaker to explore strategic alternatives with the Board and new CEO, including a possible sale.

Turnaround Plan

In his first letter to Avon shareholders in March 2018, new CEO Jan Zijderveld (former Unilever veteran of 30 years) wrote,

The Board has given me a clear mandate to conduct a thorough evaluation of all aspects of our business, to identify how we modernize Avon for the needs of today’s Representatives and consumers. We look forward to engaging with all of our stakeholders, including shareholders, to gain an understanding of what Avon is doing well and not so well, and to learn where our near and long-term opportunities lie. This will determine how to prioritize and address our challenges.

Possible Sale of Company

The company is no stranger to a possible sale of the company. The company has received multiple takeover offers over the years. An Avon spokesman said that Mary Kay had privately been trying to arrange a merger with or leveraged buyout of Avon since the summer of 1987 but that Avon had rejected the attempts. On May 10, 1989, the Amway Corporation offered to buy Avon for $39 a share (pre-splits), or about $2.1 billion in cash. On April 2, 2012, Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) made an unsolicited bid to buy Avon for $23.25 a share, or about $10 billion, but subsequently withdrew its offer saying Avon took too long. Interestingly, Avon is currently trading at a market cap of approximately $649 million (or 93.5% below Coty’s offer price). More interestingly, the last bid had the backing of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)!

Latest Quarterly Results

In the latest quarter (Q1 2018), Avon reported revenue, operating income, and EBITDA growth of 4.6%, 55.2%, and 32.1%, respectively, over its previous one-year ago quarter (Q1 2017), which is a positive sign that the company may be righting its course.

Valuation

In terms of valuation from Trefis, there is a potential 59.46% upside to $2.26 from a recent price of $1.42. However, it is important to note that the intrinsic value calculated by Trefis or by any other program/analyst will vary. Buffett recognizes this fact about calculating intrinsic value and has said:

The calculation of intrinsic value is not so simple. As our definition suggests, intrinsic value is an estimate rather than a precise figure, and it is additionally an estimate that must be changed if interest rates move or forecasts of future cash flows are revised. Two people looking at the same set of facts – and this would apply even to Charlie and me - will almost inevitably come up with at least slightly different intrinsic value figures.

Risks

Avon’s 80% sale of its North American business to Cerberus Capital in March 2016 has made the company’s success more dependent on its sale prospects outside of North America. As such, risks include slower-than-expected sales in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Additionally, risk includes unfavorable movements in foreign exchange rates against the U.S. dollar. These risks, among other unknowns, could put Avon in a value trap situation. Only time will tell.

Conclusion

Avon has clearly made missteps and has fallen on hard times. However, given the extreme share price decline to near all-time lows (over 96% from its apex), the stock has become too cheap to ignore, given the latest quarterly green shoots, a new turnaround plan, and recent buying by insiders (including 250,000 shares by CEO Jan Zijderveld).

Based on this backdrop, aggressive investors may consider buying an initial position in Avon, while conservative investors may stay on the sidelines, given the potential risks.

