A Revealing Interview With The Original 'Face Book' Founder (Podcast)

Greenspan tells me the story of how Facebook got its start, from his perspective.

Over the weekend, I had the pleasure of speaking with Aaron Greenspan. For those who don't know who Aaron Greenspan is, he played a vital, yet under-reported, role in the founding of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) during Mark Zuckerberg's Harvard days. Greenspan had developed his own "Face Book" at Harvard to create improvements and fix the University run "Face Book".

It was then that Aaron Greenspan met Mark Zuckerberg and began to chat with him online. After meeting Mark Zuckerberg for dinner, Greenspan tells me that Zuckerberg went out in registered TheFaceBook.com just three days after the two had agreed to meet. This is just one of many stories Greenspan talks about from his Harvard days. In this podcast, Mr. Greenspan talks about everything Facebook (FB): from his story detailing the early days at Harvard to what he believes about the $500 billion company that Facebook has now become. Among some of the most notable points in this podcast, Greenspan explains why: he believes that Facebook's fake accounts are understated - he believes that the company acts in bad faith - he believes that Facebook is a threat to national security - he believes that the company's "growth at any cost" attitude will come back to bite them.

This two-hour-long interview from someone who is intimately involved in Facebook's early days is a must listen - not only for Facebook investors but for anybody who is interested in the history of the company.

Aaron is the self-proclaimed missing piece from the Facebook story as it has been documented in films like "The Social Network".

Nowadays, Aaron is an entrepreneur and engineer with a background in enterprise software. He is the President & CEO of Think Computer Corporation (Think Computer Corporation), as well as the founder of Think Computer Foundation (Think Computer Foundation), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Aaron has worked on engineering problems involving accounting, payments, and legal systems, among others. Though not a lawyer, he has represented himself and his company before several state and federal courts, as well as the United States Patent and Trademark Office Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

Aaron has an A.B. in Economics from Harvard College and is the author of a memoir about his time there, during which he developed the predecessor to The Facebook.

Aaron also contributes to legal website PlainSite. In addition to making huge volumes of data accessible to the public free of charge, PlainSite lets ordinary citizens impact the law-making process.

