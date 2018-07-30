Geron Investors Are Looking For Some Answers At The Upcoming (Last?) Conference Call

A positive continuation by JNJ, rather than a buyout, may be the more lucrative path for Geron shareholders.

The upcoming conference call may be the company's last if, as some suspect, JNJ will make a buyout offer soon.

Source: PublicDomainPictures

With only 60 days left until the deadline for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to make a continuation decision in their collaboration with Geron (GERN), investors have some question they'd like answered in GERN's Q2 conference call. What investors learn on the call may be pivotal for the company's future direction. I think investors have a lot to feel good about and that we will hear why, to some extent, on Tuesday.

Geron's conference call on Tuesday may answer some key questions shareholders have been wondering about

Geron's following on Seeking Alpha is like no other small biotech, and there is good reason. Thus far, early studies have shown broad efficacy across many cancers with reversible adverse events with Geron's telomerase inhibitor Imetelstat. This is the year investors find out if JNJ will continue their collaboration with GERN to move both the iMerge MDS trial and iMbark Myelofibrosis trial toward commercialization.

Below is a synthesis of some key questions that I've solicited from the Seeking Alpha GERN readership community and that I will submit to Geron:

1) Will Geron be participating with Janssen at the ASH conference in December?

2) Can you confirm JNJ is legally obligated to make its continuation decision by end of September 30th?

3) Is there a significant likelihood that the terms of the collaboration agreement are renegotiated?

4) Has the iMerge expansion phase of 25 additional patients who are naïve to lenalidomide and HMA treatment and are non-del(5q) produced results consistent with similar patients in earlier in Part 1 of the trial?

5) In the iMbark Myelofibrosis trial, is median overall survival now into the third year, or has MOS already been reached?

6) What factors are driving prioritizing MDS over MF if JNJ should choose not to continue with the collaboration?

The upcoming conference call may be the company's last if, as some suspect, JNJ will make a buyout offer soon

With Imetelstat's combined annual revenue potential exceeding Celgene's (CELG) Revlimid, the MF and MDS market can one day be dominated by JNJ. The collaboration agreement allows for GERN to opt-in to marketing Imetelstat post-approval. This opt-in clause will mean modestly lower milestone payments to Geron but significantly increased Revenue share on the sales of Imetelstat.

So, what are the next steps? Imetelstat's enormous potential in hematologic malignancies, as well as a vast majority of other cancers in combination, makes for a very tempting target. I don't think JNJ would like to have Geron involved in development or marketing of the Imetelstat moving forward. However, the choice is Geron's not JNJ's. JNJ will probably extend a buyout offer in hopes of having unfettered control over future Imetelstat development and marketing. I believe if it is to be successful, the offer would have to be a very rich valuation relative to Geron's current market cap.

A positive continuation by JNJ, rather than a buyout, may be the more lucrative path for Geron shareholders

From the perspective of the Geron investor, opting in to the marketing and further development of Imetelstat will likely be the more lucrative path as it comes with a higher share of net revenues and with the possibility of annual sales of some multiple of Revlimid. However, from JNJ's perspective, it is sort of like having to take your little brother to tag along on a first date with your dream girl, not ideal.

Geron has been raising funds in anticipation of a possible opt-in decision where it would have to come up the cash for supporting Imetelstat commercialization as well as initiating what may be a half dozen or more new clinical trials. The cash raise, primarily from ATM share sales, has had a dampening effect on share price so far this year. However, when confronted by JNJ as to whether Geron wants to or is able to opt-in to multiple new trials, Geron now has the wherewithal to say Yes! Opting in to the commercialization and trial expansion for Imetelstat may prove to be extremely lucrative with potential for Geron to eventually reach mid-size biotech status or greater with share price eventually in the triple digits. Geron's now strong cash position in the $200MM area gives it some leverage. This may force JNJ's hand to renegotiate the revenue share rate upward in return for having Geron give up its rights to opt-in; I'm OK with that path at the right percentage.

Conclusion

The drama surrounding Geron and Imetelstat this year is palpable. After years of wondering and waiting, shareholders will finally know if they have a winner or a loser on their hands. While readers know I am a bull on this stock, I am fully aware that anything can happen with regards to JNJ's negotiations with Geron. I don't think it makes sense to bet the farm... just yet. However, with more revelations of Imetelstat efficacy and a positive continuation decision with JNJ, as well as opt-in by Geron, I may upgrade my rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation, it is only an opinion, please do your own due diligence when investing.