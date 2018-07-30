Netflix: Is The Selloff Just Getting Started?

Introduction

When Netflix (NFLX) announced its most recent earnings report, it gave Disney (DIS) back the crown of being the world's most valuable media company. Since then, the stock has slowly spiraled downwards having fallen by 11%. What's interesting is that the market has been relatively forgiving, given that it missed its added subscriber projections by 45% domestically and 12% internationally. This is a significant drop in growth when compared to the prior two quarters that sparked the stock's bullish run this year, but even if you look at it seasonally, Netflix added more subscribers in the same quarter last year. Growth may just be slowing, and this could be bad news for investors.

Just a few days ago, Facebook (FB) announced its earnings where its revenue and profits fell slightly below estimates, and this pulled the stock down by about 8% in after-hours trading. However, during the conference call, Facebook shared that its growth will start to decelerate and its stock suddenly plunged; on Wednesday, its stock fell by as much as 24%. Last quarter, Facebook's revenue was 3.4 times Netflix's, and its profits were 13 times higher; furthermore, it has $42B in cash and marketable securities, while Netflix has over $8b in debt and is cash flow negative. If a money-making machine such as Facebook gets crushed upon projecting negative growth, can you imagine the hit that a debt-ridden, cash flow negative company such as Netflix would take should it announce a similar hiccup? It wouldn't be pretty, especially when it would take 11.5 years' worth of its TTM (trailing twelve months) revenue to equal its valuation.

Being Big in the Media Industry Isn't Easy

While I may sound (and am) a pessimistic short-seller of Netflix, the point of this article is to argue that Netflix at its current valuation is not a great investment. I do not believe that Netflix will go bankrupt, be badly hurt by the competition, or even stop growing. I think Netflix is here to stay, and many of the companies that attempt to go up against it in media distribution will be the ones hurting. Netflix has mastered modern media distribution, and when it comes to content, it's exceeding expectations and has even purchased failed television shows from other media companies and turned them into successes.

However, making money in media is not easy and Disney is proof of that. Disney has been hustling for 95 years and has built an entertainment ecosystem encompassing movies, TV shows, sports, theme parks, restaurants, merchandise, cruise ships, resorts, and so much more. Just take a second to look at its long list of assets. It has become one of the world's most powerful brands; it makes people pay $100 to go into a theme park where they can wait 20 minutes in line to pay $6 for an Incredibles themed chocolate chip cookie, $2.75 for a tiny carton of milk to accompany it, and people love it. In addition to producing and distributing content, Disney is making money in many ways but in spite of its hustle, it's "only" worth $165B, and that's about 1/6 of Apple's valuation. Netflix is limited to a single stream of revenue, which is subscribers, and their only tie is a completely digital, easy-to-cancel subscription service. This is dangerous, because diversification is key. If Amazon didn't diversify its income outside of its online store, it would likely still be losing money.

Conclusion And Opportunity

As the biggest gainer of the FANG stocks in recent years, Netflix has put on a show that has crushed bears and their logical analysis. However, with a slow in subscriber growth over the last quarter investors should be concerned with its current valuation of over $150B. While a stock can always go up, I don't see any positive factors in the next few months. Subscription reports that come from its earnings report are the greatest indicator of the company's health and that won't be until next October. If Netflix disappoints on its next earnings report, there could be a serious selloff. In fear of that, there is a likelihood that investors will continue selling. After all, anyone looking for a long-term investment in Netflix were rewarded 5-10 years in advance - because that's about how long it will take for Netflix to prove it's worth over $150B.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Netflix, and am long Disney, but may close my short position over the next 72 hours.