Vivendi SA (VIVHY) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vivendi SA (OTCPK:VIVHY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Arnaud de Puyfontaine - Chairman

Hervé Philippe - CFO

Analysts

Charles Bedouelle - Exane BNP Paribas

Omar Sheikh - Morgan Stanley

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs Group

Matthew Walker - Crédit Suisse

Richard Eary - UBS Investment Bank

Stephane Beyazian - Raymond James

Julien Roch - Barclays Bank

Laurence Davison - Deutsche Bank

Louis Citroen - Arete Research Services

Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux

Thomas Singlehurst - Citigroup

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, and thank you for joining Vivendi First Half 2018 Results Conference Call. This call is webcast on vivendi.com. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Hervé Philippe, a member of the Management Board and the Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I would like first to briefly review some key achievements of H1 before handing over to Hervé Philippe to comment on our financial results. Vivendi delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2018. These solid results takes into account the consolidation of Havas, but they also reflect the strong operating performances of our 3 main businesses. In music, Universal Music Group has pursued its dynamic growth, largely driven by the significant increase in subscription and streaming revenues. Universal Music Group artists keep topping the charts and, in particular, the streaming charts. As an example, Drake's latest album broke single-day streaming records with 300 million streams on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

In TV, Canal+ continues to recover in France with both lower cancellations and higher recruitments compared to the same period last year. Outside France, growth remains very strong, fueled by the outstanding increase in the individual subscriber base plus 1.5 million subscribers, including more than 1 million in Africa.

In communications, Havas has improved its profitability in the first half of 2018 compared to the first half of 2017. Its creativity was rewarded at the Cannes Lions in June, Havas won a total of 47 awards, which represents a 15% improvement compared to the 2017 edition.

In addition, Vivendi created significant value through some dynamic portfolio management over the last 6 months. In March, we reached an agreement to sell our 27.3% interest in Ubisoft. Early July, we exited from our 11% interest in Fnac Darty. The 2 groups will continue to work together. And Fnac Darty requested our directors remain on their board, showing our excellent relationship. Both operations were carried out under favorable market conditions. They represent a capital gain of more than €1.3 billion in total.

These transactions have enabled Vivendi to increase its financial resources and to strengthen its balance sheet position. At the end of June 2018, our net debt amounted to €1.4 billion. It will be soon reduced by half, thanks to the imminent receipt of the remaining proceeds from our stake disposal in Ubisoft and Fnac Darty.

As announced in May, Vivendi's Management Board presented its recommendations regarding the evolution of Universal Music's capital to the Supervisory Board today. The decision has been made to offer up to 50% of Universal Music Group's capital to one of several strategic partners in order to extract the most important value. The transaction, which should be launched in Q3 or Q4, could be completed within the next 18 months. Vivendi will soon be engaging banks to help identify strategic partners. A floor price will be established for the entry of partners into Universal Music Group's share capital. We will only choose investors who are compatible with Universal Music Group's current strategy. The proceeds could be used for significant share repurchase, reduction of capital and bolt-on acquisitions.

Today, Vivendi's Supervisory Board also greenlighted an important project for the group. Vivendi has entered into exclusive negotiations with Grupo Planeta, the leading publishing, media and learning group in Spain and Latin America to acquire 100% of the share capital of Editis, the second-largest French publishing group. The enterprise value considered is €900 million. In 2017, Editis generated approximately €750 million in revenues and registered a recurring EBIT of approximately €60 million.

The company enjoys leading positions in literature, education and reference book with great teams and recognized expertise in distribution. It owns a portfolio of prestigious publishing brands, including XO, Plon, Pocket, Nathan, Bordas and a large number of talented authors such as Marc Levy, Michel Bussi or Raphaëlle Giordano. In addition, publishing represents the first controlled industry in terms of revenues in France. The acquisition of Editis is fully aligned with our strategic vision. It makes sense for Vivendi to gain the foothold in a market complementing its existing businesses and to enrich its value chain within publishing IPs. These operations would represent another milestone in Vivendi's strategy to build an integrated media content and communications group.

Conversely, with Vivendi's industrial and financial backing, Editis would benefit from a unique ecosystem, enabling it to continue innovating, attracting talent and authors and developing new formats. We have similar business structures. We share the same passion for creativity and innovation. We have recognized know-how in talents and IPs management. All this would facilitate EDITIS' integration within Vivendi.

Any agreements that would result from this negotiation would be subject to the prior consultation of the concerned Works Councils, confirmatory due diligence and the finalization of definitive documentation. The operation should be completed by the end of the year.

To sum up, the first 6 months of 2018 have demonstrated that Vivendi is accelerating the building of a unique entertainment company. We are confident in our outlook for the second half of 2018.

Thanks for listening, and I will now hand over to Hervé Philippe. Thank you.

Hervé Philippe

Thank you very much, Arnaud, and good afternoon to everybody. I will begin the financial part of the presentation via Slide 9, where you have a summary of the key financial metrics for the first half of 2018. As you can see, Vivendi's performance was very strong. During the first half of 2018, revenues grew 18.3% year-on-year, reaching €6,463,000,000. Organically, revenues were up 4%. As we'll see later, with the significant improvement in all our main businesses, income from operations was up 50.2%, reaching €602 million while EBITA grew by 54%. At constant currency and perimeter, EBITA grew by 31.6% over the first 6 months of the year compared to H1 2017. In IFRS, EBIT reached €492 million, up 35.8% compared to 2017. At €393 million, adjusted net income was up 22.8%. Finally, after the disposal of the stake in Ubisoft and dividends paid, financial net debt stood at €1.4 billion at the end of June 2018. It is worth mentioning that this net debt position is before remaining cash to be received from the Ubisoft disposal plus the unwinding of the aging instrument of the Fnac Darty stake for a total amount of €768 million, of which €267 million were received on July 12.

Coming on Slide 10 for the good performance of our main activities. As already mentioned by Arnaud, and as you can see on this Slide 10, the profitability of all our main businesses increased significantly during the first half of the year. UMG's EBITA was up 23.5% organically, and its margin increased by 170 basis points as a consequence of its top line growth.

As for Canal+, EBITA grew by 27.8% year-over-year, benefiting from the recovery of the operations in mainland France, the continued effort and cost optimization and the growing contribution of international activities.

Finally, Havas, on a pro forma basis, saw its EBITA increased by 5.3% and its margin by 90 basis points in H1 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. In H1 2018, Havas started to benefit from the decision taken back in Q4 2017 to adapt its cost structure. Overall, Vivendi's EBITA grew by 54% year-over-year or by 31.6% organically.

On Slide 11, we talk about the main changes in our financial assets and their impacts. Regarding the divestiture, we announced in March a disposal of our stake in Ubisoft for €2 billion, which generated a capital gain of €1.2 billion before taxes. It is important to note that in accordance with the monetary adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 9, €56 million of the total capital gain were recognized in our P&L, and €1.1 billion were recognized directly in equity. At the end of June, €1.5 billion had already been received, and the remaining €500 million will be received later.

In addition to Ubisoft, in early July, we decided to use the option to exit from Fnac Darty's share capital. On July 12, we received €267 million corresponding to hedging price of approximately €91 per share. Vivendi recorded a capital gain of around €110 million before tax from this transaction.

Following the listing of Spotify, our participation was revalued by €456 million. Regarding our stake in Telecom Italia, we have observed a significant decrease in the share price since May 4. As a result, and despite our confidence in the Telecom Italia industrial plan, we decided to write down the value of our shares to account for the risks associated with the execution of the plan in its entirety given Vivendi's lower power to participate in Telecom Italia's financial and operating policy decisions. The write-down recognized in H1 amounted to €512 million.

On Slide 12. As already mentioned, Vivendi's net debt was down €900 million during the first half of 2018, standing at €1.4 billion at the end of June 2018. This decrease was mainly due to the portion of the cash received from the sale of the stake in Ubisoft for €1.5 billion, partially offset by the payment of the dividend from -- for approximately €600 million.

On a pro forma basis, meaning taking into account the remaining €501 million to be received on the Ubisoft disposal, the cash received in July and the unwinding of the aging instrument of the stake in Fnac Darty for €267 million as well as the expected cash to be generated in the businesses in H2 and all other things remaining equal, Vivendi's net debt position would be close to 0.

Turning to Slide 14 with the main changes in the scope of consolidation and in currencies. The main change in the scope of consolidation was obviously the consolidation of Havas since early July 2017. As for our interest in Telecom Italia, as a consequence of the decreased influence of Vivendi, the stake was reclassified in 2018 as a nonoperating equity affiliate. Therefore, income from Telecom Italia is now accounted for below EBIT while, in 2017, it impacted the EBIT. Additional information about our interest in Telecom Italia will be provided in Note 10 to the comments and financial statements for the first half year ended June 30, 2018.

On the change in currencies. As you can see, the euro strengthened against the main currencies as from the third quarter of 2017. Note that the impact of these currency fluctuations are primarily conversion-related mainly at the level of revenues.

Before going through the results, let's turn to Slide 15 and the application of the new IFRS rules. Regarding IFRS 15, the change had no material impact on Vivendi's financial statements. The group's H1 2017 and full year 2017 revenues were restated in the net amounts of €25 million and €57 million, respectively. These restatements are essentially gross-up adjustments with no impact on March and related to Gameloft certain game makers group contracts and Havas. You will find some details on the restatements in the appendix at the end of the slide on Page 49.

As regard to IFRS 9, the new rule had a material impact on Vivendi's net earnings as the revaluation of these interests until December 31, 2017 which, under IAS 39, applicable until December 31, 2017, would have been accounted for in the P&L at the date of the disposal. This is the case for the capital gain on Ubisoft of €1.2 billion. In accordance with IFRS 9, the operating balance sheet was adjusted as of January 1, 2018. In accordance with IFRS, Vivendi has restated the 2017 figures. Therefore, the data presented in the following slides and related to H1 2017 and H1 2018 is comparable.

Before going through the performance of the different businesses in detail, let's move to Slide 17 with the consolidated P&L. As commented earlier, the operating performances were strong during the first half of the year, with revenues growing by 18.3% or 4% organically and EBITA by 54% or 31.6% organically. EBIT was up €130 million, benefiting from the good performance of the businesses and the Havas consolidation.

It is also worth mentioning that H1 2017 benefited from reversal of reserve related to the settlement of the securities class action in the U.S. for €27 million as well as the contribution of Telecom Italia for €44 million, which contribution is accounted for below EBIT since H1 2018 as already mentioned.

Below EBIT, there was minor change in interest and income from investments compared to H1 2017. And income from Telecom Italia amounted to only €8 million due to significant restructuring expenses recognized in Q4 2017, which impacted Vivendi's Q1 2018 results.

As regard to the line financial income and charges, H1 2018 was globally in line with H1 2017 but included the write-down on the stake in Telecom Italia for €512 million as a consequence of the change in the governance and the risks associated with execution of the industrial plan, offset by the net revaluation from the 1st of January of the stake in Spotify for €456 million and in Ubisoft until the disposal in March 20 for €56 million.

Provision for income tax increased by €141 million between the first half of 2017 and the first half of 2018, mainly due to a deferred tax charge of €114 million related to the revaluation of the stake in Spotify in accordance with IFRS 9, also with the condition of Havas and the absence of the current tax savings resulting from the utilization of tax losses carried forward in the U.S. for H1 2018.

Adjusted net income, which reflects the group's operating performance, amounted to €393 million, a 22.8% increase compared to H1 2017, mainly resulting from the growth in EBITA, partially offset by the lower contribution of income from Telecom Italia and the higher provision for income tax.

Going to Page 18, the revenues by business unit. The group's revenues reached €6,463,000,000, up 18.3% or 4% organically, mainly due to the solid growth at Universal Music Group, plus 6.8%; and the improvement in Canal+ Group's revenues, plus 1.3%. Havas contributed €1,052,000,000 to the group's revenues in the first half of the year.

Gameloft was slightly down organically. The good trend in App Store sales was offset by the structural decline of the revenues generated from telco operators as a result of the transition of the market from feature phone to smartphones and also the decrease of ad revenues. As a reminder, Gameloft released only 1 game during H1 2018 versus 6 games in H1 2017.

Vivendi Village recorded a good performance on its live business but was impacted by lower revenue from its ticketing business after the loss of a contract in London. Finally, New Initiatives experienced significant growth, plus 36.6%, mainly thanks to Dailymotion.

On Page 19, and as seen before, Vivendi's profitability significantly improved during the first half of the year. Therefore, income from operation was up 27.8%, and EBITA grew by 31.6%. That strong growth was supported by Universal Music Group's selling performance on the recovery of Canal+ Group. In H2 2017, Havas contributed €102 million to Vivendi's EBITA. Losses from the other activities and corporate costs are both in line with H1 2017.

Now going to Slide 20 on cash flow from operations. In H1 2018, CFFO was up €226 million, excluding Havas, compared to H1 2017 and benefited from the increasing contribution of €146 million from Universal Music Group and €103 million from Canal+ as a result of better operating performances. The improvement was partially offset by the negative contribution of Havas for €104 million. This is not unexpected because in this industry, most of the cash is typically generated in H2 and mostly during the fourth quarter. On 12 months, Havas contribution to CFFO amounted to €204 million. Overall, CFFO increased by €122 million in H1 2018, reaching €132 million.

Moving to the consolidated balance sheet on Slide 21. The most notable changes compared to the end of December 2017 were related to the changes in financial investments and the net debt position on its -- in the consolidated equity. Financial investments were down €1.6 billion, mainly as a result of the disposal of the stake in Ubisoft, from which €1.5 billion have already been received, the revaluation of the stake in Spotify offset by the write-down of the stake in Telecom Italia. Consolidated equity was down €500 million, mainly due to the dividend payment of approximately €600 million. Finally, as seen previously, the net debt stood at €1.4 billion at the end of June 2018 against €2.3 billion at the end of 2017.

See the transition to liquidity and capital resources that you see in Slide 22. At the end of June, the cash position stood at almost €3 billion and the gross debt at €4.4 billion, unchanged compared to the end of 2017. In front of the net debt position, it's worth mentioning that the market value of the listed portfolio stood at €5.3 billion at the end of June.

Now let's turn to the business unit performances, starting with Universal Music Group on Page 25. You see on the left-hand side of the slide that in H1 2018, streaming and subscription revenues represented 56% of recorded music revenues compared to 17% in 2014, which illustrates rapid shift of this industry. This strong increase is accentuated by the decline in physical's, minus 19.1%; and in downloads and other digital sales minus 25.9%.

In H1 2018, streaming and subscription increased 34.3% year-on-year with an acceleration in Q2, with a stimulating growth of plus 37% compared to a growth of 31.5% in Q1. This strong growth is driven by the good performance of our artists, the growing penetration of the streaming services and the deals signed in 2017, including the one with Facebook.

Physical sales, which still represent 17% of recorded music revenues, continued to decline sharply in H1 2018. While they were quite stable in 2017, physical sales are expected to continue their downward trend but may experience some ups and downs from one quarter to the next.

Going to Slide 26, Universal Music Group's key financial figures for H1 2018. As already mentioned, total revenues were up 6.8% organically with strong growth in recorded music, plus 7.4%; and in music publishing, plus 11.1%; while merchandising and other revenues were down 15.7%.

On recorded music revenues, as seen earlier, the sound growth, which accelerates in Q2, was driven by continued growth in subscription and streaming, coupled with the strong performance of Universal Music Group artists. In H1 2018, bestsellers were led by Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Migos and Imagine Dragons.

Music Publishing revenues were up 11.1% and benefited from the positive momentum of music consumption, thanks to subscription and streaming and from better revenues from live events. Merchandising and other revenues, which make up a small portion of Universal Music Group's total revenues, declined by 15.7% during the first 6 months of the year due to lower touring activities and retail income.

Income from operations was up 23.5% organically, reaching €355 million. The income from operations margin stood at 13.5%, up 1.8 percentage point compared to H1 2017, mainly benefiting from the revenue growth.

Moving to Canal+ Groups. You can see on Slide 28 the overall subscriber base of Canal+ Group. As shown in this chart, total subscriber of Canal+ offers grew by 1.5 million over the last 12 months, reaching 16 million, benefiting from the strong momentum of international operations and from the stabilization of the subscriber base in France.

Let's look in more detail the subscriber base evolution for the international operation, Slide 29. As shown in this chart, total subscriber to Canal+ offers outside of France grew by 1.5 million over the last 12 months, reaching 7.5 million. In Vietnam, the growth was also very strong mainly in Q2 2018, crossing the 1 million subscriber mark.

Moving to the Canal+ subscriber base in France on Slide 30. On the left-hand side of the slide, it is worth mentioning the good traction of the Canal+ channel where the number of subscriber increased by 271,000 between the end of June 2017 and the end of June 2018. Excluding Canal+ as the older series, the subscriber base in mainland France was slightly down, minus 4,000, over the last 12 months and stood at 7,765,000 subscribers to Canal offer.

As for the retail subscriber base, international trend is still very strong with an increase of 19% in growth as in H1 2018 compared to H1 2017. And the churn rate continues to decrease, standing at 14.7% at the end of June 2018, representing a decrease of 2.9 points compared to the end of June 2017.

Turning to Canal+ Group's H1 2018 results on Slide 31. As seen before, total revenues were up 1.3% organically. Regarding the TV operation in France, revenues were down 3.1% year-over-year. As seen before, pay-TV in mainland France benefited from good commercial and retention performances and revenues from wholesale agreements signed with 3 of the 4 French telcos. International TV revenues increased by 7.2%, with 19.1% growth in Africa. This robust growth delivered in Africa derived from our strategy of providing the best content to our subscribers. Studiocanal's revenues grew by 17.9% organically, mainly due to a larger number of theatrical releases and very strong video sales, particularly of Paddington 2.

As for EBITA before restructuring charges, the recovery is well underway with 28.5% year-over-year growth and benefited from the recovery of the pay-TV activity in France as well as the cost optimization plan and the growing contribution of international activities. Finally, in H1 2018, restructuring charges amounted to €28 million compared to €21 million in H1 2017.

Going to Slide 33. Havas has been fully consolidated since July 3, 2017, and has already contributed to Vivendi's results, generating €213 million of EBITA and €204 million of CFFO over the last 12 months. Havas was able to pay a dividend of €76 million to Vivendi during the first half of the year. Havas has a very healthy financial structure with a low level of debt.

Synergy initiatives within the group have multiplied and are being implemented through country-based committees. Some examples. The Annex agency was created in the United States. The Annex is a cultural epicenter focused on emerging consumers, including millennials. It is steered by creators, influencers and leaders who are the architects and instigators of what's cool and important. The Annex has already generated €30 million in revenue. Havas and Universal Music Group are collaborating on different projects to connect brand with young audience.

Moving to Slide 34 on the organic growth per region. Excluding the impact of Arnold, Havas organic growth was minus 1.4% in the first half of 2018. Arnold, by the famous Bostonian agency, which had a very bad year in 2017, losing some of its main clients, some of them deciding to internalize communication. A new management has been appointed in 2018 to reverse the situation and relaunched Arnold.

By region, North America strongly improved in the first half, plus 4.5%, particularly in the second quarter of 2018 with an organic growth of 6.6%, excluding Arnold. This good performance was driven by the media business, thanks in particular to the last year's Sanofi win. Renewed momentum at the New York and Chicago agencies and very strong performance from Havas Ad, Havas Health and Abernathy.

As already mentioned last time, business in Europe was impacted by the loss of PSA accounts. Business in the U.K. returned to solid growth in the second quarter of 2018, thanks to the creative on health care communication businesses. Italy and Poland also reported positive growth over the period. Asia Pacific and Latin America continued to record strong organic growth in the first half of 2018.

Finally, turning to Slide 35 on Havas key figures on a pro forma basis. Total revenues were down 2.6% in H1 2018 due to the impact of the loss of some accounts, mainly in the U.S. and Europe, as discussed just earlier. Despite these losses, Havas benefited from good commercial momentum through the first half of 2018, illustrated by key wins and sustained volume of new business in both the creation and media segments. Some of those key wins are set out in the appendices on Slide 41 where you can see very famous brands. As a result of the actions implemented in H2 2018 and H2 2017 and early 2018 relating to personnel costs and other OpEx, Havas margins improved by 90 basis points compared to H1 2017, reaching 10%.

To conclude, on Slide 37. Vivendi performed very well in H1 2018 with a strong improvement in the profitability in all our main businesses. We are confident about the prospect for the rest of the year. For the full year, Canal+ Group confirms that its 2018 targets EBITA before restructuring charges could reach close to €450 million. Havas expects stronger organic growth for net revenues for H2 2018, thanks to major account wins in H1.

Thank you very much for your attention. We are now open to discussion, and we open the floor to your question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Charles Bedouelle, Exane.

Charles Bedouelle

A couple of questions, I suppose. The first one is on music, very strong performance in Q2 given the comm base. Can you give us an idea of how you see H2 developing and, obviously, in the context of your very good performance with Drake? So that's the first one. The second one is, can you explain us a little bit what you're looking for in terms of strategic partner? Is it future synergies, open in new markets or more, maybe a valuation that will matter? And also can you quantify or give us an idea of what you think you will set aside in terms of M&A and what you will return to shareholders? And finally, can you give us maybe more color on the benefit of having another business line within Vivendi and how you think about this in the future? Is Editis enough for you to be a leader in publishing in France? Or do you think it's the first step on that road?

Hervé Philippe

I will take the first one on H2 for the music. Indeed, as we have said, we have very good figures for the first part of 2018, and we know also that Drake is experiencing a very good success in the U.S. currently. But at the same time, we have always to be prudent in what could be the second part of the year, indeed because of the level of new releases and the level of physical sales. And we have also to understand and to maybe highlight that in Q2, the performance in streaming and subscription was especially very, very good. Also, thanks to the fact that you have many people subscribing actually at the beginning of the year. And we have, as you know, generally a free trial period of 3 months and beginning to pay 3 months after. So this is a good -- this had a good impact in Q2 this year. This being said, we are confident for the rest of the year, but it's difficult to be precise on the magnitude of the growth in the second part of this year.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Charlie, it's Arnaud speaking. So on your second question, while our goal is to determine a list of potential partners that would help us to attend the best valuation for Universal Group while accelerating its close. So there's a whole bunch of potential partner qualified by this approach. We will start to work with a selected bank to identify those potential partners, and we will then determine the best valuation and the floor valuation that we'll take into account. I have nothing more to add at this stage. Your last question as regard to Editis. I've read your initial thoughts as regard to this acquisition. It's not about managing a portfolio. We are managing a plan, which is the industrial plan, which has started 4 years ago, for Vivendi to become a worldwide media content and entertainment player. And as regard to Editis' history and assets, it's absolutely fit-for-purpose as regard to the focus we have on IPs.

And there are many examples of initiatives around IPs and key creative ideas from literatures or profile that has led into developments, be it in TV series, movies and so on and so forth. So clearly, this move, as regard to Editis, is really to be able to complement our strategic journey with the possibility to add this type of business, which is absolutely consistent with our global approach. And as regard to some more things to be coming, we'll start with Editis. We've got enough on our plate. And then after -- about potential internationalization, Editis already has an international exposure. It represents globally 14% of its revenues. And if we were to complete the transaction, we'll obviously look at maybe potential development, but that's going to be in the future. The first priority is absolutely to be able to integrate and to make this story successful.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Omar Sheikh, Morgan Stanley.

Omar Sheikh

I just want to follow up on Charles' question just now, which I think, Arnaud, you didn't get the opportunity to answer. And that's on the use of proceeds from any potential sale of stake in UMG. Obviously, it's early days. I mean, there's a long way to go before you get to this point. But in the context of the size of the proceeds, it'll be useful to hear just some comments from you on your priorities between share repurchases and acquisitions. Also, on that point, it will be useful to get, maybe from Hervé, what the tax basis for UMG will be. That's the first question. And then second question is on Universal revenues. Again, in the second half, just thinking -- trying to think about the impact that we should think about from the new agreements you signed with YouTube Music and Facebook. I wonder whether you think those might have a material impact on second half revenues within streaming at Universal.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

So on the first part of your question, before handing over to Hervé, I mean, let's be clear. As for the use of the proceeds, return to shareholders could take the form of a significant share repurchase and a reduction of share capital. And in terms of external growth, we will study opportunities that may present themselves, which would help reinforce our position as a worldwide leader in content, media and communication. So that's going to be a balance. And this is how we see the way we will be able to use the proceeds. It's fair to say that our past drives our future, and we'll be very pragmatic as regard to what will be the next step. Hervé?

Hervé Philippe

Well, on the tax basis of the potential sale of the stake in Universal Music, it will depend on what will be the tax rate in 2019 because I do not believe that we will do that in 2018, and we'll see. But we have those entities in the group for a long time, so you can imagine what could be a tax such as the federal state. To answer your question on the new contracts with YouTube and Facebook, as you know, the financial terms of those deals were not disclosed so we cannot give specific guidance on this. It's fair to say that Facebook deal contributed to our streaming goals in H1 2018. And we are satisfied to see YouTube entering in the subscription space in a meaningful way which, obviously, has a financial benefit associated with it. But it is still very early days because this service only recently -- has been recently launched.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Lisa Yang, Goldman Sachs.

Lisa Yang

My first question is on Universal. The H1 margins improved quite significantly by 180 basis points despite a one-off benefit you had last year. Just wondering, did you have any one-offs this time? Is there any saving as to in terms of costs? So is it just a reflection of your operational leverage? So if, in the second half, let's say, the organic growth remains good, should we see a similar improvement? That was the first question. Secondly, on the partnership for Universal. Just wondering what made you change your mind to be considering up -- a sale of up to 50% whereas, previously, I thought you were maybe talking about 25%. And I think you said previously that UMG should be worth more than Spotify. So could you confirm that the floor price you're considering is about $32 billion. And finally, on Canal+, obviously, we had the results from the auction. So just wondering what are the strategic options you're considering now for Canal. And if you don't have the football rights from 2020, would you be thinking of completely changing the business model?

Hervé Philippe

Right, I will answer to question on Universal Music. We have no specific onetime item in the revenues -- in streaming revenues in the first part of 2018, and the increase that you see in margins is linked to personnel leverage. The increase in top line and the increase in the profitability comes largely of this leverage. The question regarding the floor price and the level of the stake, which could be sold in Universal, are not precise at that time. So we have nothing to add to what we have written in the press release from that perspective, we'll see what will be the possibilities of finding a strategic partner on what could be a reasonable price. And for Canal+ on the strategic, I will pass to Arnaud.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you. As you have seen, Lisa, I think that when we see the current results on first half 2018 compared to what we are coming from, I'm talking about July 2015, there has been a very strong performance on Canal, and the capacity really to cope with the change in the economics of the company have been proven right. And we have reiterated our objective for the Canal+. As regard to the football rights. While, a, it's fair and important just to maintain in mind, to bear in mind, that we still have the football for the coming 2 years, point number one. Point number two, we still, over and above football, have key sports rights in terms of broadcasting, which is making the Canal+ offer very strong. Last, but not least, we've got, beside the football, very compelling proposition, which is making the Canal+ offering very consistent and very addictive to the audience. And again, when you see the performance of the group, be it in France and abroad, as regard to the momentum and what the team has done very efficiently, there is no willingness to change the business model in 2 years. We are focusing on what we are currently doing. And we are preparing for the future of the operation, which we do believe has a good fortune.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from Matthew Walker, Credit Suisse.

Matthew Walker

Just a couple of questions, please. The first is just going back to the earlier question on the UMG margin. You mentioned that there were no one-offs, Arnaud, but you didn't mention whether this was a good guide for what's going to happen in the full year as long as the revenue growth is sustained at similar levels, so that would be interesting. Second thing is on Canal+. It looks like there was quite a significant deterioration in the revenue growth for mainland France in the second quarter. I think it went from just under minus 1% in Q1 to minus 3% for the first half. Can you just comment on that? And also give us the, if you could, if you could give us the actual subscriber figure for the retail subscriber base in mainland France, which was I think 4,702 in March 31.

Hervé Philippe

Well, thank you for your questions. The margins at Universal Music, we have seen the improvement in margin in H1. It -- I don't know if it is a good guidance for all the year, but we are very satisfied with this operational leverage that we have in the first part. And the second part will depend on the different, I would say, formats of sale, what could be the growth. And so I cannot give any precise guidance on the level of the margins for the second half of the year, but we are still confident on that. To answer your question on Canal+, that's true that we have some decrease in the second quarter. In 2017, remember that we had some onetime item in revenues in France last year for around €20 million, which was -- which were disclosed last year, which can explain a part of this difference in the second quarter comparing to the first one. And the environment is still complicated for the free-to-air channels. For the question concerning the retail base, what was the question?

Matthew Walker

So the question was, on the retail base, it was, I think 4,702 subscribers in the end of Q1. Just wondering what that figure was in -- the comparable figure was in the end of H1.

Hervé Philippe

Well, I have not the figure right now in front of me. So please, we can give the figure maybe in the financial report also. Or call the IR team, they will provide you with the answer, this precise answer.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Richard Eary, UBS.

Richard Eary

Just sort of three questions from my side. The first one is, I don't know whether you can give us the exact numbers for UMG in terms of organic growth for the second quarter and also for streaming growth. And within that, as we look into the third quarter, given Drake and also an acceleration in sort of take-up of sort of streaming services, do you expect that third quarter to accelerate off the second quarter? That was the first question. The second question just on Havas. We've seen, obviously, sort of better margin development there despite, obviously, organic growth weakness. If you look at your guidance where you expect a stronger growth in the second half, are you expecting positive growth in the second half? And what sort of margin construction should we think for the full year? And then just the last question, going back to UMG in terms of strategic partner, is this a cash sale? Or would you accept an equity stake in a basically strategic partner as well?

Hervé Philippe

Well, to answer your first question on Universal Music, we have good growth in the second quarter. We'll see what will be the growth in the third one. Clearly, there was an impact -- positive impact of Drake. That's difficult to quantify that very precisely in the fourth quarter. You will see it will also depend on the growth of -- at your end, what will be the sales in physical also. So that's why we do not give -- we do not provide any precise guidance for all the rest of the year. For Havas, we expect to have a better second half of the year, thanks to the wins, which have been done the first part of the year. We do not provide any precise figure or guidance both in the second part of the year, but we expect it to be better than the -- in the first half. Remember that we will have less effect, base effect in the Q4 that we had in 2017, already some losses, which have impacted the figures in the Q4 of 2017. For the strategy on Universal Music and cash consideration on our shares, we have no specific answer to that to give you on that subject. It will depend on what could be the strategic partner that will be -- that we will find during the discussions.

Richard Eary

Can I just ask a follow-up clarification thing? What was the actual Q2 organic growth for UMG and for basically total and for streaming?

Hervé Philippe

I have said in my presentation that we have an acceleration in the second quarter. I think it was around 37 in the second quarter compared to 31 the first one.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Stephane Beyazian, Raymond James.

Stephane Beyazian

Two questions, if I may. Should you receive a great valuation proposition for more than 50% of UMG, are you happy to consider this? And in terms of proceeds, clearly, they are directed to share buyback and possibly M&A. But have you sort of set a share price level where you could consider exceptional dividends as a better option than share buybacks?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you for your question. No, the agreement and the decision from the Supervisory Board has to go through a process that could lead to one or several partners up to 50%. This is the situation as we speak, point number one. And point number two, as I said, the focus is going to be on share repurchase and selected organic acquisition to be able to fuel the strategic development of the company.

Operator

We will now take our next question, Julien Roch from Barclays.

Julien Roch

First question is a follow-up from Lisa because you forgot to answer one of the questions. And it was why up to 50% while, in the past, you are talking about 20%, 25%. That's my first question. The second question is, can we have an idea of the restructuring charge for Canal+ this year so we can move from your €450 million EBITA guidance pre-restructuring to reported EBITA? It was €28 million in the first half. Should we multiply that by 2? That's my second question. And then my third question is what will be the impact of the €100 million investment in AMO, if that's how you pronounce it, at Havas? Does that mean that margin will come down or they'd be, at best, flat? How are you going to fund that investment in consulting?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Julien, Arnaud speaking. On your first question, we started the process working on the different assumptions. And we did receive the agreement to go up to 50% because it gives the kind of the range of possibility just to welcome maybe more than one potential partner. So it give more room as regard to what maybe the outcome of the process that we are going to start. Hervé?

Hervé Philippe

Well, on the question on restructuring charges at Canal+ in the second half of this year, obviously, if we give guidances on the basis of EBITA pre-restructuring, it's because it's very difficult to predict what will be precisely the restructuring during the second part and what will be the magnitude of them, especially at the end of the year. We'll do what we think will be necessary. But today, we cannot give a precise guidance on those -- on this figure. Concerning your question on AMO, which is Abernathy in London, all coming for CNO in the past, I would say, which are corporate communication in Havas. The figure has been given to up to €100 million of investments. But this is something which is on a long way, the long term, because this figure is done for the five coming years, which mean maybe €20 million in average each year. It will depend on opportunities that can come and can be presented in this specific area of financial and corporate communication.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Laurie Davison, Deutsche Bank.

Laurence Davison

The first question is the strategic aims that you mentioned for UMG the potential strategic partners would have to comply with. Can you just give us some detail about what are the key aims there that you're referring to? The second question is just over the football rights of Canal. Mediapro have paid up 60% more. How much more would you be willing to pay to secure League One beyond 2020? And then finally, the UMG, just to go back on an earlier question, should we be extrapolating the margins, the 1.8% increase, over the first half for the full year?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you for your question, Arnaud de Puyfontaine speaking. As regards to the UMG strategic aims, I mean, it's clearly those defined by Sir Lucian Grainge and his team, which is to make Universal Music Group a key player in the reformat of the industry. And it goes by the highest priority provided to keep talents, being able and seeing the kind of leadership position of UMG in the culture of the company, the best place to be able to have worldwide success, to be able to reshape and to be able to get into this new era of the industry as regard to the negotiation and the development of relationship with the different streaming platforms or other type of players like the YouTube, Amazon and others. And clearly, we expect this kind of capacity, which has made Universal very successful, which is really to be the best place for talents to be able to take benefits from the worldwide leadership position of Universal. So it's clearly a project which is triggered in full alignment between the Universal Music Group team led by Solution.

And with the really clear objective underway, we want to achieve the goal that we've got with this operation, ticking the boxes which are very well defined in the Universal Music Group strategy and the different points made by Sir Lucian in the past. As regard to the Canal+ position and in Mediapro, I think that the worst decision would have been to put the price which has been offered for these rights from 2020. So as regard to the price, we think that we already paid, in the current period, a rich price in the offering of the -- of those kind of rights. And 2 years is kind of a long time. We don't have -- as we said previously and we keep on saying, we're not going to jeopardize the really good job done in the reshuffle of the operation on Canal and which has been illustrated by the momentum that the business has now. And the first half 2018 has been one step forward in terms of proving that the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and we're not going to jeopardize this momentum by a price which, in our view, is totally disconnected from the capacity of a sufficient customer base to pay for that product offer. So that's our mindset.

Hervé Philippe

To complete your concerns, level of margins for Universal Music. I'm sorry to disappoint you, but I will not give any precise guidance on the level of margins second half. We are satisfied with the growth we have seen in the first half, and we are continuing for the rest of the year.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Louis Citroen, Arete Research.

Louis Citroen

I had two. The first one is on UMG. There were reports that Spotify tried to sign distribution deals directly with an affiliated artist. I was wondering what your take was on that move. And is there anything in your contract that could prevent them for -- from doing that? And the second question is on Canal+. So it looks like you lost about 70,000 individual subscribers with commitment in Q2. I was wondering, how many of those were from the old CanalSat subscriptions? And how many of these subscriptions are still in your base? And when would you expect that drag to slow down?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Well, thank you. Just on your first question on Spotify. Well, we do think that competition is a great equalizer. And with competition, it's not in an artist's interest to align with just one platform. So our view, and this is what has led the strategy from Universal, that if any artist wants to break on a global scale and develop multi-album, long-term career path as a recording artist, major labels remain the only partners in the industry with the expertise and the resources to consistently create and support this possibility. So as regard to the comments and what we read and some statements, we stick to this approach, and we manage this situation with great attention.

Hervé Philippe

Just to complete on the Canal+ side of your question, we cannot give too precise figures on the subscriber base in France. But as you can imagine, we have a great success of the new offers. And we can say that today, we have more than the half of the subscriber, which are subscribers on those new offers in countries. And I take this opportunity also to give a precision on the international subscriber base to say that, at the end of June, we have, in Africa and other countries, benefited from the mondial effect, which is something which is a good figure to be just at the end of June, in the middle of the mondial, I would say, and we'll see what will be the longer effect at the end of the year.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

And Louis, sorry if I come back to the first question just to give a complement to my answer. I'm talking about Spotify. May I give you the statement of Daniel Ek as regard to what we can read in the press? I'm going to use his words, "Licensing content doesn't make us a label nor do we have any interest in becoming a label. We don't own any rights in music, and we're not acting like a record label." So I think that clarify this specific point.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Conor O'Shea, Kepler Cheuvreux.

Conor O'Shea

Just a couple of outstanding questions. Firstly, on Universal Music, Hervé, you said no one-off items in this second quarter. Can you just remind us if there were any onetime items in the second half of last year? Second question on Canal+. Understand that from the head of Canal+ that you're looking to close potentially CanalPlay, and it's also been reported that Studio+ would also be discontinued. Can you confirm that? And what kind of savings that, that might promote? And the third question just on Gameloft. Obviously, losses in the second quarter but understand that's ahead of a major launch in the second half of the year. Can you maybe give us an idea of what we could expect for the second half of the year? And if I could also ask the final question just on the effective tax rate, which I think is quite high in the first half of the year. Any way you can help us out with our forecast for the full year?

Hervé Philippe

Yes, I'd take the last question on the tax rate, which is quite easy for me because we have an increase in the tax rate, which is specific in the first half, linked to the different tax assets we have accounted for concerning the revaluation of the Spotify asset. I have to say that under IFRS 9, we'll have some modification of the value of this line from one quarter to the other. This is all under IFRS 9. But we have recorded in our figures €114 million as deferred tax assets for Spotify. But in the -- and which explain the very high tax rate in the first part of this year. This being said, it is true that for the U.S. activities, we were, in the past, using a tax deficit, and that we have used most of our tax deficit, and we are now considered as taxpayers. So in a way, we benefit on the decrease in the tax rate of the U.S., but we come from the -- also now we are taxpayer in the U.S. For the question regarding the one-off in Universal Music for the second part of 2017, last year, we had some one-off, which were, I think, total about €20 million, €22 million, with also a one-off in H2 2017.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

And as regard to the point on your question on Canal, two things. Maxime Saada explained that we wanted to focus on myCanal. And I think this is exactly the thing that we need to do. myCanal is the best device and the best consumer experience as regard to the possibility to consume all the fantastic in-depth portfolio of film, TV series and programs on Canal+. And that's the reason why we have decided to allocate and to focus resources in the growth of myCanal. And as regard to Studio+, what has been said is that we are going to terminate the application. We still have the investments made in the catalog, and Studio+ will remain as a part of the global Canal+ Group offering on small formats. But the point about the closing of Studio+ has been on the application. This will then enable us to get the right resources again to invest in what is going to make a difference and maintain the ongoing development growth of Canal and the very best experience as regard to what it offers to its consumer base. And so resource allocation focused on prioritization has been on the agenda, and that's the reason why Maxime Saada made that statement.

Conor O'Shea

Okay. And on Gameloft, anything you could say about the second half in terms of margins and given the release schedule?

Hervé Philippe

Well, just on Gameloft, which is a small part of our business, we had a bad beginning of the year mainly due to prices in advertising which declined. We have also some restructuring costs in H1 in Gameloft to adapt the structure of the company. So we hope to have a better second part of the year, thanks to those savings and also thanks to the fact that we had only 1 game which has been launched in H1, and that we have launched last week Asphalt 9, which is an absolutely fascinating game. And we hope that it will help to have better revenues in the second half of this year.

Operator

We will now take our last and final question from Tom Singlehurst, Citi.

Thomas Singlehurst

It's Tom here from Citigroup. A couple of questions. I wanted to go back to the sale of UMG. I mean, obviously on one level, I suppose it's a bit of [indiscernible]. I mean, given the obvious growth characteristics of music relative to book publishing. I just wanted to get, once again, a sort of validation of why you're looking to sell out even partially. Is it because there is a strategic element to the business that's missing that needs fixing? Or is it just about maximizing the sale value? That's the first question. Secondly, I know you're trying to square this with the floor value. But at the end of the day, what's more important, the strategic elements to this? Is it partner? Or is it price they're willing to pay? That was my second question. And then finally, right at the beginning, I know you said the words that your past drives your future. I think I'm right in saying Editis used to be Vivendi Universal Publishing. Like we know Havas, at one point a long time ago, used to be part of Vivendi. I mean, is that -- so presuming you're not going to go back into utilities, I mean, should we be looking at history as a strict guide to what you're looking at? Or should we see or expect a build-out of pan-European pay-TV or further publishing asset purchases?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Well, let me take your last question. I think when I said our past drives our future, I'm really -- I'm referring to a period of 4 years. And when I do recall the kind of approach and comments and approach to what was said 4 years ago, and I think that it is worth just to see the reality of facts. And we have said what we want to do and we did what we said we would do. And we did that with the kind of set of results, which have, I would say, became the glass half-empty rather than glass half-full type of approach in creating a string of results and building step by step our strategic agenda in a way that again made [indiscernible] the best. That being said, when I said, and you're referring to Havas and now Editis, well, as a matter of fact, Havas, we said and we explained the strategic rationale behind this acquisition and this convergence that we do see between communication, advertising, operations and content. And effects in a way that we have at many initiatives are consistently proving us right and more to come.

And as regard to Editis, Editis is not related to what was the structure of the group once upon a time. Shall I remind that at that time, it was more holding rather than a proper industry or strategy. The reason why we are where we are today and we made this recommendation to our board, it's just because we think that the competitive edge that you can create when you've got the strategic ambition of Vivendi is based on IPs. And IPs is at the very heart of our DNA. IPs is going to make Vivendi a successful company in the long term. And when you see the, for instance, momentum between this publishing industry and video content, when you see the initiatives of some of our competitors in terms of getting those rights, when you see what we have done with Paddington, for instance, which did stop with the book, when you see that currently Canal+ is developing a series which focus around the La Guerre des mondes, the War of the Worlds from H. G. Wells, it's a book and so on and so forth.

A very famous artist from Editis is called Michel Bussi. And one of his book has been developed into a TV series on France some weeks ago, and it has been a record in terms of share of audience. So just I'm not going to give you all the explanation, but just a few things, just to explain that, again, my comment is based on the short past period and the point that now we've got some elements to be able to assess reality of performance compared to what we wanted to do one thing. And as regard to Havas and the Editis today, it's not clearly based on what the company, once upon a time, was but mainly in what we see in our competitive environment, the changes we'll see in our industry and the unique opportunity to be able to write a strategy as an industrial player which, based on our pan-European position, will enable us to succeed on the long term in a competition, which is becoming more and more worldwide. Over to you, Hervé.

Hervé Philippe

It was a very good conclusion, I would say. And this was the last question, in fact, so we can...

Thomas Singlehurst

Just on strategy versus price to UMG, what's more important?

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

On strategy, the process is really to be able to -- as we know, there is a growing interest in the music industry. We do think that there is a favorable momentum. And the process that we are getting into is really to be able to crystallize Universal Music Group's value in that context and also to find a right partner of right partners to be able to accelerate this trend in the best possible way for Universal Music, for Vivendi and for all its shareholders.

So I think that it's been our last question. Thank you for being there, and have a nice evening. Thank you very much. Bye-bye.

Hervé Philippe

Thank you. Bye, bye. Have a good evening and a good summer break for those who are taking one. Thank you.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Bye, bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.