Why I Sold AMD

While my 12-month forward price target is still $30 a share, I sold because I think the stock has run too fast.

Everything is different this time, and the price action is proof of that.

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) Q2'18 report was its best quarter in years. Revenue was up 53% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q. However please note that the market already knew this, because the company had guided as such in Q1. So the revenue increase was not a surprise.

However what was a surprise was the guidance for Q3, which was about $1.7B. This was not expected, because everyone thought the revenue increase in Q1 would not be sustainable throughout 2018. It now seems that AMD will be doing about $1.7B per quarter for the rest of the year, which might translate to about $7B for the entire year.

Th revenue increase was primarily driven by Computing and Graphics and Semi-Custom segments. Gross margins increased 37%, up 3% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q, primarily because of enterprise sales. I expect gross margins to increase further in 2019.

In Q2 the company's Ryzen PRO processors will be available in commercial notebooks and desktops, among others in names such as Dell, HP and Lenovo. I expect notebooks and desktop sales strengthening further in 2019, with record sales for the segment.

As was known in Q1, the 12nm 2nd Generation Ryzen Threadripper CPU is scheduled to launch in Q3 2018, and the 7nm Vega GPUa for servers and workstations will launch by the end of the year.

So in a nutshell, there are just too many positive points to mention, and I advise readers to read the company's report and listen to the conference call. In a word, it just doesn't get any better than this.

So why did I sell?

Please note that about three months ago I went long AMD at around $10, with a $20 price target over the next 12-18 months (please consider:Double Your Money With AMD In 12-18 Months).

A few weeks after that I reiterated my buy rating on AMD shares, but updated my 12-month forward price target to $30 a share (please consider: AMD: My New 12-Month Forward Price Target Is Now $30 A Share).

So basically my price target has been reached. While I have left money on the table selling 50% of my position at about $16.50 and the rest at around $18, this investing approach has served me well in the past. I have learned that discipline is warranted even if it means you leave money on the table from time to time.

The next reason why I sold is because I have too many names to mention on my radar that can double or triple within the next 6-12 months. So in other words, I'm hoping to make more money on my other picks than the money I would have made holding AMD.

Another reason is that for the first time in a very ling time I'm scared of this market. I cannot remember the last time I have identified so many potholes that could cause a market crash, or a very generous correction. I will have a separate article on these "potholes" in the future in a future article.

Also, I'm up about 85% YTD. I do not need to be invested all the time. Currently for the first time in a very long time I'm about 60% cash. So even if I leave money on the table, I need some time-out to rethink my strategy and relax.

Another reason has to do with technicals.

Please note the above chart. From my experience over the years, very high volume happens at bottoms and tops. At the bottom investors are very pessimistic and sell as if a company is going out of business. At the top, everyone is overenthusiastic, and takes out a mortgage to buy shares.

In the case of AMD, on Thursday the stock did about 190M shares volume and 160M on Friday. This is an extraordinary amount of volume. In fact on Thursday alone, about 20% of all outstanding shares were traded.

Granted AMD is a high-volume stock, however when I see such high volume at a new high or new low I get very suspicious. And the contrarian in me says the very smart money is probably selling.

A second technical reason is that we have a MACD divergence pattern. Please note the upward line on the chart and the downward line at the bottom on the MACD indicator. While not 100% successful, this pattern for the most part has guided me with extremely high rates of success in the past. In theory, shares over the next several weeks might tumble. I have no price target for how low shares might go, but usually a serious correction is in order when such a divergence appears.

Bottom line

My decision to sell has nothing to do with how the company is doing. I simply think the stock has run ahead of its self very fast. Also, my price target has been met. I'm afraid of the current investment environment, and on a technical note a MADC divergence pattern usually means lower prices ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.