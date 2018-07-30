Phillips 66 Has More Value In Store

Thesis:

Phillips 66 (PSX) is a powerful energy company that has produced incredible results for its shareholders. In my initial analysis on PSX—Why Phillips 66 Is Worth Buying—I covered qualitative features of PSX’s business model and gave a quantitative analysis with forecasted price targets. I placed a short-term target of $110 and a long-term target of $165-$172. I am going to cover why PSX is still a security worth looking into at current market levels of roughly $121 per share. The fundamentals of this thesis and revision are derived from PSX’s jaw-dropping success in their midstream, chemical, and refining segments, polyethylene demand is still outpacing capacity with PSX’s chemical segment ready to take full stride, expense reduction, commitment to its shareholders, and the executive’s ability to effectively execute favorable business strategies.

Demand Outpacing Capacity:

To begin, supply and demand have always been and will always be a powerful variable dictating the success and profitability of a company. Currently, global PE capacity and demand are still favorable for PSX, as capacity has a CAGR of 4.3% versus demand’s CAGR of 4.5%. PSX is poised to take advantage of an industry and product in which its global demand is outpacing capacity.

PSX has spent a massive amount of capital building their chemical segment over the past several years, and that segment is just now starting to demonstrate the amount of shareholder equity it can generate for PSX investors. PSX has a 50% stake in CPChem and it has officially completed its USGC Petchem project. With the USGC project complete we have seen PSX’s capital expenditures drop significantly from $5,764 (in millions) in FY15 to an anticipated $1,550 (in millions) for FY18. Less capital expenditures means more shareholder equity, especially when looking at the fact that PSX has had such high capital expenditures due to investments that have been made and completed. Now it’s time for the shareholders to reap the benefits of more earnings with less expenditures. I am very excited to see how effective PSX’s chemical segment performs, and I am quite optimistic that it will pan out well for shareholders. PSX’s completed chemical segment is operating successfully, reducing expenses, and is poised to take advantage of a market where demand is outpacing capacity, which are three great reasons to take a look at PSX in itself.

Strong Segment Performance:

Forecasting success in a particular segment based on the macro environment is one thing, however, as investors, we like to actual results. My initial interest and analysis on PSX was derived from their diverse business segmentation; particularly their large investments in their chemical segment. When it comes to diversity and genuine performance, PSX has not let us down. When it comes to their chemical segment, in 2Q17 PSX produced $196 (in millions) in net income. In 2Q18 they produced $262 (in millions) in net income, a 33.67% increase in net income from the same quarter a year ago. I believe the results for 2Q19 will represent an even more impressive growth figure as well.

When it comes to their midstream segment, they produced even more impressive results. PSX’s midstream net income for 2Q17 was $101 (in millions). For 2Q18 it was $202 (in millions), a 100% increase from the same quarter a year ago.

PSX’s refining segment has produced the most impressive results out of all of their segments. Their 2Q17 refining net income came out to $233 (in millions) while their 2Q18 net income jumped to $911 (in millions), a whopping 290% increase from the same quarter a year ago.

The only segment that underperformed in comparison to the same quarter a year ago was their marketing and specialties segment. In 2Q17 PSX’s marketing and specialties segment posted net income of $218 (in millions) while posting 2Q18 net income of $195 (in millions), representing approximately an 11% decrease from the same quarter a year ago.

It’s clear that PSX has demonstrated an effective ability to produce impressive results when it comes to growth in nearly all of their segments. While their marketing and specialties segment underperformed, it only did so by 11%; while the others grew respectively by 33%, 100%, and 290%. PSX has made me feel extremely comfortable in their ability to invest capital wisely, execute large, strategic projects, and turn said execution and investments into valuable shareholder equity. The success in the midstream, chemical, and refining segments, with only a minor road bump in their marketing and specialties performance are strong reasons to give PSX consideration. PSX’s is a start-to-finish business model, from refining to midstream, giving them a competitive edge to do what’s best for its shareholders and be an extraordinarily strong competitor in the energy industry.

Commitment to Strong Dividend:

On top of the capital gain growth potential that I believe PSX possesses, they have also demonstrated commitment to share repurchases as well as a strong and growing dividend. PSX’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 27% since September of 2012, and has spent $13,900 (in millions) on share repurchases/exchanges. PSX jumped their dividend 14% to $0.80 per share quarterly, and inclusive of share repurchases they have 1Q18 cumulative distributions totaling $20,200 (in millions). PSX has shown its commitment to its investors, striving to provide both capital gain and dividend income. A company that values its shareholders is a valuable one, and PSX has provided that value. At current market levels PSX has a dividend yield of 2.88%, which makes them worth a look; especially when you tie in the fact that they have come up from roughly $92 per share at the end up February to roughly $121 by end of July. That means PSX currently has nearly a 3% dividend yield after its market levels have increased by approximately 31.5% in just five months. Those metrics should intrigue investors to look into getting their hands of some of PSX’s shares.

Initial Quantitative Analysis Revision:

In my initial analysis on PSX I derived a FY22 intrinsic value of $172.14 per share. This figure came from running a discounted cash flow analysis using a CAGR of 8.1% and a 3.14% net margin with a P/E multiplier of 19. However, PSX has outperformed earnings estimates consistently in the last year, their investment projects are complete and ready to stimulate more revenue than what was accounted for in my initial analysis, they are reducing expenses, and the energy industry is seeing more and more deregulation that will help companies like PSX in terms of more growth and earning potential. According to this sector valuation the energy industry holistically has an average P/E ratio of 28.90. While I believe that multiple is too high, PSX currently trades around a P/E ratio of 12, and I believe they will trade around 19 in the future. NASDAQ forecasts PSX to produce FY18 EPS of $6.98. I think that figure is a likely outcome, if not even around a few cents over the $7 range. With that being said, I believe PSX will trade close to $133 per share by the end of FY18 and close to $180 per share by the end of FY22. I believe PSX was a steal around the $95-$100 range, however, I would still recommend investors give them strong consideration at current market levels around $121 per share.

Conclusion:

Overall, I believe PSX’s ability to grow their business segments and execute projects effectively is quite impressive. Two out of four of their segments produced triple-digit growth from the same quarter a year ago, one of the segments produced strong double-digit growth, while the fourth segment only moderately underperformed. PSX has massive projects complete that are going to stimulate shareholder equity, and their capital expenditures should be significantly lower than what we’ve seen the past few years. Deregulation in the energy industry should assist with higher margins and simplifying operations. PSX has also been consistently increasing their dividend and repurchasing their shares. All of this makes me feel very optimistic about PSX’s ability to produce favorable capital gain as well as dividend income for its investors down the road. I recommend PSX as a strong investment with an FY18 price target close to $133 per share and a FY22 price target close to $180 per share.

