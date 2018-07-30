Omega Healthcare Investors: Strong Buy Below $30

Shares are very reasonably valued. Yet, an investment is only recommended for investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

The healthcare REIT still has excellent portfolio stats, and continues to cover its dividend with adjusted funds from operations.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) makes an attractive value proposition on the drop. The healthcare real estate investment trust's shares have fallen below $30 lately, which I think opens up yet another entry window into this high-yield stock. Omega Healthcare Investors continues to cover its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, and the REIT's shares are reasonably cheap. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors at today's valuation point yields 8.9 percent.

Omega Healthcare Investors' stock rallied hard and fast in May and June 2018 before some investors started to realize capital gains in July. The stock most recently dipped below $30, and the Relative Strength Index indicates that shares are at the brink of being oversold once again.

See for yourself.

Source: StockCharts

Long-Term Growth Trend Intact

Omega Healthcare Investors is poised to benefit from an increase in the elderly population. The 85-plus age cohort is one of the fastest-growing elderly demographics, which points to increased demand for senior-related healthcare services going forward.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors Investor Presentation

As a matter of fact, the 85-plus age cohort is expected to be a significant driver of higher facility utilization rates in the future.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors benefits from these trends through its portfolio of skilled nursing and senior housing facilities.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

As far as portfolio stats are concerned, Omega Healthcare Investors' occupancy rate has consistently exceeded the industry occupancy rate.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Further, Omega Healthcare Investors has a long-duration lease portfolio. The majority of its leases expire only after 2027.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

What About The Dividend?

Omega Healthcare Investors froze its quarterly dividend payout at $0.66/share earlier this year on the back of a strategic asset repositioning. That being said, though, the healthcare REIT should be able to sustain the current $0.66/share dividend as it covers the payout with adjusted funds from operations (though the margin of dividend safety has declined in the last three quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Omega Healthcare Investors' payout ratio (consistently below 100 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Omega Healthcare Investors is a "Strong Buy" below $30. Today, shares sell for $29.82, implying a 9.9x 2018e AFFO-multiple. Paying less than 10x for one of the largest healthcare REIT's in the country with decent portfolio and dividend coverage stats is a no-brainer, in my opinion.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Omega Healthcare Investors faces a couple of risk factors that could negatively affect the REIT's value proposition:

The financial health of any of its operators could deteriorate, which would negatively affect the REIT's dividend coverage;

Utilization rates could drop on the back of increased supply in the skilled nursing sector;

A drop in dividend coverage would likely trigger a reassessment of the REIT's value proposition, in which case investors would be looking at a contracting AFFO-multiple.

Your Takeaway

I can't help but like Omega Healthcare Investors below $30. The healthcare REIT has so far produced reliable occupancy rates, and the company continues to cover its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations. Shares have an attractive valuation and risk-reward, but investors will need to constantly monitor the REIT's dividend coverage stats in order to be able to react quickly to signs of deterioration. Strong buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click "follow." I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.