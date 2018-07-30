Arista Networks: Betting On The Long-Term Growth

Investment Thesis

Arista Networks (ANET) shares have advanced significantly over the last five years with roughly a five-fold increase in the market price. In the light of the company's fundamentals and valuation, despite momentary overvaluation, Arista Networks seems to present a solid long-run opportunity.

Company Profile

Arista Networks is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of software-driven cloud networking solutions, especially for the needs of large data centers and computing environments. Its switching and routing products have already been implemented by over 5000 customers including leading global internet companies and partners such as Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Oracle (ORCL), or Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The company is led by a highly experienced management team consisting of industry veterans with deep understanding of the market and rich and extensive experience in the computer networking space. One of the key critical components of Arista's networking platform is so-called EOS - Extensible Operating System - which enables programmability, customization, in-service upgrades, and easy application extensibility. The majority of company's revenue comes from the Americas (~72 percent), about a fifth from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and the rest from APAC. In 2017, approximately 87 percent of total revenue came from the sale of products with the latter coming from services.

Exceptional Track Record Of Exceeding Analyst's Estimates

Over the last five years, Arista Networks has showcased an unbelievable ability to beat analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the last five-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations three times by more than 20 percent. On average, Arista Networks' positive earnings surprise totaled approximately 32 percent. This is relatively rare to see and generally a good sign of hidden profitability reserves.

Strong Fundamentals

Apart from Arista's strong management team and exceptional ability to exceed analyst's estimates, the company can also show strong financial statements figures. According to Reuters' website growth rates calculations, 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year revenue CAGRs totaled 34.8, 46.2, and 51.8 percent respectively. Likewise, earnings per share 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year CAGRs amount to 49.7, 51.4, and 36.2 percent respectively. As illustrated in the YCharts graph below, all major fundamental metrics - revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow - were kept in a strong growth channel. Over the last five years, these three metrics increased over 250, 400, and 700 percent respectively.

Improving Profitability Metrics

Other positive signs are improving operational and profitability metrics such as EBIT margin or returns on equity and assets. Over the last three years, Arista Networks' EBIT margin increased from a local low of 18 percent in mid 2015 to current levels above 30 percent. This is a considerable improvement that is also apparent in the company's ROE and ROA.

Valuation

Under some of the most widely used valuation techniques - the discounted cash flow analysis - blended perpetuity growth and EBITDA multiple method - Arista Networks' shares appear to be overvalued. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock comes at US$200.3, assuming 30 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years, steady EBIT margin of 28.6 percent, and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value per share of the company stands at roughly US$298.7 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Under a different valuation approach, giving a better picture of the company's long-run intrinsic value most probable evolution, a technique commonly-called Peter Lynch earnings line, Arista Networks' shares look a lot more attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a custom 30 percent operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is estimated to reach US$812, which implies more than 20 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Key Risks

Past revenue growth may not be indicative for the future growth

Margins may vary over time due to various factors

The cloud networking market dynamic may evolve differently than the company expects

Customer concentration - historically, large purchases by a limited number of end customers accounted for a non-negligible portion of total revenue; for example, in recent years, revenues from Microsoft accounted for more than 15 percent of Arista's total revenue

Inability to successfully manage new product introductions and transitions

Fierce competition - the company faces intense competitive pressures, especially from more mature and established players such as Cisco (CSCO), Broadcom/Brocade (AVGO), Dell/EMC (DVMT), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), or Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Litigation - the company is currently involved in several litigation matters with Cisco over numerous copyright and patent infringements

Dependence on third-party manufacturers may cause delays

Seasonality may cause considerable fluctuations

Economic conditions may worsen

Breaches of cybersecurity systems

Regulatory environment risks

The Bottom Line

To sum up, Arista Networks is an outstanding company with a further potential for growth. Today, in the cloud networking era, the company aims at seizing the opportunity in the rapidly developing data center switching market which could bring in additional revenue. Based on two valuation techniques I frequently apply in my research process, I believe Arista Networks' shares are currently slightly overvalued but offer a fair entry point for a participation on the company's long-run potential. After all, Arista Networks is a fast-growing company in a dynamically evolving industry, and this has always been, is and no doubt that will certainly stay a highly desirable attribute among many investors.

