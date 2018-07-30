FAANG Funk

Beware the winds of change

It is extraordinary how quickly a narrative can change. Up until a few days ago, the so-called FAANG stocks of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were the unstoppable toast of Wall Street, the financial media, and investors at large. But suddenly, the tone of the dialog has changed, and many are now out on the beat lamenting the trouble ahead for these same high-flying names. One prominent firm even went so far as to issue a short call for the FAANG dynasty. What happened to cause the game to change so quickly? And has the phenomenal run in FAANG stocks finally come to an end.

Remember when . . . from last week

Here was the widely accepted story for FAANG stocks through the latter part of last week. Growth rates were rising to the moon, the expanding demand pie was sufficiently large to accommodate greater competition, valuations were an afterthought, and the chords of McFadden and Whitehead’s “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” could supposedly be heard through the collective C-suite hallways of these soaring tech titans.

Then Facebook happened . . .

Despite overcoming Netflix’s bad news with strong quarterly results from Google, and Amazon as well as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (the Neil Young of the FAANG stock super group), the social media one-two punch levied late last week by Facebook and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) turned investors sour on the group. Suddenly, visions of tech stock sugar plums dancing in investor heads were replaced with worries about growth plateaus, tightening liquidity conditions, and unsustainable valuations.

Piling on

The notion that all of these companies could continue to grow despite the economy was suddenly replaced with talk about the negative implications of a slowing economy. By the start of the week, the financial media headlines were filled with phrases like “Tech Wreck” and “sweating the FAANG stocks”. And to some such as Bank of America, “The hammering in Facebook stock is a sign of a peaking market, and investors should consider betting against the tech darlings” according to Bloomberg. Others like Morgan Stanley went so far as to more broadly declare that the “turn is in” with growth stocks finally ready to surrender style leadership to value after so many years of post-crisis leadership.

Heavy losses

The sudden and sharp negative sentiment resulted in a drubbing on Monday for FAANG stocks as well as Microsoft and Twitter (CSNY’s Dallas Taylor or Greg Reeves?). By Monday’s close, we had the following losses:

Facebook -2.19%

Amazon -2.09%

Apple -0.50%

Netflix -5.70%

Alphabet (nee Google) -1.82%

Microsoft -2.15%

Twitter -8.03%

How did it all go so wrong so fast? The answer? It hasn’t. At least not yet.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m no fan of owning tech stocks, particularly the FAANG stocks, in the current market environment. I haven’t had a dedicated broad allocation to tech in over a year and continue to monitor any remaining individual positions closely as I see the risk/reward profile meaningfully tilted to the downside for many of these mega cap names due in part to concerns over excess valuation.

But we’ve seen this movie way too many times before to jump to conclusions. As someone that has been allocated to long-term U.S. Treasuries throughout much of the post financial crisis period, I have travelled down this market highway for a very long time with the side of the road littered with some of the biggest names in investing that got completely run over by declaring the bond bull market dead only to see it continue to barrel on.

It’s not enough to simply declare a bull market in anything dead. Whether it is a market, an asset class, a category, an industry, or an individual stock, investors should look beyond the headlines and seek their own tangible and visible confirmation that the turn is really, truly in before drawing any conclusion. This is particularly true for a category like the FAANGs, where the forces of momentum overtook the laws of fundamental valuation and gravity some time ago now, thus making the technicals even more important in monitoring these stocks going forward.

So, where is the FAANG trade today?

It’s definitely taken some lumps in the past few days. But definitely not as bad as some are making it out to be these last few days. Consider the following in FAANGtastic (or FAANGasty, if you’d rather) order.

Facebook

I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha about Facebook late last week. Here is the latest. Monday was another ugly day to be certain. But look at how the stock came within a dollar of its 400-day moving average (the pink line on the chart below) with a low of $166.56 just before 1 PM ET today before bouncing back strongly to $171.06 at the close. This is textbook stock price response to a key technical support level. The uptrend is still very much intact here despite the recent stock price carnage.

Amazon

While past articles here and here may make it seem like I’m no fan of Amazon, my quarrel has never been with the company itself – I’m a Prime member and will be adding to the cart to place my latest order online tonight as a matter of fact – but instead with the way that investors and analysts overreact to everything that the company does (I swear the company could announce it is getting into the business of packaging air, and the shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and AAR Corporation (NYSE:AIR) would each drop by -10% the next trading day – consider the possibility of buying those dips by the way). I’ve never owned shares of Amazon myself, nor is it likely that I will anytime soon – too rich for my blood – the stock price chart below speaks for itself. If this is what a looming bear market in FAANG stocks looks like, I’m wondering what a raging bull market looks like. Uptrend completely intact and still running along.

From a different perspective, the stock could drop more than $600 in price, and the bull market in Amazon shares would still be intact. Just be ready for such a possibility as part of the normal course of market business if you are long Amazon today. Nobody ever said simple regression to the mean feels good for high flyers.

Apple

Ditto for the largest company in the world by market cap. Not as cheery as Amazon to be certain, but far livelier than Facebook at the moment. Apple decisively broke out above $180 back in May, and until it finds itself testing this level (already did so once back in June, and here we are closing at $189.91 today despite tough days on Friday and Monday), the uptrend is still solidly intact. In the meantime, it’s riding 20-day and 50-day moving average support to the upside.

Netflix

Now, here, we have some potential trouble. The stock peaked at $423.21 in June, established a neckline at $380.00, potentially double topped at $419.77, and subsequently broke the neckline to the downside with its recent quarterly miss. After initially bouncing back from its $344.00 lows immediately following the bad news, the stock has since given it all back and then some, as the stock dropped to new post peak lows at $334.96. In the process, the stock has now decisively broken below its 50-day moving average support, and more notably closed today below its previous breakout high of $338.82 back in April.

The stock is now technically oversold and due for an upside bounce, but it remains to be seen whether the adage the higher they climb the harder they fall continues to play out in this name. But for those ready to declare the death of FAANG stocks, I would consider Netflix to be the most expendable and least representative player in the group (not sure which of CSN I would single out here).

Google

Yeah, I know its Alphabet, but I’m sticking with Google. Once again, I’m no fan of tech. I see the dangers to the downside. And eventually, I think all of these stocks could see some significant downside despite their great operating fundamentals before it’s all said and done, as I’m a believer that valuation matters a lot at the end of the day. But I simply don’t see a “death to FAANG stock narrative forming right now”. Keeping it simple with the chart below. If things looked dicey for Google, it was back in February, March, and April when it was repeatedly attacking its 200-day moving average (red line on the chart below) and trading below $1,000 per share. But in the past couple of weeks alone, it successfully broke out above its $1,200 all-time high resistance dating back to January and had $1,300 in its sights as recently as late last week. Have the last two trading days been tough for Google shareholders? Sure. But after the run it has had since the start of May, we must expect that it will fall back a little.

About the FAANG funk

The dialog in the financial media and among selected analysts has turned decidedly negative about FAANG stocks over the past few days. And while the fundamental and valuation points being discussed certainly have merit, it remains far too premature to declare even the beginnings of the end of anything for these high-flying mega cap tech companies. Netflix is showing some signs of trouble as of late, and Facebook is still struggling to regain its footing after its earnings miss from last week, but these are more idiosyncratic issues than anything that is impacting the group as a whole, as Amazon, Apple, and Google, (and Microsoft) all continue to fly. Eventually, the uptrends may very well end painfully for all of these stocks, but there remains no evidence at the present time that this end is imminent.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.