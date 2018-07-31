Capitalization Variety - Today's Editors' Picks

Diversifying one's portfolio can encompass a multitude of factors. Some try to avoid concentration in one industry, while others target an optimal weighting for their portfolios' constituents. Another method some investors use is to add picks from different capitalization ranges, so as to capture the growth of smaller picks while maintaining a group of large stalwarts to anchor the portfolio. Today's picks span this range, from small-cap insight on a gaming stock, through to a mid-cap international play, and ending with a bull case on everyone's favorite mega-cap social media stock.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Daniel Jones, Meta Point Advisors, Cliffside Research, Shareholders Unite, Global Dividends, Scott Kennedy, Out of Ignorance, Vineet Naik, CFA, Jonathan Cooper, Vince Martin, Stephen Simpson, CFA, Brad Thomas, Andre Kovensky, Richard J. Parsons, and Double Dividend Stocks bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: MSCI's Emerging Market Index country weights

Comment of the day, by Alfred Einstein:

I bought some Facebook this morning too. This is only for a trade, but I did this same thing during the Cambridge scandal and it worked out very well, so I thought I'd try again. I think the stock has been punished enough to where most of the holders that wanted out are probably out by now, and the bar for the remaining shareholders has been reset to very low levels. The company should have a good rest of the year as mid-term election ads start to ramp and the back to school season gets into full swing. I don't know if this is the bottom or not, but it offers enough value here for me to think it's going to find support pretty soon. Google is the much better long-term investment, but Facebook is probably due for a bounce.

Image of the day: Windmills in Zaandam, Netherlands

Fun Fact Of The Day:

North Carolina is the largest producer of sweet potatoes in the United States.

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.