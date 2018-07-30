GNC Holdings: Bring A Knife To A Gun Fight

If there was ever a time to believe in conspiracy theories, fake news, and bogeymen now might be our chance. I try not to be hyperbolic and speak in absolutes and I'm not suggesting that GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is the most manipulated stock I have ever seen, as in A number #1 to quote old blue eyes, but it is in the top decile.

Despite posting better than expected Q2 2018 results compared to consensus estimates, share couldn't hold a rally and the following day, July 27, 2018, GNC shares closed Friday only $0.17 per share away from an all time low.

If you don't believe me that GNC handily beat Adjusted EBITDA, enclosed below is a snapshot of GNC's Bloomberg consensus estimates, only a few days prior to the July 26, 2018 reporting date (the Bloomberg E.P.S. and Revenue estimates can be found in the appendix).

Consensus Estimates are calling for Adjusted EBITDA of $53.75 million

Behavioral Finance as it results to GNC (my version of it)

Essentially, the shorts and algos are 95% in control of GNC's stock price, at least at this point and/ or until the Harbin deal closes. Due to composition of the GNC shareholder base, as in mostly retail, and exacerbated by limited to non existent buy side support, willing to defend the stock or looking to aggressively add to their position on weakness, the GNC shorts are like a school yard bully stealing everyone's lunch money with impunity. As a result, as stock prices are determined, ultimately, by the greater pull or push of the marginal buyer or seller. As a result, most days, the marginal sellers win the tug-a-war, so every GNC rally continues to get sold. And when there are so many marginal shares of GNC held by day traders and retail folks, who are extraordinarily frustrated and nursing large unrealized losses, the collective group of hedge funds short 23.6 millions shares, as of July 13, 2018, control the price action, most days. So, again, despite the fact that on July 26, 2018, GNC handily beat Adjusted EBITDA by 18%, and beat consensus estimates for both revenue and E.P.S (see Exhibit B), the stock couldn't hold a rally for more than 15 minutes.

Moreover, during GNC's nearly 50% rally from the June 5, 2018 intraday all time low of $2.90 to the June 21, 2018 intraday high $4.37, after the Supreme Court ruled that internet companies have to collect sales tax (see Appendix Exhibit A), the algos and day trader are programmed by studying behavioral finance and GNC specifically, that eventually, GNC can't hold a rally. So until this pattern is broken and the algos sniff out a big buyer and I would argue that only a big buyer (or buyers plural) can come from buy side, because they have the big fire power (much more so than the hedge funds), we very well might be stuck in this nasty trading pattern. In fact, I have a few friends that have also been trading GNC (much to my frustration). Despite my best arguments for a turnaround, these friend often get long 20,000 shares at a time (or more) and just trade it. They rode it up in June and then sold it around $4 after it reversed just as President Trump was suggesting there could be another $200 billion of additional tariffs and then he later upped the commentary to $500 billion of tariffs. As far as I can tell, despite the fact that GNC and Harbin/CITC are 100% committed to the deal, the fear and this is enhanced by the media cycles and skillfully exploited by the hedge fund contingent short lots of GNC, is that maybe either CFIUS and the Chinese government may block a $300 million joint venture for a vitamin company.

In terms of symbolism, the carrot and stick, negotiating, or what have you, I don't think CFIUS or the Chinese government gives a rat's behind about a $300 million joint venture for a vitamin company. And on no possible or logical grounds could CFIUS argue that selling vitamins, herbal supplements, and protein powders in China is a threat to natural security under any arbitrary and obscure law passed in 1948 or at some other random point U.S. congressional history, the height fear that deal won't close is like an anchor weighting on GNC's shares. In fact, I would argue that the best legal scholars, with encyclopedic knowledge of U.S. law, couldn't make a good argument on behalf of CFIUS for blocking a $300 million joint venture for a vitamin company. However, when there is more more noise than signal, a phrase a good friend of mine likes, and the shareholder base is mostly retail, the marginal holders (or renters of GNC shares) get their cues from stock price and price action. So let's face it, GNC's technicals never seem to firm up and when every rally gets sold, the marginal holder of stock is afraid to own shares, it is like a hot potato or a game of musical chairs. Therefore, in order to entice someone to hold the marginal shares, as there has to be a buyer and seller of every share that trades, the stock price adjusts lower such that someone is willing to rent shares, the marginal shares. At this point, that is enough behavioral finance theory for this write up.

Let's get back to GNC's Q2 2018.

As I noted in prior posts, I read the Q2 2018 conference call, twice. I thought it was fine. Both Ken and Tricia's message was coherent and they shared good information about the business state of affairs and future product innovation in the pipeline.

The only negative in the entire report and on the conference call was about Brick and Mortar same store sales.

Source: Chart I created from GNC's SEC filings

During Tricia's prepared remarks (see Q2 2018 earnings transcript), she stated that it is possible that same store sales could be negative in the back half of the year. And in Q1 2018, she stated that they expected full year same store sales to be flat to up low single digits (see Q1 2018 earnings transcript).

Tricia's Q2 2018 prepared remarks

Free cash flow was flat versus the prior-year quarter at $20.7 million. We generated $24.1 million in cash from operating activities during the second quarter and we invested $4.6 million in capital expenditures. As Ken mentioned earlier, we have noticed increased competitive activity. And while we are responding, it is possible that same-store sales could continue to be negative in the back half of the year. However, we continue to feel confident in our expectation for free cash flow to range from $90 million to $110 million for the full year 2018. Note that year-to-date free cash flow is $58.2 million.

Tricia's Q1 2018 prepared remarks

First quarter same-store sales, including GNC.com, were up 0.5%, marking the third straight quarter of positive comp store sales. We experienced growth in performance supplements, herbs, and food and drink categories, while seeing declines in proteins, vitamins, and weight management. Weight management is down slightly year-over-year. However, the launch of Slimvance drastically improved the category sales trend and increased our share of the U.S. market. Sales at GNC.com, including Amazon, increased 27% in the first quarter, driven by growth in revenue from our Amazon marketplace. We are channel agnostic in our approach due to the increased GNC brand mix on both platforms, which yields a higher gross margin rate. We expect comps to be flat-to-low single digits for the year.

Moreover, during the analyst Q&A, both Morgan Stanley and Barclays' analysts were laser focused on the competitive pressure taking place in the marketplace. Essentially, GNC's management team is candidly highlighting that the in store competitive environment has intensified during Q2 and through July 2018. So the market is connecting the dots and attributing this enhanced competition to why GNC's full year same stores sales guidance may have slipped from flat to up low single digits to possibly negative in the back half of 2018. Again, when it comes to GNC, the sell side doesn't understand the term objectivity or balanced and loves to focus any negativity aspects or the perception thereof.

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

So of course, I would have liked to have seen better same store sales in the physical stores, as negative 4.2% for company owned stores in Q2 2018 isn't a great number. However, because of the negative sentiment, the market overlooks that GNC's online sales were up 48% QoQ.

Let me walk readers through the math.

E-commerce sales were 8.3% of U.S. and Canada revenue in the current quarter compared with 5.5% in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in revenue from both our GNC.com and Amazon Marketplace.

So in Q2 2018, $517.317 million x 8.3% equals $42.94 million. In Q2 2017, $527.814 million x 5.5% equals $29 million. So clearly when you are growing your online business by 48%, albeit from a low base, this is a barometer that there is plenty of demand for your product.

Source: GNC Q2 2018 earnings press release

The other issue for GNC besides the balance sheet and expensive debt is that they are over stored and they need to cut their store count faster. Candidly, my sense is that they are running the business fairly well but need to be much more aggressive closing underperforming stores. Just in my own limited channel checks, in one geographic area, in the suburbs of Boston, I find that stores located in vibrant and high traffic shopping centers are doing well to very well. However, there are still some stores that are located in tired and unattractive strips mall where the stores aren't that visible and business has been "meh". Again, from my channel checks, the better stores, in areas with better demographics and higher disposable income are doing well to really well.

So although they are closing stores, the count is down by 178 for company owned stores, as of June 30, YoY, and that store count should probably be down to about 2,500. I don't want GNC's management wasting its timing on the 5% to 15% of stores that are underperforming. The 80/20 rule applies here.

That said, this has to be a gradual process, as GNC benefits from flexible leases that come up for renewal much faster than its direct speciality retail competitor, Vitamin Shoppe (VSI). Now I understand that management is concerned about the optics of the revenue trajectory and you have to do this gradually because you have to factor in capacity utilization at the GNC manufacturing facility and managing inventory and working capital dollars with precision. However, and in a measured way, if you are committed to getting that store count down to say 2,500 (that is pro-forma number that could change) then you would be sending the message to Wall Street that you are going to get aggressive about cutting SG&A. On this pivot alone, the stock re-rates higher to much higher. And the reason is that when you are paying LIBOR +875 for your debt, you can't afford to keep stores that are EBITDA break even open. The cost of capital is too high and those working capital dollar could be used to pay down that expensive debt instead. Plus and I mentioned, we need GNC's management focused on the good stores that are working well.

In terms of positive items, Ken highlighted a number of promising items.

They are focused on innovation and they have a huge advantage given their research team and advanced manufacturing facility.

Turning to innovation, we remain focused on driving organic sales growth and customer loyalty by leveraging our unique research and development capabilities. Our team of scientists and nutritional experts continue to search the globe for new ingredients and formulations that culminate in exclusive products and solutions consumers can't find anywhere else.

There is a huge addressable market and market share that GNC could win back.

With 170 million people or 76% of the U.S. population already taking dietary supplements, that's a significant opportunity.

GNC's Amp and Beyond Raw are doing well as this speak to that innovation and focus on quality.

Since we re-launched our Amp sports performance brand in February, we're seeing the brand grow year-over-year for the first time in three years. Amp is on track for a strong full year sales increase in 2018 driven by Wheybolic Protein, the premier clinically-proven product in the line. We also continue to build successful private label brands like Beyond Raw where product extensions are driving significant sales increases.

They are excited about the launch of Earth Genius and this should make customers that like GNC's herbal offering happy and should attract new customers.

In September, we'll introduce Earth Genius, a proprietary line of herbal and botanical supplements that contain no GMOs or artificial colors or sweeteners. The target for these products are wellness-conscious consumers who already use traditional supplements like multivitamins, fish oils, and probiotics but are looking for plant-based options without artificial and engineered ingredients. The Earth Genius line can be tailored to consumers' individual needs and addresses the fast-growing $7 billion herb and botanicals market. We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for this brand in a rapidly expanding category.

GNC's private label products are 50%, so despite the fiercely competitive marketplace, this enables GNC to have the 33.6% gross margins. This is a big advantage that the market choices to ignore.

GNC private label products now make up 50% of our sales, up from 43% in the second quarter of 2017 and are an important driver of our gross margin growth and our ability to differentiate our shopping experience from other retailers.

They are working hard to win exclusive products that will drive in store traffic and can lead to cross selling opportunities. You need a reason for consumers to want to visit the stores.

Third-party vendor partners are another source of exciting innovation. Later this summer, we'll launch several new product advancements that are exclusive to GNC in the weight management and performance supplement categories with exciting new formulations and flavors.

They are growing their myGNC Rewards and Pro Access membership programs. Again, the market choices to ignore the many positives.

At GNC, loyalty is more than managing points and discounts. It's a powerful tool that can assist us in developing and nurturing high-value consumer relationships and in creating stronger competitive advantage. Sequentially, membership in our loyalty programs grew by more than 14% compared to the first quarter. We now have the ability to deliver highly personalized education, messages and promotions to more than 14.6 million myGNC Rewards customers. Our more than 1 million PRO Access members grew at 8.8% versus the first quarter. These members continue to visit our stores more often, spending four times as much throughout the year.

In terms of the financials, the international and manufacturing businesses are very important and solid operating income contributors. Not to mention that there is plenty of growth potential in both China, India and beyond.

FY 2017 Data

FY 2018

1st Half 2017 vs. 1st Half 2018

In terms of the U.S. and Canadian segment, operating margins are stable and improving. Also, note in Q2 2017, they took a non cash $19.4 impairment (mostly for Lucky Vitamin).

As Tricia said, excluding the vendor funding support, operating income during Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017 was flat. So the operating environment is more intense, yet GNC is performing.

Excluding the 100 basis point impact of one-time vendor funding support received in the prior year, operating income percent of 8.8% is approximately flat compared to last year.

Let's look at Adjusted EBITDA. Yes, it is down, but in Q1 2017, you had the benefit of the Gold Card. So adjusting for $23 million from Gold Card and the $6 million of extra marketing expense, the benefit, net-net, was $17 million. So adjusting for that $17 million, GNC's Adjusted EBITDA is down about $8.7 million. In terms of math, the 1st half 2017 Adjusted EBITDA was $148.5 million less the $17 million of one-time net benefits equals $131.5 million. So 1st Half 2018 Adjusted EBITDA is down $8.7 million (or 6.6%) and GNC's stock has gone from $10.95, July 27, 2017, the day GNC reported Q2 2017 results to Friday's close of $3.06. Yes, interest expense is way up because they had a gun to their head when they refinanced the debt and had to file the 10-K as a going concern, but the Harbin/ CITIC deal is also a major positive. So, on balance, a stock price down 72% for a 6.6% drop in Adjusted EBITDA.

For the back up data, recall this commentary from the Q1 2018 conference call.

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone. In line with our expectations, first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $59.3 million compared with $73.7 million in the prior year quarter. The prior year includes a one-time $23 million benefit from the termination of the Gold Card program as well as higher marketing expense of approximately $6 million in connection with the launch of One New GNC.

Short thesis revisited

So back in Q1 2017, the shorts thought that they had a home run and were short a stock that was 100% a zero. They looked at GNC's highly leveraged balance sheet and the trajectory of negative same stores sales during 2016 and they concluded that Amazon would kill GNC. Lo and behold, GNC has made some strong strides and done a very good job of stabilizing this business. Adjusted EBITDA hasn't fallen off a cliff and management has successfully gotten the private label mix back to 50%, gross margins are solidly in the 33% to 34% range, and product innovation and the pipeline is the best it has been in years.

The piece that I underestimated is that hedge fund would do a great job tanking the refinancing, twice, so GNC had to refinance the debt, under duress and got really lousy and expensive terms. Although, I think the Harbin/ CITIC deal is expensive at 40% the equity at $5.35, the $300 million infusion of capital and strategic partnership, on balance, are worth it. GNC is poised to experience amazing growth in China and that is a major tailwind for the business and future Adjusted EBITDA for years to come. So net-net, notwithstanding the fact that GNC's management needs to get much more aggressive cutting SG&A and store count because of the expensive debt, hedge funds have kind of gotten lucky, especially with the Trump/China trade tensions and heated rhetoric / posturing. Applying my most sober and pessimistic assessment the risk/reward of remaining short GNC at $3 is just bad risk management. The risk/reward and bearish arguments back when GNC was $8 or $9 were at least logical, if you had a bearish thesis. At $3 per share, there is limited upside for the shorts and lots of downside. That said, I expect them to continue to apply pressure and their full court press. The upside, though, at least for the bulls, if there are any left is that covering 23.6 million shares is lot of jet fuel should the buy side posse show up.

Takeaway

GNC's handily beat Bloomberg consensus estimates for Adjusted EBITDA by 18% ($63.5 million vs. $53.75 million), and beat both consensus estimates for E.P.S. and revenue and the stock goes down. Yes, same store sales were disappointing at -0.4%, but the reason the stock has reacted poorly is because of behavior finance and the high retail composition of GNC's float. The hedge fund short contingent, collectively short 23.6 million shares, as of July 13, at present, is much stronger than a fragmented retail shareholder base and this dynamic remains problematic until the buy side shows up with the posse and its hundreds of billions in assets under management at their disposal. For the longs, we need the Harbin/CITIC deal to close, the sooner the better. In addition, GNC's management needs attack the store base reduction faster and more meaningfully as well as SG&A to placate the stock market. In terms of the business, with GNC.com and Amazon sales up 48% YoY, consumers love GNC's products. So as long as GNC's management continue to build and even accelerate the innovation pipelines (including winning exclusive partnerships), this business will continue to improve. Besides, the health and wellness category is a good one, with great demographics and a large addressable market. In terms of how I am positioned, we own a meaning full position with a cost basis of $4.88.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.