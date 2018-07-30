Galp Energia, SA ADR (GLPEY) CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Galp Energia, SA ADR (OTCPK:GLPEY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Pedro Dias - Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Carlos Gomes da Silva - Chief Executive Officer

Filipe Crisostomo Silva - Chief Financial Officer

Thore Kristiansen - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Oswald Clint - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC

Mehdi Ennebati - Societe Generale

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Rafal Gutaj - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Adolff - Credit Suisse AG

Joshua Stone - Barclays Bank PLC

Jonathon Rigby - UBS Investment Bank

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Alwyn Thomas - Exane BNP Paribas

Yuriy Kukhtanych - Deutsche Bank

Jason Kenney - Grupo Santander

Filipe Rosa - Haitong Bank, S.A.

Pedro Dias

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our second quarter's 2108 results conference call. Joining me today is Carlos, who will start with a quick update on our operations during the quarter and our strategy execution achieved so far. As always, we will then go through the results. At the end of the presentation, Thore will join us, and we will be available to take any questions you may have.

I would like to remind you that we may be making several forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to factors included in the cautionary statements available at the beginning of our presentation, which we advise you to read. Carlos, the floor is yours.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you, Pedro, and good morning to you all. We are pleased to present another strong set of operational and financial results. Galp continues to be focused on its strategy execution. In the Q, the EBITDA reached €628 million, and our production growth story continues to be supported by higher oil prices and refining performance.

More importantly is the cash flow from operations that during the quarter, has reached €604 million. And after dividends, the free cash flow was €146 million. The macro context played an important role on these results. But it is also important to highlight the operational performance of our activities and the execution progress of our key projects.

Considering where we are year-to-date and our revision of market conditions for the second half of the year, we now expect 2018 EBITDA to be over €2.1 billion. As for CapEx, we are keeping our guidance of €1 billion to $1.5 billion. But now, also considering the Brazilian bid rounds payment on Campos basin 791 block and also Uirapuru.

So actually, it will be a reguidance on the CapEx. I will now briefly go over the performance of our divisions, starting with upstream on Slide 6 of our presentation. So the work interest production increased Q-on-Q, and it was supported by the ongoing development on Lula and Iracema, mainly driven by the FPSO #7 in Lula South, which has reached the oil production plateau in April. We have now all the seven units running at plateau level and have surpassed the 100,000 barrels of oil as a mark in Brazil.

We will bring online two additional units in Lula during this year, which shall complete the first stage of development of Lula and Iracema. The FPSO to develop the Lula North area has arrived to the Rio de Janeiro bay from China earlier this month. There are still some works to do and usual regulatory procedures before the unit is placed on its final location.

As for the unit to be developing the Lula extreme South area, the integration works are being finalized and the unit is expected to sail to its final location in the coming weeks. Actually, this FPSO might come on-stream before Lula North 1.

Moving now to Angola. The first FPSO in Kaombo had started production this last Friday, and it is an important milestone for this project. I remind you that the development plan for Kaombo comprises two FPSO units which should more than offset our production decline from our legacy assets currently producing in Block 14. All in all, we remain confident that we confident that we will deliver on our 2018 production guidance, with full year average production 15% to 20% above last year.

Moving to the downstream, on Slide 7. So refining had a good quarter, with high utilization rates and a positive performance. Galp's realized refining margins grow $6.1 per barrel. We captured the strong middle distillate cracks during the quarter, as well had a slight recovery in gasoline cracks when comparing with the last quarter.

Exports to U.S. also contributed positively with a supportive [of our] box spread and a long box spread in the quarter. It is also worth highlighting our refining system flexibility to accommodate different raw materials and energy sources, which allowed us to optimize our sourcing and energy costs, supporting our margin. In addition, and as you know, we are working to increase the efficiency and the conversion capacity of our refining system, implementing projects to capture an extra dollar per barrel.

There is already $0.40 of dollar per barrel of this value on the margin achieved this quarter. As for the marketing activity, it continues to be a stable contributor to results. Although, our RCA results were impacted by the lag in the pricing formulas, deriving from a rapid increase in commodity prices.

On the Gas & Power, we had volume sold to industrial clients higher than in the Q – the past Q, especially in Iberia. And we also increased traded volumes, even though this was mainly due to lower-margin network trading activities, which offset the decline in LNG trading volumes.

Now let me take the opportunity to highlight some of our recent key strategic developments, which will enhance our portfolio competitiveness. And I'm on Slide 8. After acquiring a stake in Block 791 in Campos basin during the first Q, this last quarter, we reached an agreement to increase our exposure to the pre-salt, with an additional 3% in BM-S-8. We will, therefore, have a fully aligned interest of 20% in both Carcara and north of Carcara, alongside Equinor and Exxon, each one with 40%.

Additionally, in the latest Brazilian bid rounds held in June, we acquired a 14% interest in Uirapuru. And also, alongside top-tier partners, Petrobras, we like an operator and also with Equinor and Exxon.

The interest for these assets was very high, and we are happy with the outcome of this licensing. We have been very selective in what regards which assets to bid for. And I can assure you that we will remain disciplined with our portfolio decision. Also, in Brazil, we have spudded Guanxuma exploration well in BM-S-8, where oil was found. The preliminary results are encouraging, but further analysis and evaluation is needed.

In Mozambique, Area 4 partners submitted to the government the plan of development for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project, which will start developing the large Mamba reservoir. This first phase PoD comprises two LNG trains, each with 7.6 mpta capacity. This is an important milestone for Mozambique [end] projects. And we are targeting FID for next year and first LNG for 2024. In relation to the Coral South FLNG project execution, we are observing that the project is proceeding according to plan. And we expect to have the first fuel cap for the whole during the second half of this year.

The Mozambique projects are key to Galp's strategy, allowing us to have equity LNG as well as progressing towards a lower carbon portfolio mix. As for the downstream, and as previously mentioned, we have a feasible solution to supply high and full compliance products by 2020. We are already producing some bunkering batches according to future specifications, which are being tested in a real environment.

On the Gas business, we have established a long-term agreement to access 1 MTPA of LNG to be supplied from the United States. This is part of our [wealth leg] gas-sourcing strategy to secure a balanced and competitive long-term gas sourcing portfolio.

So to conclude, our strong focus on executing highly competitive and fast-growing projects, together with our disciplined capital allocation, makes us confident with the targets we have committed to. The current market environment is healthy. And therefore, we are adjusting upwards our short-term guidance. However, and more importantly, our long-term investment case is becoming more and more robust and de-risked.

I will now pass the floor to Filipe. Filipe?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Thank you, Carlos. And I'll go straight to Slide 10 and on some of the items which we'll go over the P&L. EBITDA was – E&P EBITDA was significantly up year-on-year to €411 million. And this is supported by increasing production and oil prices. And this, despite the weaker dollar when we compare with last year.

We have about €40 million in positive under-lifting effects, i.e., in Q1, we were accruing volumes which we ended up selling at a higher price during Q2. Unit costs were also down in E&P, mainly driven by higher production dilution. We have passed cost adjustments in Brazil as well. And we also have a conversion effect from the weaker Brazilian real.

On Refining & Marketing. EBITDA was €174 million. That's down year-on-year and impacted by about €50 million in a swing in time lag. This is given our marketing price formulas and exchange rates effects with refining cargoes. These are effects from the rapid increase in Brent prices and the dollar in the period. Yet on a quarter-on-quarter basis, refining EBITDA was supported by better realized refining margin and the high availability of units. If you recall, we have maintenance in the hydrocracker in Q1.

Gas & Power EBITDA decreased €11 million, that's year-on-year, to €34 million. This is impacted by the expected lower contribution from LNG trading. Not really much else worth highlighting here. Below the line, I would highlight the positive swing in financial results, mostly driven by a positive mark-to-market in refining hedges. Net interests also improved year-on-year and this is driven by lower debt and a lower cost of debt.

Net income RCA was €261 million in the quarter, whilst under IFRS, it was €330 million. And this is helped by a positive inventory effect of €68 million, plus €11 million in non-recurring items.

On Slide 11, we have cash flow generation during the first half of 2018. Cash flow from operations accounted to €849 million, again, this is two quarters. And this is net of about €200 million in working capital builds, which was mostly commodity-price induced.

Overall, cash conversion was quite healthy this semester. CapEx so far this year amounted to €368 million, the main developments being BM-S-11 and Block 32. This quarter's exploration CapEx also includes the €17 million or so payment for the acquisition of the first 3% stake in BM-S-8, which we announced back in October last year. Our free cash flow during the first half reached €427 million or €175 million post dividends.

The updated guidance we are providing on Slide 12 derives mainly from higher Brent price assumptions. In that case, full year EBITDA guidance is over €2.1 billion, with every $5 move in Brent translating it to around €140 million in EBITDA. We're keeping our CapEx guidance unchanged at €1 billion to €1.1 billion, including the - about €150 million in signature bonuses for our recent acquisitions in Block 791 in Campos, plus the Uirapuru asset in Santos. These will be payable later this year, whilst the payment for the additional 3% stake in BM-S-8 likely to take place only next year.

And I will stop here. And we're happy to take your questions. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Oswald Clint calling from Bernstein. Please go ahead.

Oswald Clint

Good morning. Thank you very much. Yes. The first question, just on Brazil. And obviously, you said you've been successful in the two most recent license rounds and adding more Brazilian acreage and resource. I just want to get your sense here – and obviously, you kind of flagged that interest last year. So I wanted to know, do you still have appetite for more acreage within Brazil? And if so, are there any more license rounds coming up that you could talk about? That's the first question.

And then maybe going back to Gas & Power. I'm just curious about your LNG trading underperforming a little bit in the second quarter. It looks like an attractive environment for LNG trading in 2Q. I just wondered what happened that could have prevented Galp from benefiting from that. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi, Oswald, good morning. Thank you for attending to our call. So in Brazil, effectively, we think that our strategic handle. And we know quite well the resources. We are in Brazil for almost 20 years. We had are the third position today. And we always look to Brazil in a value approach. So we think that our strategic handle in terms of knowledge will allow us to focus in the most promising assets. We will continue to that, but using our capital allocation with discipline and focus on value.

So all in all, we will continue to look into Brazil as we look around the Atlantic basins. But in Brazil, for the time being, we'll continue to offer interesting opportunities to different players. In what relates to the LNG. What happened quite well that a couple of years ago, we have entered in a medium-term contract, international contract that have secured some of our trading activities. Those contracts are ending. And the average price alternatives in the market are insufficient to continue to add those – to capture those values.

But what we have done is consulting our international LNG trading activities for added network, which grants that lower unitary margins. And that's what we are observing. So we will continue to be attentive to opportunities, and going forward, to the opening of the demands in the market. That would bring additional opportunities to the market. Thank you.

Oswald Clint

Super. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Mehdi Ennebati calling from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Mehdi Ennebati

Hi. Good morning, all and thanks for taking my questions. So I would to ask two questions, please. The first one, on the upstream, so your average realized price – sell price shows a $10.6 per barrel discount to Brent during the second quarter, whereas the discount used to be around $8 per barrel the last quarter. So I just wanted to know why did you have a higher discount this quarter? How much discount should we expect as well in the following quarters?

I also have a question regarding your upstream OpEx, which were $7.7 per barrel in the second quarter. So you highlighted that you benefited from bad cost adjustments, so can you please provide us with the level of those adjustments and if we should consider those as one-off? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Mehdi. Thank you for your two questions. I will take the second one. I will like Filipe to address the realized price. So in what respects to OpEx in our auction activities, we have experienced the ramp up of the last five units, and therefore, the volume dilution has increased. And as I've mentioned to you before, the reference OpEx guidance for you should be around $8 per barrel. So that's, I think, more important for your consideration. So Filipe?

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Good morning, Mehdi. The realized price, so this is a mix of oil and gas, Angola and Brazil. Brazil, of course, is the big – is the biggest of the volumes. And this is without any under-lifting, over-lifting effects. So it gives you a pure delivered-to-shore price, net of the logistic costs of taking it to shore from the FPSOs in Brazil. And it's pretty much according to plan. Thank you.

Mehdi Ennebati

All right. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from the line of Biraj Borkhataria calling from RBC. Please go ahead.

Biraj Borkhataria

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple, please. First, on Brazil again, could you just clarify what production contribution you assume your guidance for the two FPSOs starting up later this year? And the second question for you, Carlos, could you just give a bit of color there in Brazil and Petrobras? It seems to be quite challenging with the CEO leaving. I just wanted to get your updated thoughts on what's going on there and any changes to your expectations on progress.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Biraj. Good morning. So in what relates to production, you should count with our guidance of 15% to 20%, which will includes all the effects, I mean, the first oil of new unit, the ramping up to the plateau level, maintenance activities. So you should consider that we will think that we can stand between 15% and 20% comparing last year.

The second question exactly, we have saw our colleagues from – Parente from Petrobras leaving the company. I think it has been a movement that surprised anyone, including ourselves. What we can say that we have always worked with Pedro and his team in a fantastic and excellent way. And I think that did and we will continue to do it.

Being that people and the individuals are important in the company, so I would think that the relationship between the company as partners goes beyond that. And the projects – the relevance of the projects that we have developed are so important that we will continue to work together.

Effectively, if you ask us what we see in terms of change within the short-term, we are not observing anyone, if any. And we continue to work close, one to each other, not only to push ahead the projects where we are already under development, and as well to working how we can extract and optimize value from – not for only the ones that are in development as well for those that who are still in a predevelopment phase.

So all-in-all, we continue to work with Pedro Dias in the same terms. Of course, these changes makes part of the Company life, but we cannot comment in the terms of anything else. Thank you.

Biraj Borkhataria

That’s great. Nice colors.

The next question comes from the line of Rafal Gutaj, calling from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Rafal Gutaj

Yes, good morning. Thank you taking my questions. First one, just on your higher EBITDA guidance, I note that the oil price assumptions driving the CFFO you've shared. But could you comment on how the refining margins assumptions have changed between the new guidance and old guidance? Because thinking back to your sensitivity, I think you'd guided before at €280 million EBITDA move for every $10, rule of thumb. And I guess the increase of €200 million] to €300 million is perhaps a bit modest on that basis?

And then second question, just around IMO and thinking out to 2020. I'd wondered if you could give us a sense of the timing and duration of any maintenance downtime between now and I guess, 2020, if you've given any guidance out to the market on that. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Rafal. Thank you for your questions. So first one, the EBITDA guidance and about refining margins? So effectively, we are keeping more or less the same range, now looking at Galp’s refining margins and not solving, I’ll leave the benchmark. So we think we can stand between 4.5% and 5.5% for year – for 2018 year end, which is pretty in line with what we have guided to you in our CMD.

In what relates to the IMO and any stoppage that we end up to then, we are planning to have a stoppage in our FCC unit. That is not in relative with IMO for the end year. So it will be in the first Q, where we think that we can add between 40 and 55 bfcc in maintenance for a general shutdown. During a period where the gasolines are less demanding. So we had planned to add the lowest effect in our operations.

Looking into the IMO specifically, we are already making some batch with production and the testing in – with few clients to guarantee that we will be fully compliant by the second half of next year. So we don't anticipate any specific turnaround for that purpose.

What will happen is that some of the investments that we are promoting – or increasing our conversion capacity. So the dollar per barrel additional margin will be on stream by the end next year or beginning of 2020. And that’s the major investments that will not conflict with the normal operations because we will anticipate the times to accommodate those units timing when they will be read to go.

Rafal Gutaj

Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Thomas Adolff, calling from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Thomas Adolff

Hello. Two questions for me, please. Just to the – firstly, to the point of discipline and the bid rounds in Brazil. And we have extensively talked about, for example, the third bid round, how the third bid round was very aggressive, more volume than value. And when I look at the fourth bid round where you won Uirapuru, it looks as bad as Quiroba profit oil share. So I'm sure there's something that sparked your interest, and perhaps you can kind of talk around it because at first sight, it looks quite an aggressive bid?

Secondly, again, on Brazil. And you've mentioned you now have 7 FPSOs producing – and producing at plateau. Some of which producing for many years some of it younger. So I wanted to know how many wells you have drilled on these 7 FPSOs, and how many are actually not producing because the reservoir is just behaving better. And what it means in terms of potentially giving us an update again on the plateau guidance? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Thomas. And thank you. I will take the first question and Thore will address the second one. Discipline, it's a word that I – we evaluate at Galp. You might say or one might say that the profit-sharing that has been offered in Uirapuru asset is quite aggressive. We cannot disclose this, from the fact that it's not the profit-sharing that is important. It's looking at the global economic conditions that are offered. Because this is production-sharing agreement contract, which means that the product-sharing agreement, firstly, goes to pay the costs.

And we look at the volume-wise and probably to have success of this asset in a positive sense. So our geologist team is quite positive in the potential of this asset, and it was the case of our partners in the consortium. So therefore, I do think that we have well-flagged the best assets that we should offer, and during the bid rounds. And that, of course, we will need additional appraisal to see if the potential will be converted in reality. We do think and we are producing so and we are positive on that.

But the time will give us reason or not. And you should also see that from the competitive point of view, everyone was playing, everyone was bidding. And the difference between the first offer with the second and the third one, it was really minimal, which is completely different from what happens in the different bid rounds and different partners. So that, I think, can give all of us what is the difference between this offer and the others.

I will pass now to Thore.

Thore Kristiansen

Thank you very, Carlos. And actually, I will like to add that within the company and in the consortium, we actually called it a sweet win. When you win with three percentage points ahead of the next investor release. We were very happy with it. When it comes to your question with respect to the well, the situation is better. There are currently 92 wells operating in Lula/Iracema, 50 of which are producers, 42 of which are injectors. And we have completed 101 out of the total plan of 153 wells in the current plan. And that's where we are. So we are quite happy with the developments we have this year. So as soon as the units already, we can go on and lift them up as fast as possible. And it's one of the key reasons why P-66 we’re able to ramp up to total production in 11 months. So this trend will continue. Thank you.

Thomas Adolff

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Josh Stone calling from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joshua Stone

Thanks. Good afternoon. I've got two questions, please. Both on the downstream. First, if I could just follow-up on the IMO preparations you're making. Could you maybe provide some indication of how much of your fuel oil production you expect to be compliant with the IMO standards before 2020? And maybe if you're willing to give some details of how you expect to achieve that.

And then secondly, in marketing, if I heard correctly, you mentioned a €50 million negative impact from the time lag effect. And so I guess – did I hear that correctly? And secondly, is that an appropriate sensitivity for us to use? We think the oil price is up around $8, so around $3 to $10 move would be around €70 million per quarter. Is that the sort of magnitude? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Josh. Good morning. Fuel oil compliance with IMO, first and foremost, importantly, is to understand that it will depend on the market conditions. I mean, we are capable to have fully fuel oil – [Brent Blend] fuel oil compliant, which means that we have only to play with optimizing and maximizing our conversion capacity and using different crudes like [indiscernible]. What we will do is looking to their economics and searching the best economic alternatives between Brent Blend compliant fuel oil, and other fuel that would be with high sulfur content.

So we will continue to have a flexible mindset, value-driven approach, instead of being only producing IMO-compliant for the global production. In what relates to the time lag, what Filipe has mentioned is that year-on-year, the swing between time lag and FX in the fourth quarter is affecting more the supply chain and also some marketing activities. And the second is, globally, in our P&L. It's €50 million. So the time lag year-on-year was €30 million, the swing. And the FX was €20 million, also the swing, year-on-year. If you look to the quarter-on-quarter, the time lag was €20 million, again, the swing between the two quarters, the first and the second one, and the FX was €12 million. So I think this is clarifying your question. Thank you.

Joshua Stone

Okay. Very clear. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Jon Rigby calling from UBS. Please go ahead.

Jonathon Rigby

Thank you. And just two questions. The first is on Brazil, I can see the impact of FX on OpEx and I guess, by extension, on DD&A as well as you've revalued your historic cost. But is there a deferred tax impact at all that you need to – you recognized? And if so, where is it? Because presumably, those are recorded in reals as well.

The second question is to do with the cash flow and the balance sheet. As you acknowledge, is cash flow is being very strong. I mean you’ve upgraded EBITDA, which I guess, is a reflection of the higher oil price. But obviously, as you move through the year, you've de-risked your underlying cash flows as well. And you've talked to the two FPSO start-ups, Kaombo, obviously as well on Friday.

So I suppose that kind of begs the question about how your thinking now about optimal balance sheet structure and when that starts to have an impact on your payout. So dividends and I guess probably at some point, consideration of buybacks as well. So given that we are halfway through the year, given that oil prices have exceeded most people's expectations and given that your execution has been pretty much spot on, can you sort of update on your thinking around shareholder remuneration as well? Thanks.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Good morning, Jon. I’ll take your second question first. You'd see that we have good cash conversion this first semester. That does not mean that discipline is going to have to change. We continue in a very disciplined way, to look at potential new assets to reinforce our core portfolio. There are three transactions we announced over the last few months. So around Carcara, bid rounds in Brazil, Uirapuru, 791 in Campos.

That's what you should expect from Galp now to look at where we can add value to our portfolio. So no, this is not the time of year to discuss shareholder versus strategic options. And you should expect a continuation of what we have been seeing over the last few quarters and nothing else.

On the impacts of tax and OpEx in Brazil, so we had some Q1 versus Q2, timing allocations on some cost of – the OpEx between the two quarters. We do not have a lot of deferred taxation left in Brazil. What we do have in Brazil is a mix of, yes, currency impacts. We also have accelerated depreciation, which in the local accounts, which falls on taxation. Thank you.

Jonathon Rigby

Okay.

The next question comes from the line of Matt Lofting, calling from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Matt Lofting

Good morning, all. Thank for taking the questions. Two please if I could. First is on full-year CapEx. Could you just expand on what created the flexibility to accommodate additional Brazil-related licensing around costs into the unchanged budget. Just wondering the extent to which you already allowed for that contingency as a beginning of the year versus having outperformed on capital efficiency through Brazil, first half of the year.

And then second, just coming back to the downstream, strong performance in Q2, especially the margin premium over benchmark, do you see scope to continue to exceed the sort of the normalized guidance, which I think you referred to as around $1.5 per barrel previously, particularly if – while the light, heavy spreads persist as OPEC production rises and you delivered the rest of the dollar barrel on the conversion projects?

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi, Matt. Good morning. I will take the second question and Filipe will go over the first one in CapEx. So in the downstream and looking at refining margin, I would like to clarify that due to this uncertainty and discussions about refining benchmark and approaching the IMO, it becomes more difficult and difficult to have a precise benchmark looking forward. So that's the reason why we have looked at through our – Galp's margin, and guidance that we are providing to you is precisely related with Galp's margin.

So you should also bear in mind that on top of the range of some $4.5 to $5.5 per barrel on Galp's margin, you should consider that we still have 70 – so $0.70 of dollar from the dollar-to-barrel investments project that we have still to capture.

So looking to the future, those $0.70 dollar should be integrated in our Galp's refining margins. But for the time being, we will spend not looking for the benchmark or premiums, but the margin as a whole. So Filipe will elaborate now on CapEx.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Matt, when we give guidance, we have a few irons on the fire all time. So we build sufficient cushion into our guidance to accommodate little inorganic attractive assets. And we also have, this year, a lower real and slightly lower dollar than expected, which also helped us build ability for cushion. There's no more than that. Thank you.

Matt Lofting

Very clear. Thanks and appreciated.

The next question comes from the line of Alwyn Thomas, calling from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Alwyn Thomas

Good morning, guys. Firstly, on cash flow for me. It seems to me pre-working capital cash flow was higher than your actual EBITDA during the quarter. I appreciate you mentioned some favorable lifting impacts. But could you perhaps bridge or outline the specific reasons for that? And just a follow-up, we were in an overall under-lift position at the end of 2Q and perhaps just outline, perhaps, whether this might be reversed or what the outlook is going forward for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Alwyn. Cash flow pre-dividends, as Filipe has mentioned to you, several effects that we have had during the quarter and also from the first half of the year. And the most relevant ones are flagged ones are flagged in Slide number 11, where you can find the two components that were most influences the cash flow – the free cash flow increase were the first working capital management, mainly the inventory or the stocks optimization. And we can came from stoppage in the hydrocracker in the first Q. And during the second Q, we have consumed some of the products that have been prepared for that stoppage. And therefore – that we, together, with a more straight and tight management of our inventory, we have had a decrease in the valuation of the inventory.

And the second one has to do with taxes. As you can also see, the difference between the IFRS and the RCA taxes are also contributing for that difference. They are the main differences is, if you – of course, there are other effects. The under-lifting component that Filipe has already mentioned to you. But we have also the negative it was the FX and also the timeline. So all in all, those are the most relevant ones that you can find in our free cash flow. Thank you.

Alwyn Thomas

And I guess, outlook for the rest of the year. Just on cash flows, if there's anything you're able to say, whether you are in the under-lift position by the end of the year in the second quarter.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Yes. For the rest of the year, the year-end, we will still have maintenance in our FCC system, as I mentioned to previously. So – which means that we will have to make a stop build to prepare that maintenance in the third Q, that should be recovered by the end of the year. So we will think that we can be in a similar, stable position as we have been in the first half of the year. Thank you.

Alwyn Thomas

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Yuriy Kukhtanych from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Yuriy Kukhtanych

Hi, good afternoon, gentlemen. Two questions on downstream, please. First, on the marketing variance. Your direct sales declined 4% year-on-year. And at the same time, the market – and the Iberian market grew 6% for the same period. I'm just wondering what was the reason for the lower volumes. Is it driven mostly by the domestic market decline? Or there was something on – because I understand you're selling to Africa as well and reported in the direct clients.

So I would really appreciate if you could elaborate on that one. And the second question is on IMO again, for which I apologize. But you mentioned that you are testing some products with your clients. And if you could provide us with a little bit more details, what exact products are you testing? Is that kind of some random mix of gas oil and heavy fuel oil or rather ultra-low sulfur fuel would be very helpful. Thank you.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Good morning, Yuriy. And thank you for your questions. So in relation to the market, the market sales, first answer and the most important is the fact that we have been – we have a turnaround in refinery, therefore, the volumes available for trading activities were different. We also experienced one of our major clients, NAFTA clients, in Iberia also has made a major turnaround in their industrial plant system. And therefore, it is the one that has more explained what happened in terms of volume. In what relates to the retail activities, we have more than consolidated our market share. We are following the market in a stable way, which means that we will be – we have been able to benefit from the demand increase in the retail business.

From the IMO, it will depend on the market dynamics. And we are prepared for all the moves. We are prepared depending on the spreads between sweet, sour crudes. We are prepared to – and the demand from high-sulfur fuel oil vis-à-vis the marine diesel or the very low-sulfur fuel oil. Our refining system is fully prepared to respond to the optimal economic solutions. I mean, we can put our system, producing only the very low-sulfur fuel oil, we can combine that with diesel. We can use more sours depending on the sweet-sour spread.

So effectively, we are keeping all the optionality, hoping, in order to guarantee that we will use our linear-programming optimization model to get and to extract the maximum value from the refining operations in what relates to IMO, as it is in relation to anything. So there is not a unique question in this respect. But what I can assure to you all is that we will get and we will work in the optimal solution. If we have to make an evaluation in terms of the high and low impact in Galp's P&L, I would say that it will be neutral to positive going forward. In what respects to the upstream, it will have a positive impact as long and as far as we anticipate that the spreads between sweet and sour crudes will increase. And being Galp a sweet producer, we will get far. And we will capture that far. Thank you.

Yuriy Kukhtanych

Thank you very much.

The next question comes from the line Jason Kenney calling from Santander. Please go ahead.

Jason Kenney

Hi Carlos, Filipe, it’s Jason from Santander. A usual question for me, on the effective tax rate, please. I think the effective tax was 43% in the quarter. I was thinking it might be close to 45%, 46%, particularly with the upstream delivery. So if you can give us some insight as to where that might move over the second half, that will be great.

And secondly, on the refining hedging support in the quarter, how do you see refining hedging moving over the second half of the year. And can you update us on how much of your hedge are going into 2019 also? And then maybe if I could just sneak a third one in. Is there a predrill estimate on Guanxuma that you could share with us, west resource estimate if you got there? Thanks.

Carlos Gomes da Silva

Hi Jason. Good morning. We have to let Guanxuma for another call and another place. I’m sure that everyone is anxious to get more information [indiscernible] on that. We need to Thore to analyze and to better appraise. In what relates to refining hedging, so our strategy is to [sweep] into the refining margins. So we have implemented a couple of years' strategy that turns out to have between 20% and 30% of our throughput volumes are hedged. So as 2018, so we are hedged. We will have approximately 30%. So it's around 30 million barrels. And that we have secured at a benchmark refining margin. And it was considered, in the past, at $3.9 per barrel. I will left to Filipe the taxes issue.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Good morning, Jason. No changes in guidance from our sights. At the CMD we said, 40% cash tax, 50% P&L tax, at least into the early 2020s. And then it should converge to 50s. So we have timing differences, especially when you have in this environment, when Brent goes up relatively quickly. We pay our taxes in Brazil the quarter after. So, on a cash flow trail of P&L taxes, and we – as I've mentioned before, we also have accelerated depreciation, which is helpful.

Now do bear in mind that in our P&L and cash flow statements, we have associates' line, which is quite relevant. We have deconsolidated [PP&D]. We have pipelines. We have assets where it shows on the P&L and in cash flow statement. We have post tax numbers. So you’re not taxed again on the associate’s line. Thank you.

Jason Kenney

Thank you.

The final question comes from the line of Filipe Rosa, calling from Haitong Bank. Please go ahead.

Filipe Rosa

Hi, good morning, everyone. So two for me as well, the first one relates to the FPSO number three at Lula. We have seen in 2017 a capacity utilization, not much of 80% in the first half 2018. Again the capacity utilization has been around 82%. I believe this is partly driven by the fact that the gas processing capacity has been reached already.

So I would like to understand whether this is the case of is there any other explanation? And more importantly, what should be the guidance for the capacity utilization at these specific FPSO at Iracema?

And related with this, the capacity utilization of the second FPSO at Iracema is also coming down. It's still higher, but it's coming down as well. So whether any issue regarding the gas and oil, content here in this mix in these FPSOs at Iracema? That’s the first question.

And the second question relates to the refining cash costs in Q2. Okay, if you exclude the impact from hedging, we have had the same unit costs in dollars then that we have in Q2 despite much higher capacity utilization. Could you just provide an explanation why this has happened? Because the costs, the OpEx for refining has been much higher in this quarter than in Q1? Thank you very much.

Filipe Crisostomo Silva

Hi, Filipe. Good morning. I will take the second question and then Thore will go over the first one. So the cash costing in our refining system, one should bear in mind that during the first half and particularly the first Q, we have been executing a turnaround. And therefore, we have a double effect. First, the cost had increased for that purpose, for that reason.

And the second one is throughput has decreased due to the fact that the hydrocracker has been under maintenance program. So those two effects combined, it lends or spent at the reason by we have, in unitary basis, higher costs. So I will now pass to Thore

Thore Kristiansen

Thank you very much Filipe, for your question. I think number one, I will like to highlight that on average, the availability of both Iracema and [indiscernible] between 85% and 90%. This is in line with our expectations and is acceptable performance. That's number one.

Number two, we are – and that’s also been – that is what is baked into our production guidance, by the way. What we have given you for this year. Number two, this has all to do with prudent reservoir management. We need to think longer term so that we are optimizing the upstream recovery of the reservoir. And that's why it is from the reservoir management point of view where we will look into what is the optimal mass balance in reservoir so important.

It has lot to do anything with gas injection. This is all to do with the mass balance reservoir and the balance between the oil we take in and the water we bring into the reservoir. So it's the totality of mass balance that is the issue. And we continue to look for what is the optimal level. My expectation is that we will not go lower than this. And that's what we will have to say on this right now. Thank you

Filipe Rosa

Thank you very much.

Pedro Dias

In this session, which we hope has been useful to update you on our strategy execution Q2 highlights. As always, feel free to contact our IR team for further clarifications. We wish you all a great summer, and the team is looking forward to seeing you soon after. Thank you.