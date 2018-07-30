Halliburton: Not Just A Frac Story, Is A Rebound In The Works?

We think the market will realize that Hally has better days ahead and give it a bid.

We thought this was an extreme over reaction, and dipped into the piggy bank to buy more.

Big Red got taken out to the wood shed when it just met a consensus EPS forecast.

Introduction

They say perception is 90% of reality. Truer words were probably never written, at least in the investing space. Halliburton hit on every metric they told us to measure them by in Q-1, and got dumped by the hedgies like the un-pretty girl at the dance. Hedgie know Hally as a frac story and that's about it. There is more there if you look.

It was awful. I mean it's one thing entirely for a stock miss it's projections or consensus estimate, and drop the way Hally did. But, Big Red hit them most of them dead on.

There is no justice. So, now what? First, full disclosure, I went long this stock in the high $40s. I was way early in my call. And, early is wrong. The Fluidsdoc has a "live by the sword, die by the sword" philosophy in writing.

When I am right, I'll brag. When I'm wrong, you'll hear it first from me.

That out of the way, let's see if we can pick out some diamonds from the call. Is the investment thesis still intact for this stock at current levels? Or should we sell out and head for our shack in Montana?

Let's spud in.

Discussion

What is it the hedgies didn't like about Hally's quarter that they deserted it in droves? Falling back last week to levels not seen since mid 2016. Remember back then? The oilies had flirted with the abyss in Feb, and were just getting used to the idea that tomorrow might still come. Scary days in the oil patch!

SOURCE

What conceivable sin had Big Red committed in Q-2 to knock it back so profoundly? Was it improving revenue and operating income QoQ to $6.1 billion and $789 million respectively? Notes and quotes from Jeff Miller, Hally's CEO on the call.

These figures representing increases of 7% and 27%, respectively. These results were primarily driven by increased activity in U.S. land. Source

How about their strongest deliverable from Q-1? Completion and Production, which had already grown YoY 100%+. Nope, that area improved against strong competition as well. Hally's commentary there.

Revenue was up by 9% while operating income increased 34%, and operating margin increased by nearly 300 basis points. These results were primarily driven by increased pressure pumping and artificial lift activity in the United States land sector as well as increased pressure pumping services in Europe, Africa and CIS. Source

No great surprise here as Hally is the frac master. D&E was a little less, but still an increase. Revenue increased by 3% while operating income increased 2%.

These results were primarily due to increased drilling activity in United States land sector, as well as increased drilling services and project management activity in the Middle East and India. Source

What about Geomarkets? Did they get crushed by the competition and left for dead?

North America-

In North America, revenue increased by 9%. This improvement was led by increased activity throughout the United States land sector within the majority of Halliburton’s product service lines, primarily pressure pumping, as well as higher drilling and artificial lift activity. Source

International markets?

Turning to Europe, Africa and CIS, revenue was slightly improved. These results were primarily driven by higher pressure pumping and pipeline services throughout the region. In the Middle East, Asia region, revenue increased 6%. This increase was largely the result of increased drilling services, project management activity, and completion tool sales in the Middle East as well as increased project management activity in India. source

When you go through the earnings call where these quotes were taken, you're not thinking, "Aha, that's why they tanked." You're thinking "Go Big Red", until you check your ticker bug, and see the stock swooning.

Here's a comment from Jeff Miller, Halliburton's CEO that struck me.

As I said in the highlights, U.S. land achieved margins in the second quarter that are closing in on our peak margins from 2014. I want to talk about what that means. Despite pricing levels that had yet to fully rebound from the recent down cycle, we’re achieving outstanding margins. Halliburton executes. We are resilient, adaptive and creative. We’ve been able to outperform by keeping our core competencies strong and delivering superior service quality. Source

This only possible from a company that is executing like a champion. Think about it. Margins are near peak margins from 2014, the last great year for the oilfield. I was in the industry then. We were hitting operators with prices increases monthly, in the first half of the year anyway.

So what happened?

Miller went on to discuss some weakness in the Marcellus, and Permian basins that are impacting operations today. Now some of this is spin, putting a brave face on a tough situation. My comments follow in italics.

Now, with respect to basin dynamics. There is much talk in the industry about off-take capacity. But during the last few weeks, I visited with customers in the Permian and they don’t look like a group that’s backing down. I can see it in their eyes. They feel good about where they are and how they are positioned for the long run. Don’t underestimate this group. They are competitive, will figure out how to deal with constraints and will adapt. Source

Let's get real. The Permian isn't going anywhere. Hundreds of billions of dollars are committed here by some of the world's most experienced energy companies.What is being experienced in the Perm is a temporary capacity constraint that will start diminishing over the next few months and be completely rectified by the middle of next year.

There are customers that have moved their focus from one basin to another, and we’re there pursuing that work. Other customers plan to reduce activity over the short term or adding fewer rigs than expected, and we will find new work to replace them. Source

This is all truck-trailer equipment. It's on wheels! Halliburton will send it where it is needed.

The Marcellus is beginning to see some softening in activity as our customers hit their production targets earlier than planned. In some ways, we are a victim of our own success as we develop longer laterals with better production. As a result, we expect this area to have temporary softness in the back half of 2018, but it’s poised to regain activity as the calendar turns to 2019 and additional pipeline capacity is available. We will manage through the year-end and be ready for the increased activity next year. Source

This is good news. Longer laterals means more oil. So Hally gets more pumping time, sells more sand, more slick-water chemicals, etc. The Marcellus has take-off constraints because the production is so high currently, infrastructure hasn't kept up. It will get better.

I expect that these temporary efficiency drags will create headwinds for additional upward pricing in the third quarter. Our competitors’ new and uncontracted equipment is also creating pricing pressure in some areas. We will continue our efforts to optimize pricing and utilization, pursue continued technology implementation and control cost to maintain our industry-leading returns.

I am willing to give them the benefit of the doubt here. They have been competing against the dozens of other companies providing pressure pumping and growing revenues and margins. Hally is a preferred brand.

Bright spots

ESPs

Hally is more than just a bunch of big pumps. Last quarter they featured their Summit ESP acquisition on the call. How's that coming along? One of the reasons Hally wanted Baker (remember that $3.5 bn debacle) was for their ESP division. They didn't get Baker, so they did the next best thing. They bought Summit. Artificial lift is a big deal. All wells are likely to need it at some point. You can pull it from above, or pump it from down below. Miller opines here.

We’ve been clear about our desire to grow our artificial lift and production chemicals capabilities to better position us for the future. Now, this month marks a year since we brought Summit. In that time, we’d expanded our market share and started delivering this product offering into the international markets. We’d experienced exceptional growth, growing at 3 times the rate of the U.S. land rig count, while executing our integration plan, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead. The customer feedback is positive and we are well-positioned to grow this business into a global market leader.

Source

Chemistry

So now with the Athlon Solutions business, Hally is basic in a lot of chemistry they've been buying out previously. This is a measure that will control costs and lead to innovation going forward.

In the second quarter, we entered the reactive chemistry space through the acquisition of Athlon Solutions. Athlon is a manufacturer of chemicals for the upstream oil and gas industry, and is a leading provider of specialty water and process treatment chemicals. This acquisition provides expertise in reactive chemistries and facilities. We expect Athlon will enhance growth and profitability in our Multi-Chem product service line and across our chemistry portfolio. This acquisition is the first step in developing our reactive chemistry capability in North America and complements our ongoing efforts to manufacture chemicals in international markets.

Source

This is all about growing the business. I like what is happening here. These are steps Hally should have taken years ago. Too bad they had to go through a failed merger to learn this lesson.

International markets

Schlumberger, (SLB) has always been the default provider in IOC/NOC markets. That is changing in a couple of key areas. One of which we've discussed internally.

Now, turning to the international markets. I believe that the international markets will continue to steadily improve over the coming quarters. Halliburton doesn’t always get the credit it should for our international business, but it is strong. And we consistently execute to manage the changing market dynamics. Two great examples of our success in the international markets are recent contract wins in unconventionals in Saudi Arabia and offshore Norway. Both of these locations present technical challenges and we’re meeting those channels. We’re bringing our industry-leading technology to help develop unconventional plays in the Kingdom. I believe this work represents the largest unconventional completion contract ever awarded in the Middle East. This is a great opportunity to provide a customized application of Halliburton’s technology, logistics management, and operational excellence to maximize asset value and deliver optimal recovery. This opportunity places Halliburton at the forefront for expansion in unconventional activity in the Middle East.

Hopefully you recall this item. I wrote an entire article on it. This was a huge win for Hally, that hasn't hit the bottom line yet. They are just ramping up. Here's a link to the older article. "Earl P. Would Be Proud..."

In Norway, we improved our market share through collaborating in engineering solutions with our customers. The North Sea is in the midst of recovery, and additional activity is starting to reduce excess capacity. The contract wins we’ve seen in this region are due to our technology development, service quality, and willingness to collaborate with our customers. This is a market where our improved wireline and Sperry technology have been most effective. Acceptance of our new technology is positive. And we plan to build on this activity to improve price and efficiency, thus improving margins.

The North Sea is going through a huge resurgence. If there is a place to be gaining share, the NS area is among the best. If you follow the OSD space, you will note this is one of the few areas of strength for them.

One final thing we before we go

In our last article on Hally we talked about the CS Neptune marketing agreement they put in place with Tetra Technologies, (TTI). This potentially transformative technology for oil and gas well completions in deep water. I mention this as there is significant work coming for CS Neptune in GoM, and Brazil over the next couple of years.

Here's a link to it, as this article would not be complete without its mention. "Tetra Technologies and Halliburton..." Give this a read for more information. In it I discuss current technology that most companies are restricted to, and how CS Neptune changes the game and drives the bottom and top line for Tetra.

The Closeout from the Call

I think this is a realistic expression of the company's prospects. Until the take-off problems are worked through there is going to be softness in North America. Miller closes the call.

To summarize, despite the temporary challenges affecting North America, I believe we are in the beginning of a prolonged cycle to continue to expand our revenues and improve our margins. The international markets continue to see pricing pressure, but we are seeing signs that pricing is stabilizing. We’re experiencing the positive impact of incremental activity on margins. We believe that the second half of 2018 will be better for our international markets. And contract wins in key segments are providing us the foundation to expand international margins in 2019. We will generate strong free cash flow through the balance of the year and look forward to reducing debt levels and initiating buybacks. Halliburton is the best positioned for this market. Our value proposition resonates with our customers. And we will continue to maximize their asset value while providing industry-leading returns for our shareholders.

Source

Your takeaway

In my view there is no justification for last weeks +/- 15% sell off in Big Red. This week it has bounced a bit, as buyers seemingly recognize this one is too cheap. Once again, the company grew earnings over 100% YoY (0.58/sh vs. 0.23), not too shabby!

The company projects Q-3 revenues on a par with Q-2 due to some the NA market issues we've discusses. This equates to earnings in the $2.20-2.30/share range for the year. With +/- 875mm shares outstanding the stock is priced at roughly 16X earnings. This compares quite favorably with historical values in this stock and against peers.

I used the big drop last week to build on my position.

I think Hally is a strong buy at this level, and will reward us for our patience. A small div (0.18.sh is payment for this patience!

Hally is not just a North American frac story. That's just the icing on the cake!

A last favor. If you enjoyed this free article, please give it a like by clicking orange 'like button that will appear just below this verbiage. And, of course please give me a 'follow'.

The Daily Drilling Report I hope you will think about a subscription to this service. I am different than anyone else covering the oilfield on Seeking Alpha. I have spent years on drilling rigs, working with oil companies, and intend to put this knowledge to work for all of us. Like many of you, I am a retiree. I live on social security, a pension from my employer, and savings. Savings supplies over 50% of my present income, so you can bet that I am looking for ways to maintain, and increase it. I want safe, secure dividends from my big-cap companies, along with some price appreciation. I want to score some long-ball home runs from my small caps - companies that have the potential to double or triple within a couple of years. Those are things I want, and I expect you want them too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.