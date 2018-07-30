Ra Pharmaceuticals: Is Trying To Copy What Works A Good Product Development Strategy?

Modest market share in PNH or aHUS is possible with RA101495 treating Soliris non-responders, going to markets where Soliris is unavailable or Ra Pharma competing on price.

RA101495 may not have as strong commercial potential in PNH or aHUS, but I think it has significant potential in gMG.

I've been following Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) to some extent over the last few years due to my interest in rare diseases and the complement space. After discussing the company and its approach with one of our valued Growth Stock Forum members in the chat room, I decided to take a deeper look and then to initiate coverage with a buy rating and a $13.5 price target. The stock will not be added to our Long-Term Growth Portfolio at this point as I don't have sufficient conviction, but that may as well change in the following 6-12 months, and it will be part of my Coverage Universe until then. Ra's lead asset is RA101495, which the company is developing for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, gMG, and lupus nephritis. Ra is actually following the footsteps of Alexion's (ALXN) Soliris and trying to develop a more convenient option for patients suffering from these rare diseases. I am primarily interested in gMG and eventually lupus nephritis because I think Ra will have a hard time competing with Alexion in PNH and aHUS.

Is going after Soliris the right strategy for Ra Pharma?

More and more biotech companies are trying to go after Alexion's Soliris, and we have yet to see a company succeed. And it's not like companies going after Soliris are rewarded by rich valuations. It's quite the opposite. Ra is such an example - the company's market cap is only $350 million as I write this. And while I don't think going after Alexion is a winning strategy in this case (which I will explain throughout the article), I do think that there could be some upside from this approach. With that in mind, I am primarily interested in one indication - generalized myasthenia gravis, or gMG, and, eventually in lupus nephritis. There may be other interesting indications Ra could go after as well, but we are still far away from these indications creating any value for shareholders.

Ra also has other preclinical programs that may become interesting in the following years:

Factor D inhibitor - potential targets include C3 glomerulopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Achillion (ACHN) could soon validate this approach. I recommend reading an article written recently by Altum Research as it relates to Factor D inhibition and Achillion.

(ACHN) could soon validate this approach. I recommend reading an article written recently by Altum Research as it relates to Factor D inhibition and Achillion. Oral C5 inhibitor. This would mark a big leap in C5 inhibitor development as we have yet to see a subcutaneous C5 inhibitor approved. An oral version would boost the convenience factor, provided that it works.

C1s inhibitor - "inappropriate C1s and classical complement convertase activity is linked to a variety of immune complex-mediated indications, including cold agglutinin disease, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, systemic lupus erythematosus, antibody-mediated rejection (such as with kidney transplant), Guillain-Barre Syndrome, neuromyelitis optica, gMG, multiple sclerosis, bullous pemphigoid (a rare and debilitating skin disease), and other diseases."

Source: Ra Pharma presentation

I mention these programs in passing but am looking forward to hearing more about them in the future.

RA101495 - an imperfect next-generation C5 inhibitor

RA101495 ('495 going forward for convenience) is being developed for self-administered subcutaneous injection for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, atypical hemolytic syndrome, or aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis, or gMG, and lupus nephritis. Inhibition of C5 is a clinically-validated target for the control and suppression of complement-induced hemolysis in patients with PNH. Soliris is approved and very successfully marketed in this small patient population. Ra's only advantage over Soliris in PNH would be subcutaneous administration, but Alexion is developing its own subcutaneous C5 inhibitor - the next-gen Soliris called ALXN-1210, which could end up being more convenient than '495 - once-weekly or even once-monthly versus once-daily for '495. Given the pace of development of Ra's '495 and subcutaneous ALXN-1210, I don't think convenience is likely to be '495 main selling point (at least not for long). And based on the results Ra reported to date, efficacy is on Soliris' and/or ALXN-1210's side as well.

Let's go over the phase 2 results Ra reported.

The phase 2 trial is ongoing and 29 patients have been dosed:

10 eculizumab (Soliris) naïve patients.

16 eculizumab-switch patients.

3 eculizumab inadequate responders.

In eculizumab-naïve patients, '495 achieved rapid, near complete, and sustained inhibition of complement activity observed in sRBC assay and rapid, robust, and sustained LDH reduction, which was the study's primary endpoint.

Source: Ra Pharma presentation

The results compare well to eculizumab's phase 3 results.

Source: Ra Pharma presentation (not a head-to-head comparison)

50% of transfusion-dependent patients were transfusion-free while receiving '495.

Source: Ra Pharma presentation

The data in eculizumab-naïve patients look good, no issues there based on what was reported to date. The problem for '495 is the eculizumab-switch cohort. There were two distinct patient populations in eculizumab's phase 3 trial - 80% of patients were transfusion-independent and 20% transfusion-dependent after 36 weeks of treatment. The study population in '495's phase 2 trial was overrepresented by poor responders to eculizumab who remain transfusion-dependent on long-term therapy - 69% in the '495 study versus 20% real-world. '495 achieved robust LDH reductions in transfusion independent patients but the results in transfusion-dependent patients were underwhelming. Breakthrough hemolysis was observed in 7 patients, all of whom reverted to eculizumab therapy between week 4 and week 10 without complications.

Source: Ra Pharma presentation

Ra's workaround is to exclude these patients from the phase 3 study (these patients are easily identified), but based on these results, it appears Ra will be locked out of a portion of the market, and given Soliris' entrenchment in the PNH market, I doubt Ra will have significant commercial success.

However, there are approaches that might work.

1. Ra could take some market share by treating inadequate Soliris responders. Treatment of three inadequate Soliris responders is ongoing, and limited data in one patient are available. Since switching to '495, LDH has been well-controlled and pain medications have been down-titrated.

Source: Ra presentation

'495's market penetration in such a case could approach 10%, which could translate to at least $100-200 million in annual sales, depending on pricing and the size of the market in the 2020s.

2. Ra could compete with Soliris on price. But this is not as good a strategy as it seems because we are probably going to see Soliris biosimilars reach the market by the time '495 reaches the market.

3. Ra will certainly go to markets where Soliris is not available. But those are not very lucrative markets, as Alexion would have made sure to make Soliris available in such markets.

I think that points number 2 and 3 would add another $100 million to $200 million to '495's peak sales.

Based on the existing data, I have high confidence that '495 will successfully reach the market to treat PNH, but that its worldwide peak sales potential is limited to around $200 to $400 million. And I think these estimates are more generous than conservative, especially at the high end of the range. The good news for current Ra shareholders is that even $200 million could prove valuable in the 2020s. The present value at the low end of my valuation range is $6, but successful phase 3 results and approval based on the same assumptions would yield $16 per share (model available to Growth Stock Forum subscribers).

PNH would be a nice-to-have indication, but I would not invest in Ra if this was the only indication in development.

I would say the same about aHUS, and we don't even have clinical results for aHUS yet, and I would not assign any value to this indication at this point.

gMG is a potential gold mine for '495 and Ra Pharma

I've researched the myasthenia gravis field very recently. This is a very lucrative market, and Soliris is approved, though its use is limited to a very small patient population, thus preserving Soliris' very high price tag.

Given Soliris' success in gMG and solid early uptake, Ra has decided to focus here as well but to try a broader approach than Soliris. I think this is a far better strategy than going after PNH and/or aHUS since Soliris is not entrenched here and since '495 could potentially have a labeling advantage (broader patient population). In the presentation slide below, you can see Soliris' early uptake in gMG. A very decent launch considering the limited patient population - 100 patients translate to roughly $70 million in annual revenues.

Source: Alexion presentation

And Soliris' addressable market is limited to 5-10% of gMG patients - Alexion tested it only in patients refractory to other treatments, and these patients need to be AChR+ (most are), which translates to approximately 3,000 to 6,000 patients in the U.S. and roughly twice as much in the EU.

Soliris actually failed to show statistical significance for the primary endpoint in the phase 3 trial (p-value was very close at 0.06), but the treatment effect was evident and supported by clear and robust improvements over placebo. Ra could enroll a slightly larger trial to show statistical significance, assuming it works in gMG patients.

Source: Soliris.com

Since '495's target is the same as Soliris' (C5 inhibition), I think '495's chances of success in gMG are high. The membrane attack complex, or MAC, leads to neuromuscular damage and receptors cannot transmit a signal to the muscle, and the muscle does not contract. Soliris and '495 block MAC by inhibiting C5. Ra believes there is no difference between uncontrolled gMG patients or those refractory to standard of care, and the company is targeting a larger piece of the market. But patients do need to be AchR+ and have a high qMG score (at least 12) to enroll in the phase 2 study Ra is currently conducting.

Source: Ra presentation

As of the last update, 19 of 36 targeted patients were enrolled in the phase 2 gMG study. The estimated study completion date is in 1H 2019, so the results aren't that far. I may be interested in starting a speculative position as this trial's readout comes closer. It's interesting that Ra chose the qMG score as the primary endpoint rather than MG-ADL, which is a secondary efficacy endpoint - MG-ADL was the primary endpoint in Soliris' phase 3 study. Given the size of the trial (roughly five times smaller than Soliris' phase 3 trial if we consider two different doses), reaching statistical significance on either endpoint is not as important as observing a clear efficacy signal in these patients.

I believe gMG is the most important medium-term indication for '495 and Ra as a company. I estimate the peak sales potential in the $500 million to $1 billion range and apply a 30% probability of approval. This puts the value of this indication to $7.5 at the low end of the range.

Lupus nephritis represents (substantial) upside, but we're still a long way from value creation

Ra is currently conducting a phase 1 trial in patients with an impaired renal function to see whether the drug's effect in these patients is different from healthy volunteers. Depending on the outcome of this study, Ra plans to conduct phase 2 trials in lupus nephritis and aHUS. As I stated earlier in the article, aHUS will be a hard nut to crack given Soliris' dominance, but I would be interested in seeing what '495 can do in lupus nephritis.

Soliris is not approved for lupus nephritis, but there is a scientific rationale for C5 inhibition in lupus nephritis or LN. LN is a chronic disease, but its course is characterized by periods of acute kidney inflammation and high disease activity (nephritic flares). The cumulative effect of these flares can cause irreversible kidney damage, and LN is associated with a six-fold increase in mortality rates. Ra explains the scientific rationale for C5 inhibition in LN (emphasis added):

The pathophysiology of LN involves the inappropriate production of autoantibodies which recognize self or ''host'' antigens, such as double-stranded DNA. The deposition of autoantibody-antigen complexes in the kidney activates the classical pathway of complement, resulting in generation of C5a, deposition of MAC, and subsequent tissue injury. Levels of the circulating complement components C3 and C4 are depleted in patients during LN flares, due to accelerated consumption of classical complement pathway proteins. Deposition of MAC has been observed in kidney biopsy samples from patients with LN. There have been several other case reports of improved kidney function in LN patients treated with eculizumab, suggesting inhibition of C5 may be disease modifying. Additionally, inhibition of C5a activity has been shown to improve renal function and histopathological features associated with LN in animal models of the disease.

I wouldn't assign any value to this indication, but lupus nephritis is another very attractive market, with more than 60,000 patients in the U.S. alone. I also suspect we won't see proof of concept results before 2020 (or 2021). And if the company doesn't raise more cash in the next 9-12 months, spending could be deferred and Ra could narrow its focus to PNH and gMG (assuming positive results in gMG).

Financial overview

Ra ended Q1 with $109 million in cash and equivalents. The cash balance includes money raised in the first quarter. Management states the funds are sufficient to last through 2019, but it's more likely than not that Ra will go back to the equity markets to raise cash over the next 9-12 months. I've included additional shares in my model to cover future capital raises, which will, hopefully, be done at higher levels, assuming '495 achieves a positive treatment effect in gMG and/or other conditions.

Good institutional support

The Q1 equity raise has attracted some top biotech-focused funds. Ra Capital initiated a position (I believe there is no connection between the two companies other than the name), and so did Consonance Capital while NEA added to its position, as well as Deerfield (though it was and remains a small position).

Source: WhaleWisdom

Risks

I don't think the market is pricing in any advantage to '495 over Soliris, and I see inferior efficacy in PNH and/or aHUS as likely and not a real risk to the thesis. My thesis is based on '495 being inferior and grabbing moderate market share in PNH and eventually in aHUS. So, one of the main risks to the thesis on that side is that '495 doesn't work at all, or that it doesn't work nearly as well as it should to grab any market share away from Soliris.

The other substantial risk is failure in gMG, where I have more value assigned and expect '495 to work and capture a broader market than Soliris.

Other risks include the company not having enough capital to bring '495 to market or to commercialize it, and other competitors coming with similar or better efficacy/safety than Soliris or '495, and eventually, Soliris biosimilars.

Conclusion

I am initiating Ra Pharma with a buy rating and a $13.5 price target. I think there is a decent chance for modest market share in PNH and/or aHUS for '495, but am mostly interested in gMG, where the market is not dominated by Soliris and where '495 could have an advantage over Soliris (a broader patient population). I currently have no interest in putting the stock in my portfolio, but am going to reconsider as 2019 approaches and/or when there are other thesis-altering events. Until then, the stock is part of the broader universe of stocks I am covering and have ratings on.

