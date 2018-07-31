Cabot Oil & Gas Sell-Off Offers Buying Opportunity

Since selling was overdone on transitory issues, pricing and volumes are expected to rise and more takeaway capacity is coming online (which lowers differentials), COG is a buy at current levels.

As a result of higher pricing and more takeaway capacity coming online via Atlantic Sunrise, differentials should improve as well, allowing Cabot to return to positive free cash flow next quarter.

Pricing is expected to rise in the next quarter due to higher bid week pricing, as well as the addition of new in-basin facilities that will supply power to premium end markets.

Recent selling pressure was overdone and was most likely due to the conservative guidance that was given, which resulted from routine maintenance of pipelines that occurs during periods of colder weather.

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) saw their stock price drop dramatically, about 7%, on their latest earnings call for reasons unknown.

If the problems were anything like Halliburton’s (HAL), which saw its stock price plummet due to guiding conservatively for the next quarter, then COG is a victim of the same conservatism and is offering investors a compelling entry point here near the 50-day moving average, as the reason for their conservative guidance was due to pipeline maintenance that will occur when production begins to ramp during a colder time of year.

We're guiding more conservatively for the second half of the year given our unprecedented ramp in production that's occurring during a time a year when we tend to see some issues with high line pressure and pipeline maintenance. As a result, we would much rather air on the side of conservatism.

Since COG is still increasing volumes next quarter, will have better differentials due to new pricing taking effect, and has takeaway capacity coming online via the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project, the company has plenty to look forward to.

To prove COG is bullish on its future, the company is even deciding to increase its stock buyback plan because they continue to see a misrepresentation of their stock price relative to industry activity. All of these developments and more, which we will discuss further below, are reasons to buy the dip in Cabot.

Bad News First. Why The Selloff?

On top of guiding conservatively for the next quarter, COG’s year-to-date volumes have tapered due to third-party compressor station delays in the first quarter, as well as maintenance activity on the Transco and Millennium pipelines in the second quarter, which has caused the company to lower the top end of their annual production guidance from a 10% to 15% range, down to the 10% to 12% range, instead. This change in guidance was mainly due to transitory issues, considering the problems were one-time or seasonal and came from third parties, not COG.

Bid Week Pricing Fell, But Is Expected To Rise In Q3

There were also pricing pressures in May and June, where bid week prices were approximately 18% lower than in April. However, Northeast Pennsylvania pricing has improved, with July bid week prices coming in 15% higher than the second quarter average, which should allow COG to return to positive free cash flow generation in the next quarter.

COG is forecasting higher prices and volumes in August, as well, which should be at the same pricing levels seen in July, and further bolster cash flows. Based on higher bid pricing seen lately, (and even without factoring in the new takeaway capacity coming through Sunrise), Cabot’s third quarter differentials should be 10% to 15% better than the previous quarter.

The funding for COG’s investment in the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline project with Williams Company Inc. (WMB) is also nearly complete, which should allow for delivery of approximately 1 billion cubic feet of production per day to new attractive end markets, and hence, allow an even quicker return to positive cash flow for the company.

Pricing And Differentials Set To Improve Even Further Through Higher Seasonal Prices

Not only are production volumes and pricing set to rise next quarter through higher weekly bid prices, but differentials will also improve even further as COG now has three in-basin power projects that can access premium power markets. Furthermore, once Atlantic Sunrise goes into service, COG will have the ability to reach areas in the Northeast that it couldn’t previously and should achieve higher pricing realizations due to seasonal power prices rising during the winter.

Here is more on Atlantic Sunrise, seen below:

The Transco pipeline’s Atlantic Sunrise expansion is the largest expansion project on record and is the largest natural gas transmission system in the country, which is owned and operated by Williams Company Inc.

Source: Williams Company Inc.

So, in addition to differentials improving from higher bid week pricing for COG, their three new in-basin facilities will supply power to other companies at attractive contracted rates. For example, the Dominion Cove Point LNG facility was placed into service last April, where COG signed a 20-year agreement with Pacific Summit Energy to supply their power generation needs. This facility will give COG exposure to even better pricing, especially in the winter, which lowers differentials, as a result.

Buybacks Increasing

Cabot is proving to investors that it is bullish on its own stock. It repurchased over 11 million shares last quarter at an average price of $23.54, which brings their cumulative total to 20 million shares repurchased in 2018. In addition, the company just authorized another 20 million shares to be purchased, which indicates that the company’s conviction in its story has not changed despite the recent drop in share prices.

Source: Cabot Oil & Gas

A company that raises their buyback program usually indicates that they are confident in their stock valuation. Sometimes, companies are just looking for ways to deploy excess cash to appease shareholders, though, and doesn’t necessarily believe there is value at current share prices. However, in Cabot’s case, the company actually believes its stock price is being misrepresented by the marketplace, as it stated in its recent call that:

We remain committed to opportunistically executing on our share repurchase program as long as we continue to see a disconnect between our share price and our view on the Company's intrinsic value.

Financial Position Sound

Cabot reported revenues of $453.45 million, with net income coming in healthy at $57.9 million. There was a $51.1 million dry hole expense, where the company wrote off one of their exploratory operating areas that had less than desirable economics. The area had hydrocarbons and was not technically a dry hole. However, COG chose to cease investment in that area. The company is now exploring another area, though, that could offer strong growth opportunities for the company. But information on the venture is limited, and results remain to be seen.

Cabot also has over 2.4 billion of liquidity, and a net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDAX ratio of 0.8 times, which is amongst the lowest in the industry. As seen by the balance sheet below, total assets are also twice more than total liabilities, which means COG should have no trouble paying down any debt, financing operations, or raising their buyback. Source: E*TRADE

Once the company returns to positive free cash flow, as pricing and takeaway infrastructures improve, COG is even considering raising its dividend but needs cash flow rolling in on a steady basis in order to do so (which it should have no problem doing).

Chart Showing Attractive Entry-Point

Cabot has pulled back to an attractive entry-point, near the 50-day moving average (blue line), where traders tend to bid up shares if the company’s fundamental story is still intact. Source: E*TRADE

The RSI has also come down to acceptable levels at 40, which is near oversold territory where, consequently, the stock rallied in times past.

On top of technical support propping up shares, Cabot’s buyback program should act as another floor under current prices, since $23.00 is the level that the company was quoted as saying showed a “dislocation” of value relative to their intrinsic value.

Analyst Targets

Analysts targets are bullish, by all appearances, since their high and low targets are above today’s share prices. Source: E*TRADE

Ultimately, analysts feel like $30 is achievable from here, which implies over 30% upside for Cabot from current levels.

Conclusion

Cabot’s recent plunge was unwarranted. Conservative guidance was given due to routine pipeline maintenance that occurs during colder winter weather, and the fact that COG can’t ramp volumes significantly until Transco’s Atlantic Sunrise project is finished (which is nearing completion; the pipeline is already testing trial gas volumes).

Secondly, pricing suffered due to weaker bid pricing during the May and June months but has since recovered. Higher bid pricing realizations, in addition to higher prices seen from colder winter weather coming that COG will be able to access through their new in-basin power generation projects and Atlantic Sunrise, will allow for better takeaway capacity that improves volumes and lowers differentials.

So, with the stock now approaching attractive pricing levels at the 50-day moving average, where COG is aggressively instituting buybacks, and activity expected to ramp more significantly in the back half of the year once Atlantic Sunrise goes into service, share prices are offering a compelling entry point for investors who are looking to go long on Cabot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.