MGM: Could Its New Online Sports Betting Deal With Boyd Presage A Merger?

Both companies owned the Atlantic City Borgata between 2000 and 2026 producing the market leader and getting along fine in the process.

“ How do you make money? Spinoffs, split ups, liquidations, mergers and acquisitions….” Mario Gabelli

There has been something of a kismet going on between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) since 2000 when both companies partnered 50/50 to develop and build the Borgata Casino Hotel at the Atlantic City Marina. The property opened in 2003. It was run by Boyd with MGM behaving well as an enthused, supportive financial partner. The property, breaking all the conventional wisdom rules of AC at the time, went on to achieve leadership in that market by a long margin—a status it enjoys till this day, even as that market has shrunken in half. Then in 2016, the companies announced that MGM would acquire BYD’s share and then sell the property into its 70% controlled REIT MGM Properties (NYSE: MGP) for $1.18bn. Overall it was a good deal for both MGM and Boyd. MGM got a powerful presence to support its East Coast profile, which now includes the market killer National Harbor blockbuster in Maryland, its soon to open Springfield Massachusetts property and its soon to be closed metro New York racino Empire City.

Above: Boyd’s soon to be closed deal to acquire Valley Forge casino in PA where sports betting legislation is moving.

Boyd got the propulsive capital infusion it wanted to support its expansion of its heart and soul Las Vegas locals market with the acquisition of the Aliante and two Cannery properties added to its portfolio there. It is to be noted that the ever savvy Boyd management, which brings deep dive DNA operating history in the locals market since 1975, invested in that part of Nevada’s gaming market that has produced over a 7% y/y gaming win vs. 2.3% on the Vegas strip for 2017. Stretching beyond Vegas, Boyd also moved east to acquire properties in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

So we have two former partner companies appearing to move in the same direction at the same time. Then came the US Supreme Court Paspa decision last May which has breathed the kiss of life into the US sports betting sector. MGM, long an aggressive advocate of regulated sports betting, moved quickly after the decision to cut joint deals with first, the UK’s GVC Ltd, which owns the huge Coral and Ladbroke’s betting businesses in the UK. Then just last week, it announced a dealwith Boyd to partner sports betting expansion in their US regional casino networks.

That deal will bring GVC’s high tech online sports betting platform into the 15 states where MGM and Boyd operate casinos. Boyd operates 24 gaming properties in 7 states (including Nevada)/ and MGM in 6. MGM is strong in the northeast, Boyd the Midwest and south. MGM is the dominant presence on the Las Vegas Strip where Boyd has no presence.

The MGM/Boyd lineup for online sports betting as it begin to move from the sausage making of state legislatures to reality geographically diverse and in the case of Mississippi, ready to roll where Boyd has a presence. Beyond that both companies will be actively lobbying to get sports betting done in the 15 states where they now operate properties.

MGM has a presence in Macau with two integrated resorts as well as a licensed branding deal for a Bellago standard hotel in Shanghai. Boyd has no international propertiesThe Consolidation in the US of the regional casino space is coming on hard and fast. Penn National and Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) for example are both scooping up regional properties, Penn (NASDAQ:PENN) in Pinnacle(NASDAQ:PNK) and CZR with its purchase of two Indiana racinos.

Given a mutually profitable and culturally comfortable operating history between the two managements going back nearly 18 years and the partnership deal on sports betting struck last week, its not hard to envision bigger things ahead.

With the projected opening of the MGM Springfield property next month, its new Macau Cotai IR already humming and its National Harbor property in Maryland the market leader, MGM’s pipeline is essentially empty. CEO Jim Murren has been on the forefront of active lobbying for sports betting prior to the PASPA decision and was quick to move as soon as the court ruled. It is instructive to note that since then, management strategic focus has concentrate on sport betting as the connective tissue between the company and its future joint ventures and partnerships.

In the case of Boyd however, investors are well advised to keep an eye open on its new MGM partnership deal. In that deal we believe, there may well lie the seeds for either a stock swap type merger or perhaps an acquisition of Boyd by MGM for a cash and stock.

Strategically it makes sense, because it clearly provides room for synergistic savings for both and the geographic spread would create a single company with a presence on the Las Vega Strip, Clark County locals market, US regional market and Macau. (

The numbers fit nicely

We leave it to the investment bankers who get lots more money than we do, to crunch the numbers on a merger here. But roughly there;s a fit we like overall.

1.The stock of both companies are currently trading below their 52 week highs in a similar range. At writing, MGM at $30.72, BYD at $33.79. On a discounted cash flow basis, BYD shows an intrinsic value of around $27 which in theory would make it pricey for MGM even it is current trade. But that’s theory. The real value of BYD as we have noted in prior SA posts, lies in the savvy of its management both in operation as well as asset allocations. These guys have an innate skill in knowing when to buy and when to sell and where to redirect assets for maximum returns.

That alone in our view, easily commands a premium above its price at writing of only $6 above intrinsic value. This could produce a fairly valued stock swap deal which could appeal to BYD holders.

2. MGM at writing is slightly above $30 a share, having taken a hit with that part of the gaming sector with major stakes in Macau due to the rattling of trade war sabers. We expect the vitality of that market to sustain and trade war fears to diminish over the next several quarters. Until then MGM stock is going to trade sluggishly unless there is a big catalyst related to sports betting legislation. Note: Mississippi, where BYD has a property is imminently going to launch sports betting.

And those catalysts will begin showing up in the stock as the news of the GVC joint venture and the BYD partnership sinks in with actual states legalizing and launching their sports betting platforms.

From the standpoint of MGM shareholders you have these palpable realities facing your future shot at significant appreciation:

1. The Las Vega Strip, which is very much the bread and butter of M (80% of revenues) is a mature, low growth market heavily dependent on the increase in non-gaming revenue driven by the opening of ever more entertainment amenities. It occupancy will inch up, its REVPAR will inch up. We are talking up for certain_but we are talking inches. Las Vegas is not where big gains in the trade of MGM will come from. Regionally, we expect continued great results from

National Harbor and a stable, but not scintillating, performance from the metro NY racino facility, Empire City Gaming, which is expected to close in several months.

MGM also sits among the top five pole position candidates for one of the three Japan IR licenses. As that long delayed process now moves forward, news to the design and siting of the three designated licenses will be bullish for MGM.

Apart, two nice companies, together MGM and Boyd can win big

By any measure, a merged MGM/BYD company becomes among the most diverse, well balanced operators in the sector. With strong footprints in the four major segments of the industry, an advance posture on sports betting and an asset base with very few marginal properties and synergie that are not merely CEO happy talk but very real, we have a reason for investors o keep their eyets peeled on the roll out of the MGM/BYD sports betting partnership becoming something far more profound not too many moons from now.

A merged entity would:

Generate over $13bn in annual revenues at writing.

Have a combined debt of $16.3bn with more than sufficient cash flow to support interest costs. Combined net cash flow for both companies in 2017 was over $1.7bn

Have a potential sports/online real money wagering potential in 15 US states through its ownership and existing licensing of physical properties.

BYD properties can gain access to the 30 million M Life rewards data base of MGM that will grow as its Springfield, Mass and metro New York properties official become part of the portfolio.

Both will benefit from the tired and tested sports betting tech expertise of the GVC group adapted to US markets that legalize.

BYD properties that fit, can be moved into the MGP REIT.

The single biggest reason for failure of mergers and acquisitions beyond buyers overpaying for the assets is clash of management cultures. In this instance we have two companies, which over time, have already proven they can mesh organizationally. We do not suggest any merger automatically confers a bed of roses, never a word uttered in anger or frustration kind of atmosphere between partners. We do believe there is a firm basis for a good management fit borne out by decades of close cooperation in the operations of the wildly successful Borgata. Clearly, BYD deserves the overwhelming bulk of the credit for the Borgata development and highly profitable operation over the years of the partnership. But MGM was wise enough to let these guys do their thing unfettered by political or operational interference that got in the way of productivity of EBITDA and revenue gains every year. That process provided the kind of teaching moments if you will, in the arts of being a good partner. The key players here, Keith Smith and James Murren, would presumably remain in place. And there would be no getting to know you kind of long learning curve we see in so many mergers that all too often get in the way of profitability and shareholder gains.

Conclusion: BYD needs to be on investor watch lists now if it already hasn’t been there. Just on the basis of business as usual we see earnings gains and improving results for the company over the next several quarters. We like the stock to move higher on its current performance. But we see the possibility of a more profound deal with MGM adding a catalyst as the sports betting partnership starts getting off the ground over the next several quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.