Why Sina Is So Very Different From Sohu

Yet, several major differences mean Sohu isn't nearly as easy a pair trade as Sina was and might still be.

There are many reasons to believe Sina and Sohu are very similar.

As I’ve explained in a previous article titled “It Makes No Sense To Buy Weibo,” it made no sense to buy Weibo (WB). This was so because Sina Corporation (SINA) gave exposure to the same assets at a much lower valuation. At the time, though, so did Sohu.com (SOHU).

Before everything, one should consider the many similarities between Sina and Sohu. Off the top of my head, these are:

Both are holdings owning positions in quoted stocks. Sina has a 46% interest in Weibo. Sohu holds 68% of Changyou.com (CYOU) and 33.4% of Sogou (SOGO).

Both also have businesses at the holding level. Media and video portals, as well as a payments business (for Sina).

The businesses at the holding level are unprofitable for both.

Both Sina and SOHU traded at a deep discount to all their assets (at the holding level, plus the market value for the quoted assets). At the time I published my Sina article, the discounts were actually pretty similar at around 50% for both Sina and Sohu.

So why did I write on Sina and actually took a pair trade on it, but didn’t do the same on Sohu.com? The simple answer is that both situations look very similar but are actually extremely different. The differences arise from just a few very important details. So what are those?

First, Sina Controls Weibo. Sohu.com Does Not Control Sogou

Sina holds 46% of Weibo’s equity, but does so through a share class holding more voting power. The end result is that Sina controls 72% of the voting power on Weibo. Anyone wanting to acquire Weibo has to go through Sina, and likely pay a premium for its Weibo position.

Sohu also holds shares with special voting powers on Sogou. But then again, so does Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The end result is that Sohu controls 44% of the Sogou voting power, but Tencent holds 52%. Anyone wanting to acquire Sogou would not have to go through Sohu. And worse still, with Tencent in control any Sogou acquisition is unlikely to begin with, as Tencent is simply likely to hold on to its position. Tencent would likely relieve Sohu of its Sogou holdings, if Sohu was under distress. Tencent wouldn't necessarily pay up for it, though.

The result of this difference is that while Sina’s Weibo shareholding ought to be valued at a (control) premium even to Weibo’s market value, Sohu’s Sogou shareholding ought to actually be valued at a discount.

Second, Weibo Is A Much More Attractive Asset

There’s really no contest. Weibo:

Is larger than Sogou.

Is growing faster than Sogou.

Is much more profitable than Sogou (8.2% operating margin versus 31.2% operating margin as of the last reported quarter).

Is intrinsically a much better business than Sogou. Social networks enjoy network effect moats. There are few successful social networks per market, and Weibo is one of them. The same doesn’t necessarily apply to search engines, plus there are many search engines competing for dominance in China. Moreover, Sogou has to buy traffic and app placement in smartphones to even keep its competitive positioning – this is an intrinsically bad position to be in, versus self-generated traffic.

The take from this is that Weibo might gather acquisitive interest. Sogou is unlikely to.

Third, Sohu Has Financial Risk

The previous two differences were already significant. However, the largest Sohu problem versus Sina is yet another one.

Both Sina and Sohu have businesses at the holding level which produce losses and consume cash. However, Sina has a tremendous amount of excess cash and investments (over $3 billion, all put together) to burn at the holding level. Sohu? Not so much.

At first blush, Sohu reports having net cash of $1.89 billion. However, $1.043 billion of this is at Sogou, and another $571 million is at CYOU. So Sohu itself has to do with just $275 million in net cash, which is perilously little given ongoing heavy losses at the holding level.

Indeed, Sohu isn’t even new to this situation. Back in 2013 when I published my “Sohu.com Looks Fully Valued” article, at much higher levels, the problem was already present. Since then Sohu was forced to pare down assets and consumed significant cash with little to show for it. This could easily happen again, forcing Sohu to sell more assets while in distress.

It’s not like Sina doesn’t face a similar situation at the holding level, with the businesses there burning cash as well. The great difference, though, is that as I said Sina has more than $3 billion in cash plus investments to burn at the holding level. As a result, it faces no forced selling of assets or even financial risk like Sohu does.

That said, the whole situation does have a minor positive consequence. Sohu is forced to cut its losses at the holding level much harder. Sina can more easily sit on its hands, which could put it in the same place as Sohu is right now… but it would take a decade or more to get there. However, it’s easy to understand that if Weibo is to catch any acquisitive interest, such will materialize well before a decade is out.

Conclusion

While Sohu could still be the source of a possible pair trade between SOHU stock and that of its investments in CYOU and SOGO, such pair trade wasn’t and still isn’t nearly as easy to take as Sina/Weibo’s.

The differences between the two situations remain significant enough, that even now the situation requires careful monitoring. And this is even after Sina’s discount to Weibo was visibly reduced.

Often, these kinds of pair trades (on the same assets, but not the same company) require looking hard at the detail to be sure that problems such as those identified here don’t exist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short WB.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.