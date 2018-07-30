Buy AMD? Not Now

After a long absence, I’m back to writing public articles. During my break, I continued reading SA and took special notice of an article posted by the underrated and underfollowed Dr. Kwan-Chen Ma. In April, Dr. Ma responded to concerns about the impact of Chinese tariffs on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), essentially stating that the tariffs are unlikely to affect the company’s bottom line to a significant degree.

Originally convinced, I am now thinking that Dr. Ma was a bit short-sighted. Donald’s trade war with China is escalating and sides are being chosen, with the EU and the US forming by many measures an alliance against China. As Dr. MA mentioned, AMD’s US business will likely emerge with few problems - and if not, well AMD’s US sales only account for 25% of the business.

Still, this tit-for-tat tariff addition between the US and China presents a convex, fat-tail risk catalyst for the company. The missing aspect in the AMD investing zeitgeist is that China could possible install tariffs that hurt the company in the other direction: sales within China. I write this now for AMD is at a relative high on the back of an earnings rally that was nearly completely blind to the weak guidance tagged onto it.

The main concern here is one of alpha. As investors tend to downplay recent news when the going is good, AMD sits precariously. I categorize such a stock as a “cognitive dissonance stock,” part of a categorization scheme I created last year during my research into the subject.

The results of my research, which looked at stocks with consistent momentum, showed that those underreacting (or overreacting, in the case of negative momentum stocks) to news releases, as measured by the difference between implied and statistical volatility as well as the difference between ex post and ex ante movements, present the largest downside risk. For disclosure, I should also say they were the second-best performing stocks out of my four categories, which I again emphasize to have only contained stocks with statistically significant momentum, AMD currently being one. The unstable political atmosphere, in combination with my statistical calculation of AMD’s risk being underestimated, tells me that many AMD longs might be unaware of the potential for a large selloff.

For the sake of alpha, taking profits on your AMD long is a wise action. Now is a particularly wise time, as AMD usually gives up at least some its earnings rallies shortly after earnings, often giving up all those gains and falling below pre-earnings prices. This is quite typically for stocks fitting AMD’s “cognitive dissonance” category, as good news becomes the star in the short term, with the accompanying bad news only being priced in afterward. This is not fear-mongering but fact.

The idea that China’s tariffs could directly affect AMD might seem more like fear-mongering, as I’m not an expert in politics. My goal isn’t to scare, however, but to warn. Anyone familiar with my writing will know that I’m a proponent of buying and selling stocks at times where the risk/reward curve suddenly changes; I am never a perma bull/bear for any particular stock.

That said, I believe that the risk of AMD seeing a direct tariff is being underestimated. If you have any doubt that China would put a tariff on something as important as hardware, consider the recent list of 545 products that China imposed a 25% tariff on. That list included vehicles, and a second list - not yet enacted - contains items such as MRI devices, surgical, and X-ray equipment.

The trade war escalating the back-and-forth tariff game prunes away industries, leaving tech somewhere in the middle of the dart board. Every tariff not imposed on hardware increases the probability that the next tariff will affect AMD. The risk is mathematically increasing, whether you choose dismiss my economic/political thoughts.

I am particularly concerned with AMD for the aforementioned reasons and for the following reason: the company has a strong negative seasonal trend in the summer. From August to October in the current volatility regime (2012 onward), AMD has shown average losses of nearly 20%:

Another average season during the next three times will bring AMD to $15. Insider buying has dropped to zero, while selling remains high, at over 1.5 million shares being unloaded in the last three months. A lack of insider buying, combined with significant insider selling, often predicts the top of a rally. For disclosure, the statistical properties of this signal do not necessarily predict a sell-off (i.e., the stock can still trend sideways, but the probability of a continuing rally drops significantly).

Overall, I felt the need to write this article now because of so many negative catalysts lining up presently. This is in addition to the fact that August is about to start, and the first two weeks of August are traditionally bad for the market. At the very least, AMD longs, re-evaluate the risk you are willing to bear and your personal view of seasonality (i.e., whether you’re willing to take the tax hit to avoid consistent seasonal weak points).

Note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "Real-time alerts."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.