Covanta: Anything But A Waste (Of Time)

One year and a total return of 40% later we are re-examining our price target and rating.

Last week we celebrated the first anniversary of our CVA purchase for $13/share.

The recent earnings continue the clear path this company has paved, leading into a much stronger and diversified operation.

Covanta is a company specializing in waste management. However this company is anything but (dealing with) garbage.

Background

On July 27th 2018 one of the Wheel of FORTUNE's subscribers left the following message/request on our chat room:

The Fortune Teller CVA!! Wow. When you have time, it would be great to get your thoughts on this stock. Another great call of yours!!

We are minded of subscribers' requests but obviously we can't fulfill them all with a fully-fledged article. However, since few days ago we celebrated the first anniversary date since we suggested Covanta (CVA) to our subscribers we though that this is a timely request that deserved a detailed answer.

We bought the stock on July 20th 2017 at $13/share and over the past year the company paid four distributions of $0.25/quarter each. Total return (based on Friday' July 27th 2018 closing price) is no less than 38.5% = ($17+$1)/$13

Taking into consideration that CVA traded as high as $17.95 last Friday (post earnings) - at that price the total return is 45.8%! - we believe that it's indeed time to get back to the stock with a more in-depth analysis.

About Covanta

Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities Covanta is providing the following services:

Sustainable waste management ("Waste").

Clean-renewable energy solutions ("Energy")

Comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges ("Recycled Metals").

Covanta's modern Energy-from-Waste ("EfW") facilities safely convert, on a yearly basis, approximately 20 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle over 550,000 tons of metal.

For more information, visit the company's website www.covanta.com.

Q2/2018 Results - Summary

When you read into the headline numbers they look Ok-ish, beating on both top and bottom line, but far from being impressive.

EPS of $-0.01 beats by $0.09 (some may call this a 1000% beat...)

Revenue of $454M (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.03M (A growth of 7.1% doesn't seem like something to write home about, isn't it?)

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

It's important to note that when it comes to Covanta, the headline numbers do not tell the full story. In order to fully appreciate the value here one musts dig in deeper. Taking into consideration that we are talking about a company that is specializing in waste management - a nice-soft way to say that they are dealing with garbage... - it perhaps should not come as a big surprise that this company's coverage on SA is very dull with only one author writing three articles about it since we purchased the stock a year ago.

Here's the summary of the company's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30th 2018.

As you can see, the company shows an improvement across the board, especially when it comes to the most important items: Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Adjusted EPS.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Excluding commodity prices, the adjusted EBITDA only grew by $7M organically, primarily driven by strong fleet production, particularly at Fairfax (where the damaged plant was back to full operation. Note that during the second quarter of 2017 the company received $16M of business interruption insurance proceeds.)

Additional highlights:

Plant operations, led by the resurgence of Fairfax (a plant that wasn't operating during for a long time following a major fire in February 2017), continue to show Y/Y improvement.

The preferential location of the company's plants (relative to alternative disposal) allow the company to benefit from an improved waste pricing.

Waste volume increased as a result of improved plant production coupled with effective sales of the company's unique disposal capability

All-in-all, the company delivered growth rates of +7.1% Q/Q and +10.1% YTD Y/Y, similar to growth rates of recent years.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Excluding commodity prices (a mixed-bag thus far in 2018), revenue grew ~$31M organically ($1M higher than with the commodity prices effect) with strong fleet production driving volumes higher across all key segments: waste, energy and (recycled) metals.

Main Segments

The company operates across three main segments: Waste, Energy and Recycled Metals. Here are the results of the three segments for Q2/2018:

Waste

This segment accounts for about 3/4 of the company's revenues.

Although average tip fee/ton remained stable Y/Y the increased volume allowed CVA to book over 7.4% growth in this segment Y/Y.

For 2018, the company expects prices to remain stable around the same level we've seen over the past quarter.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Energy

This segment accounts for about 17% of the company's revenues.

Average revenues per megawatt hours ("MWh") actually declined 12.4% Y/Y but this (temporary, per the company) decline has been fully offset by the increased capacity.

For 2018, the company expects average revenues per MPh to move back to the low $40s area, although still falling short of the average revenue per MPh the company seen during the same period last year.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Given the plant production outlook, the company expects both energy generation volumes and revenue to trend towards the higher end of its forecast ranges.

Recycled Metals

This segment accounts for less than 6% of the company's revenues. However, this is the segment where the most significant growth.

During the last quarter the company recorded a 66.7% growth (from $15M in Q2/2017 to $25M in Q2/2018) in this segment. On a six-month, YTD, basis the growth is 58% (from $31M in 2017 to $49M in 2018)

The main driver for this growth were much higher prices for both ferrous (+20%) and non-ferrous (+61%) materials.

The company don't expect prices to rise (much) more from current levels and it's likely that prices have already peaked (or are closed to peaking) in 2018.

Just like many other companies that have done so recently - e.g. Whirlpool (WHR), Tyson Foods (TSN) Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), Miller Coors, a unit of Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) regarding its Jack Daniel's brand - CVA has warned about the potential negative impact of trade wars and tariffs on its recycled metals activities:

The company has warned Prices are impacted directly and indirectly by tariff and trade actions both by the US as well as foreign countries. Recent efforts by the US government to place tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have increased domestic demand for our products. The ultimate impact of these tariffs is unclear as retaliation to these tariffs by foreign counties could reduce or eliminate any benefits to us.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Having said that, it's important to note that the non-ferrous part is experiencing challenging times recently:

1. China's recent change in policy means the company no longer has access to the market where, due to better pricing, it preferred/used to sell certain fractions of heavier metals such as copper, brass and zinc. Historically, 20% of CVA's non-ferrous volumes had been shipped to China.

2. The recent pullback in the prices of aluminum and copper - primarily due to trade tensions and concerns on global growth - the pricing outlook for the non-ferrous is more muted.

For now, CVA's full year range for metals on an aggregate basis is unchanged, but the company does expect a higher contribution from ferrous and a lower contribution from non-ferrous compared to its previous guidance.

2018 Guidance

The Company reaffirmed guidance for 2018 for the following key metrics (in millions):

Metric 2018 Expected Y/Y Exp. Growth 2017 Actual Adjusted EBITDA $425 - $455 4.2%-11.5% $408 FCF Before Working Capital $100 - $130 13.6%-47.7% $88 FCF $70 - $100 (24.2%)-(47%) $132

Due to i) Strong plant operations driving production to high end of expectations, ii) Accelerated pace of EfW profiled waste growth, and iii) Continuing plant rationalization activities, the full-year Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be above the midpoint of the company's guidance range.

As evident by the above table, it's the working capital that is going to have a major effect on the FCF in 2018.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Brad Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer, explained this during the recent conference call (emphases mine):

Before working capital movements, free cash flow was roughly flat year-over-year as the $10 million increase in adjusted EBITDA, included our proportional adjusted EBITDA from the Dublin project, which does not contribute to cash flow until dividends are distributed to the equity holders which we expect in the second half. Maintenance capital expenditures were lower year-over-year, which was offset by certain other items reconciling adjusted EBITDA to cash. As presented in the bridge to our full year outlook for free cash flow, we expect this category of other items to be positive over the balance of the year driven by restricted cash distributions. Looking at our reaffirmed guidance range for free cash flow for the year, while we expect adjusted EBITDA to come in above the midpoint of our range, free cash flow will ultimately be impacted by movements in working capital. So, it’s probably not appropriate for us to be more precise within our expectation within the range at this point. Of course, our primary focus is growing cash flow sustainably over the long-term with our target to hit $250 million in annual free cash flow by the middle of next decade.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

Why CVA?

As far as I concern, the most compelling reasons are:

1. A very solid business with bright (though a bit smelly...) prospects.

2. Growth circa 10% on a consistent basis over recent years..

3. Dividend per share is on-track to reach new highs.

4. Credit quality is improving significantly. The company is growing while reducing debt levels.

Source: Company's Q2/2018 Earnings Call Slides

5. The Fairfax facility continues its recovery and is now back to a full quarter of operation. That, together with an improved throughput around the entire fleet,leaves further room/capacity for improved earnings in 2018 vs. 2017.

6. healthcare solutions - a small-to-become-major engine in future growth. The focus on healthcare solutions is bearing fruits in the form of i) increased revenues(+39% for the quarter), and ii) receipt of a permit to dispose regulated medical waste at a third EfW plant. While this sub-segment still represent <10% of the EfW total volume, the company expects to see nice growth here, especially once the third site turns operational later this year.

7. Geographical diversification. During the first quarter of 2018 the company completed the sale of half of its the Dublin plant, the first facility the company opened in Europe. While many operations move out of the UK, in light of Brexit, Covanta is moving in. The company is building its second European facility on British soil.

Source: Company

Nonetheless, the Rookery project that received its operating permit from the UK Environment Agency earlier this year - is now subject to a claim challenging the agency’s permit issuance process. A brief hearing is scheduled for mid-October at which we expect the agency to vigorously defend its process and decision. The company stated that it's "confident that the permit will be upheld and expect the Court will issue its decision during the fourth quarter"

Conference Call Highlights

CVA's Q2/2018 Earnings Conference Call was held on July 27th 2018 8:30am ET. Here are the key takeaways (emphases mine):

Re: Future-planned facilities

Some of our experience at Rookery is indicative of issues we may face on other projects. The reality is that each development is unique and the local dynamics differ, so predictable similarities do not exist. However, it is worth noting that permits for both Protos and Newhurst are already issued and the current process we are undertaking relates to an amendment of an existing permit rather than a request for a new permit. We believe this lessens the likelihood of a successful challenge. - Brad Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer

Re: Growth in 2019

It is early for us to be talking 2019. But in terms of the big movers you mentioned Dublin of course benefiting us in 2019 will be the startup of the operations at the Manhattan MTS’ and the New York City contract. Round numbers those will probably wash I mean I think for modeling purposes at this point. The big driver as we have been talked about the big driver next year is going to be organic growth and that 3% to 5% annual growth target we think that’s the right expectation for people to have. And by the way that 3% to 5% would be inclusive of or net off the $10 million or so business interruption insurance that we expect this year. So 3 to 5 truly incremental. And then the big variable you are left with is commodity prices. - Brad Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer

Re: China

China has kind of shut their doors for the time being. We will end up selling that material in Europe and it will cost us from an EBITDA standpoint it will be a few million dollars, but it’s not a big impact. It’s – quite frankly we are looking at okay when do we – when do we want to sell this material, is China going to open up. And there is actually – part of it I won’t get too detailed here, but part of it trying to get value for the zinc that’s in this metal and there is some self-help where we can take the zinc out ourselves and sell it separately. So there is – we will sort this one way or the other, but over the remainder of this year, it’s probably a few million dollars or so from an input-output standpoint, it’s not a big deal. That’s why you heard me say when you kind of put everything in the hopper and look at we are kind of – we are the same range. Ferrous is a little better, nonferrous is a little worst. - Steve Jones - President and Chief Executive Officer

Re: Construction Timeline

Constructing on Energy-from-Waste plant is generally about 3 years. So we are expecting to have 4 in construction by that 2020 timeframe. - Brad Helgeson, Chief Financial Officer

Re: Medical Waste

What we are going to need to balance is how much MSW we take in and quite frankly – and we get this question a lot is, they have a different impact on the plant and so we price these different types of waste depending on the work our sales team does and our engineers on what impact that might have on plant maintenance and things like that. So, it’s kind of a complicated equation, but there is upside. I mean, I think we have talked about this before, we are at roughly 900,000 to 1 million tons in that range of profiled waste and we can get up to 2 million without too much trouble and then we will start to look at how much MSW we want to back down under long-term contract. - Steve Jones - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rating and Price Target

Most analysts welcomed the recent results and saw more positives than negatives:

Credit Suisse Group (CS) Bboosts CVA Price Target to $17 (up from $16). The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock.

BMO Capital raised its price target on the stock to $20 (up from $19) - the Street's high - while maintaining an "outperform"/buy rating.

ValuEngine raised CVA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

On the other hand, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Overall, two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus average price target of $17.50.

On the Wheel of FORTUNE CVA has been rated a buy all along with a price target of $20. Neither of those (rating and/or price target) has changed as a result of the recent earnings. The only thing that has changed is that now, we are not alone with our $20 price target.

Bottom Line

CVA closed the week at a new 52-week high. Earlier in the day, it traded as high as $17.95. There was a clear profit taking activity taking place along with the main benchmarks-indices: Utilities Select Sector SPDR® ETF (XLU), SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

CVA Price data by YCharts

Volume was high as 1,566,674 shares changed hands, about 3x the daily average. This is still the 10th most active trading day for CVA over the past year.

CVA is not a stock you buy for high double-digit returns. Yes, this is what we've got during the one-year holding period but this isn't what long-term investors should expect. Like many other utilities, CVA main characteristics are i) a solid business, ii) relatively high predictability, and iii) consistent income (dividend), Unlike most utilities, CVA is also offering a unique positioning into the clean-renewable energy combined with a potential to grow much further in years to come, once the plants that are at the early construction/post permit stage start bearing fruits (not before 2020).

Till then, CVA is offering ~6% dividend yield and a potential to become a $20 stock over the next 2 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.