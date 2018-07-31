27 Industrial Sector 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Tagged For July

Analyst one-year targets predicted ten highest yield 'safer' dividend industrials would net 26.2% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend industrials stocks also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further reinforce their dividend backing. Total annual returns narrowed the list of Industrials WallStars from 71 to 48 by eliminating stocks reporting negative returns.

27 of 71 Industrials WallStars were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns, and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields as calculated 7/26/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Industrials WallStars Could Net 16.5% to 45.79% Gains

Five of the ten top 'safer' dividend-yielding Industrials by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices times $1,000. Thus, the dog strategy for this 'safer' dividend industrials group, as graded by analyst estimates for July, proved 50% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were tagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 26, 2019 were:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) netted $457.85 based on estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Copa Holdings (CPA) netted $387.89 based on estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $339.78 based on a median target price estimate from two analysts , plus projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Costamare (CMRE) netted $252.73 based on target price estimates from seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% more than the market as a whole

Delta Air Lines (DAL) netted $244.91 based on median target price estimates from eighteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) netted $237.46, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% less than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) netted $192.93 based dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Kennametal (KMT) netted $175.77 based on median target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends , less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 100% above the market as a whole.

MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) netted $168.43, based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) netted $165.67 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 26.23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Industrials WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirteen Industries Were Represented by 27 "Safer" Dividend Industrial WallStars

Twenty-three industries compose the Industrials sector, and of those, thirteen were represented by the 27 firms whose stocks showed positive returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of July 26.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Shipping & Ports (4); Integrated Shipping & Logistics (1); Business Equipment (1); Diversified Industrials (8); Airlines (2); Airports & Air Services (2); Industrial Distribution (1); Aerospace & Defense (3); Farm & Construction Equipment (1); Security & Protection Services (1); Staffing & Outsourcing Services (1); Tools & Accessories (1); Waste Management (1); Business Services (0); Conglomerates (0); Engineering & Construction (0); Infrastructure Operations (0); Metal Fabrication (0); Pollution & Treatment Controls (0); Railroads (0); Rental & Leasing (0); Trucking (0); Truck Manufacturing (0).

The first five industries listed above populated the top ten 'safer' dividend industrials team by yield.

27 of 71 Industrials WallStars Showed 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield and 50 Top target gain Industrials culled from this master list of 71. You see grouped below the tinted list of 27 that passed the Industrials 'safer' dividend check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial priorities, however, are readily revised by boards of directors declaring company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Total annual returns narrowed the 71 list to 48 profitable firms for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided "market sentiment" measurements of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Revealed Nice Bargains From Lowest Priced Ten Top-Yielding 'Safer' Dividend Industrials

Ten "Safer" Dividend Industrials firms as of July 26 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten By Yield Could(11) Deliver 27.78% VS. (12) 22.01% Net Gains from All Tenby July, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" dividend ten Industrials WallStars by yield were estimated by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 26.2% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" dividend Industrials stock, Capital Product Partners (CPLP) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 45.78% per analyst target estimates.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Industrials as of July 26 were: Capital Product Partners (CPLP); Costamare (CMRE); Ship Finance International (SFL); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with prices ranging from $3.16 to $18.10.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Industrials as of July 26 were: ABB Limited (ABB); Canon (CAJ); Eaton (ETN); Copa Holdings (CPA); Cummins (CMI), with prices ranging from $22.84 to $137.60. The little low-priced industrials WallStars won out.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Industrials dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

