I Was Wrong About Microsoft: It's A Buy

About: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
by: D.M. Martins Research

Summary

Microsoft's fiscal 4Q18 results yet again reinforced the bull case, with Monday's small share price dip unveiling a potential buy opportunity.

The company's gradual transformation into a cloud- and subscription-based tech leader should result in more stable revenues and expanding margins.

Even if a bit late to the party, I remain "confidently hopeful" that adding MSFT to my portfolio will prove to be a rewarding move in the long haul.

I have resisted Microsoft (MSFT) for as long as I could. Valuation looked too rich for a business without the aggressive growth profile that is so prevalent in tech (in early 2017, five-year EPS growth was expected to reach a very modest 8%). But given mounting evidence that the company is executing very solidly on its competent CEO's vision, I can't help but add the stock to my portfolio on this Monday's modest price dip - even if shares have already climbed an impressive 45% in the past year alone.

Perhaps the most obvious bull case on MSFT is the consistent, across-the-board, top-line growth that the company has been experiencing for the past few quarters. In fiscal 4Q18, the company once again reported revenue increases of more than 10% in each of its three main divisions, including in the theoretically more mature personal computing segment - propelled in part by a robust economy and healthy consumer discretionary spending trends. Even the white-hot Azure seems to have maintained impressive, nearly triple-digit momentum despite the gains in scale when some might have expected a more pronounced deceleration in the growth rate - see multi-quarter evolution below.

However, what attracts me the most to MSFT today is the company's gradual transformation into a cloud- and subscription-based tech leader that relies less on the lumpy software licensing and device businesses to derive its revenue growth. As I have presented recently, the core of Microsoft's product and service portfolio - from Office 365 to LinkedIn to cloud infrastructure - is now largely producing recurring sales that, I argue, are most suited for stable and predictable financial performance. I believe this business model is better capable of commanding higher valuation multiples for the stock, making the current 24.7x forward P/E (long-term PEG of 1.8x vs. 2.0x this time last year, see graph below) more digestible for new investors jumping on board today.

Further strengthening the case for an investment in the stock, I expect the gradual shift to subscription-based solutions and the product mix lean towards the more profitable intelligent cloud segment (now 32% of total revenues vs. 30.5% last year) to push margins higher over the next few quarters. As a result, current long-term EPS growth consensus of 14%, even if higher than last year's 9% average estimate, could still prove to be overly conservative.

I am buying MSFT on this "micro dip"

At the risk of buying at a dangerous, near-all-time peak, I become a MSFT shareholder today. In regards to expectations, I refrain from issuing an EPS or stock price target at this moment. But I believe the trends in stable yet solid (high-single digit or low teen) revenue growth along with gradual margin expansion will continue in the foreseeable future. If I am right, I expect the stock to beat market returns, both in absolute and relative-to-risk terms, as it and other of my favorite subscription-heavy names have over the past five years (see graphs below).

Even if to some I may be joining the party a bit too late, I remain confident (or at least confidently hopeful) that adding MSFT to my portfolio will prove to be a rewarding move in the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.