I Was Wrong About Microsoft: It's A Buy

I have resisted Microsoft (MSFT) for as long as I could. Valuation looked too rich for a business without the aggressive growth profile that is so prevalent in tech (in early 2017, five-year EPS growth was expected to reach a very modest 8%). But given mounting evidence that the company is executing very solidly on its competent CEO's vision, I can't help but add the stock to my portfolio on this Monday's modest price dip - even if shares have already climbed an impressive 45% in the past year alone.

Image credit

Perhaps the most obvious bull case on MSFT is the consistent, across-the-board, top-line growth that the company has been experiencing for the past few quarters. In fiscal 4Q18, the company once again reported revenue increases of more than 10% in each of its three main divisions, including in the theoretically more mature personal computing segment - propelled in part by a robust economy and healthy consumer discretionary spending trends. Even the white-hot Azure seems to have maintained impressive, nearly triple-digit momentum despite the gains in scale when some might have expected a more pronounced deceleration in the growth rate - see multi-quarter evolution below.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

However, what attracts me the most to MSFT today is the company's gradual transformation into a cloud- and subscription-based tech leader that relies less on the lumpy software licensing and device businesses to derive its revenue growth. As I have presented recently, the core of Microsoft's product and service portfolio - from Office 365 to LinkedIn to cloud infrastructure - is now largely producing recurring sales that, I argue, are most suited for stable and predictable financial performance. I believe this business model is better capable of commanding higher valuation multiples for the stock, making the current 24.7x forward P/E (long-term PEG of 1.8x vs. 2.0x this time last year, see graph below) more digestible for new investors jumping on board today.

MSFT P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Further strengthening the case for an investment in the stock, I expect the gradual shift to subscription-based solutions and the product mix lean towards the more profitable intelligent cloud segment (now 32% of total revenues vs. 30.5% last year) to push margins higher over the next few quarters. As a result, current long-term EPS growth consensus of 14%, even if higher than last year's 9% average estimate, could still prove to be overly conservative.

I am buying MSFT on this "micro dip"

At the risk of buying at a dangerous, near-all-time peak, I become a MSFT shareholder today. In regards to expectations, I refrain from issuing an EPS or stock price target at this moment. But I believe the trends in stable yet solid (high-single digit or low teen) revenue growth along with gradual margin expansion will continue in the foreseeable future. If I am right, I expect the stock to beat market returns, both in absolute and relative-to-risk terms, as it and other of my favorite subscription-heavy names have over the past five years (see graphs below).

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Even if to some I may be joining the party a bit too late, I remain confident (or at least confidently hopeful) that adding MSFT to my portfolio will prove to be a rewarding move in the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.