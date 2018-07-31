Almost Never Has A Stock Drop Been So Wrong As Twitter's Recent Collapse

The drop seems to be largely from profit-taking and hype, as I believe the company will soon enough show the numbers to cause its valuation to jump up accordingly to match its numbers.

Like with Facebook, an increase in the platform's integrity and functionality will bring long-term increases in sustainable user activity and advertiser interest.

The small roughly 1 million MAU drop seems to largely be from the massive cleanup of tens of millions of nefarious and fake accounts on the platform.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations as the company posted its third profitable quarter in history, with double-digit year-on-year growth, with guidance showing Q3 2018 to bring seemingly similar.

These past few days Twitter has experienced a drop of historic proportions, as the company saw a 25%+ market sell-off from a drop in monthly active users (MAU).

Twitter's (TWTR) recent drop the past few days is historic, both in its scale for a large-cap company as well as how utterly incorrect market sentiment is.

The company's Q2 earnings report and the small drop in Monthly Active Users was apparently the primary reason behind the roughly at-the-moment 26% drop in just two days. However the earnings report also featured the company's highest net income in history as well as well as a small beat in EPS and a larger beat in revenue at $711 million to a $696 million consensus.

As I discussed last week with members of Tech Investment Insights, I very much believe in the long-run this drop will be shown to have been an immense buying opportunity for a company that has dramatically and suddenly become greatly undervalued. The drop in Monthly Active Users should have been expected and was not in fact that bad while the platform itself has now cleaned up itself up enough to become a more attractive user and advertiser center in the future.

I'm optimistic still for Twitter, as I have been previously. The company's earnings and business trajectory sets it up to see immense growth in the upcoming year as its rally until the Q2 earnings report accurately represented.

After Facebook's Implosion, A Jittery Market Makes A Run From Social Media

Twitter's collapse came just after Facebook's (FB) massive 20% post-earnings drop as well last week, as its earnings report guidance stated that revenue growth might be slower and thus result in a margin contraction. I've explained why I believe that drop to also be a panic-driven over-sell, but it seems the same tech-scared attitude soon overtook Twitter stock just two days later as well.

Both Twitter and Facebook stock had a great past few months, even with Facebook's unique data scandals. Indeed, until market close last Thursday Twitter was up over 78.94% YTD and 48.02% just since April. Until Facebook's Wednesday earnings the company was up 23.26% YTD and 36.12% since April and the depths of its Cambridge Analytica scandal.

I bring up Facebook's drop because I believe both companies remain similar to compare in both their market reaction as they are in their business life cycle, which I've discussed in prior articles.

Twitter is currently still in a better state than Facebook, as even post-drop at the moment Twitter is still up 88.18% year-on-year and 31.28% YTD. In contrast, Facebook at the moment is down 2.31% year-on-year and 4.53% YTD.

In both these companies cases I believe the sell-off was largely due to a combination of people taking their gains after seemingly months of rallying as well as fears over the state of the overall online advertising industry. While the first may make a little sense, although I believe both companies were likely to see above-market gains in the upcoming year to come even before their drop, the latter also I believe is incorrect as online advertising spending is continuing to grow immensely.

With both Facebook and Twitter gaining increasing "real" user activity, having more "sticky" platforms for users to spend more time on, and increasing advertiser partnerships, the revenue and earnings trajectories remain on a positive track.

In Twitter's case especially the drop in Monthly Active Users seems more likely due to the massive purge of tens of millions bots, spam accounts, and nefarious actors that took place over the past few months. While it was warned that the cleanup might have a slight effect on active users, although the bulk of the accounts were said to already not be a part of reported metrics, it is clear the market may have not fully understood the subtlety.

(Source: Twitter Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation)

In the long-run a cleaner platform is a major boon for Twitter. As I've discussed, just like each time with Facebook after they cleaned up their platform we saw increased advertiser trust and spending as well as even increased user activity, now that they were able to better trust that the platform's rules were operating rightly.

(Source: Twitter Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation)

Twitter's other metrics and financials in its earnings show a company that seems to be on track, as now it has posted its third profitable quarter in history and is finally beginning to achieve the scale that can pull it out of the "small to medium-sized Internet services tech giant" market capitalization range.

(Source: Twitter Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation)

2018 revenue so far has shown double-digit year-on-year growth rates at levels resembling an early-stage startup, but now with the company beginning to reach significant scale. Q3 2018 guidance remains strong as well, with expected EBITDA of $215 million to $235 million for now the company's first year of profitability and significant and growing earnings at that.

(Source: Twitter Q2 2018 Earnings Financials)

Conclusion

Markets sometime react with immense fear and panic, and I believe in Twitter's case this past week that was undoubtedly so. The company's fundamentals in terms of user activity and growth, as well as financially in terms of revenues, margin, and profitability, all seem to be right on track for the platform to begin to see significant expansion in the upcoming year.

As subsequent earnings reports come out and the market sees the company is beginning to truly generate increasingly attractive metrics and financials, I believe the stock price will similarly return to that of a mild-growth valuation as well. In 6 to 12 months I believe those who have sold Twitter now may be quite disappointed.

