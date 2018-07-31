Diamond: Offshore Deserves Some Attention Again

It has been a few months since I last wrote about one the major offshore drilling operators. I'll admit, after many quarters observing the damage that low crude oil prices had inflicted on these companies' financial results and the stocks' price performance, I became increasingly convinced that the macro landscape had to improve substantially, beyond what onshore producers and service providers could benefit from, before offshore drilling could be worth another look.

Crude oil prices have recovered, and WTI has been climbing further above the $50/bbl level for nearly a year, despite the eventual oversupply concerns (see three-year chart below). More encouraging, in my view, were recent reports from oil and gas service giants, including Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), suggesting offshore activity around the globe has started to show signs of having a pulse - primarily in development, but also in exploration. This is a departure from the narrative about a macro improvement being limited to North America onshore, which dominated the discussions for a while.

Within this context that at first seemed encouraging for offshore drillers, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) reported 2Q18 earnings this Monday morning. The headline numbers did not look overly exciting, with revenues down a whopping 33% YOY and missing consensus estimate by $11 million. Per share loss of 33 cents topped expectations by a nickel. Any support to the bottom line can probably be best explained by cost management, as adjusted opex dropped sequentially and YOY yet again, despite Diamond having been operating in as lean a fashion as possible for several quarters now.

Perhaps more important to me was the driller's operational performance and the outlook for the next few quarters. A key highlight was backlog that remained flat sequentially at $2.2 billion but represented 23 years of contracted rig work, versus $2.2 billion and 19 years of rig work last quarter. The Gulf of Mexico witnessed the most activity, with the BlackHawk and the BlackHornet having extended their contracts through 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The sequential increase in backlog years without a corresponding bump in backlog dollars further tell me, however, that market pricing remains soft. This is crucial for the investment case in DO and other drillers, in my view, as I believe only the stabilization and eventual bounceback in dayrates will signal a healthy and sustainable recovery in the offshore space.

On the stock

Once again, this is the first time I set eyes on the offshore drilling sector in months. It would be premature for me to issue a definitive statement on whether DO or any of its peers might be worth a shot at current levels.

I can preliminarily say, however, that (1) the macro landscape (i.e., sustainably higher crude oil prices, an encouraging narrative by O&G service providers, a robust global economy) looks solid enough to suggest that the tides could finally turn for offshore operators, even though (2) financially and operationally, Diamond has failed so far to instill much confidence in the long-awaited sector-wide rebound.

As is usually the case, I expect stock prices and valuations to race ahead of a definitive improvement in fundamentals, if or once it happens. So, risk-seeking investors might find it tempting to dive into the space now, even if stocks like DO have already appreciated nearly 50% since early February.

Being a more conservative, volatility-avoiding investor, I choose to leave DO and other offshore names alone for now. I intend to do a bit more homework on the sector as other drillers continue to share their 2Q18 results and outlook for the upcoming quarters.

