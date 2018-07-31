3 Things In Biotech, July 31: Progenics Bucks The Doubters

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Progenics comes through with its first anticancer approval

Company: Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Therapy: I-133 iobenguane

Disease: Pheochromocytoma

News: PGNX has received approval for its theranostic agent branded Azedra, after a roller coaster 2018 that saw a delay in the decision and some trepidation about its prospects. The drug in question is a radiolabelled tracer that homes to certain kinds of a rare tumor called pheochromocytoma, which currently has no approved therapeutic options. This marks a first both for the oncology community and for PGNX.

Looking forward: Obviously, this is a very big deal for PGNX as it makes the transition into a pharma company with a marketed drug. This vindicates my thesis in PGNX, written at a time when it was unclear that this drug would be approved. What now? This puts the PGNX in the running for a buyout the size of a company like Advanced Accelerator Applications, which was purchased for nearly $4 billion. So obviously, there is significant upside for PGNX at this time.

Nektar looking to pass the finish line with its pain medication

Company: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Therapy: NKTR-181

Disease: Chronic back pain

News: NKTR announced that the FDA has accepted its application to consider approval for its opioid NKTR-181 for patients with chronic low back pain. NKTR is using findings from a total of 15 studies comprising 2234 patients to support this approval. An action date of May 28, 2019, has been set for the application.

Looking forward: This is an important opportunity for the company to rebuild some momentum after it suffered a setback around ASCO. While this class of agents is currently under a lot of scrutiny, NKTR hopes that its agent's low ability to induce effects on the central nervous system will undermine the possibility of becoming addicted, which is obviously a hot-button issue in the US. If NKTR gets this approval, then it could indeed be a big boon for the company.

Advaxis gets the go-ahead to roll from the FDA

Company: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Therapy: ADXS-503

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: ADXS announced that the FDA has approved its IND to initiate a small study investigating the first of its HOT constructs, ADXS-503, in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. ADXS-HOT is a platform that uses listeria to deliver molecules called neoantigens to the body, allowing the immune system to ramp up an immune response. ADXS-503 takes "hotspot" mutations that are common in non-small cell lung cancer as its base of attack, instead of the personalized neoantigen approach used in the company's Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) collaboration.

Looking forward: This is important news, but not all that surprising. New phase 1 trials are usually allowed in without too many barriers to entry, and now ADXS can get rolling. This news didn't have too much impact on arrival, since it does nothing to address the company's cash situation. However, shareholders were quick to note the language included in the approval - that ADXS will be including some patients to receive an immune checkpoint inhibitor - which may imply another collaboration with a big pharma. The deeper implication there is that said big pharma may be interested in becoming a real partner for the ADXS-HOT platform.

