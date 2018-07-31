Square: High Risk, High Valuation

Q2 results won't be affected, but investors will be forced to look at these issues when the iZettle acquisition closes in the third quarter.

The company is not yet profitable, but its take rate is higher than that of PayPal.

Volume growth is slowing despite its small scale, this does not bode well for future growth.

Square (SQ) is slated to report earnings this Wednesday and investors will continue to look for growth. I have no doubt that the company will continue to grow, but at what point will investors start to pay attention to its valuation?

The stock has been on a tear after a brief post-IPO slump, sending its already high valuation multiples into the stratosphere.

I can understand where bullish investors are coming from as Square is the only pure-play small-business payment, however, I fail to see how the current valuation justifies its risks.

Growth Is Slowing

Gross payment volume (GPV) is still growing nicely every quarter, but the pace of growth has decelerated from 34% in Q1 2017 to 31% in Q1 2018. Note that this growth excludes the exit of Starbucks in 2016, which had accounted for more than 10% of GPV. Today no significant portion of Square’s GPV is concentrated in just one customer, so subsequent GPV growth can be seen as strong secular growth.

While ~30% growth is indeed impressive on the surface, is it that impressive when we compare to its peer PayPal (PYPL)? Square processed just 13.5% of PayPal’s volume in Q1 ($17.8 billion vs. $132 billion), yet growth was just 400 bps higher (31% vs. 27%).

As I stated in my article about PayPal, volume growth is key for future profits as payment processors have high operating leverage. The fact that Square’s volume growth is already slowing down at this stage does not bode well for its future. If Square is growing volume just a hair higher than PayPal despite its smaller size, I fail to see why it deserves its premium valuation today.

Take Rate Compression

Even though Square is not profitable on a GAAP basis today, it actually has a transaction take rate that is meaningfully above that of PayPal. Square’s transaction take rate in Q1 was 2.94%, a whopping 56 bps higher than PayPal’s 2.38%. While 56 bps seem small, it is significant given the sheer dollar amount processed. Based on Square’s volume of $17.8 billion in the first quarter, every 1 basis point equates to $1.78 million, or 0.3% of Square’s transaction revenue.

The management has always given analysts the runaround on whether this level of take rate is sustainable. For example, below is an exchange between the CFO and a JP Morgan analyst in May:

Analyst: … the take rate, right, which has held up very, very well, and you're still industry-leading in terms of your net spreads. So, I guess, my question is, is that sustainable? CFO: So first of all, you would know I hate all conversations that start with take rate only because -- so first of all, we've monetized our business through either using the payment stream or through a fee… So that's why the take rate conversation for me always still feels like the wrong one to have because it's taking us back to being a commodity payment play, which is not how I think about our business.

While it’s true that Square has a software business attached to the core payment business, at the end of the day, take rate is still a big part of a customer’s decision. Just as every 0.01% is meaningful to Square, it is also meaningful to its customers.

I believe that Square will be able to maintain its high take rate in the short-term because presently there is no meaningful competition for a straight forward on-premise payment processor. If a small business wants to accept electronic payments without any commitment, Square is the obvious choice. However, I believe that the competitive dynamic will soon change.

While PayPal has not yet spoken about its plans for iZettle in detail (likely due to the fact that the transaction has not yet closed), I believe that the logical step with this acquisition is to aggressively grow its on-premise business. Because PayPal’s on-premise presence is basically non-existent right now, aggressive marketing (i.e. through a highly competitive take rate) will not be dilutive to PayPal’s core business. I believe that this will likely pressure Square’s take rate in the long-run.

If Square were to give up just half of its 56 bps advantage over PayPal, its transaction revenue will decline by 10%. I believe that constitutes as a meaningful headwind.

Conclusion

I believe that Square does not deserve its premium valuation today given its slowing growth and potential take rate compression stemming from competitive pressure.

While the effects that I just described will unlikely be felt this quarter, investors will have to be on high alert as the impending catalyst for escalating competitive pressure is just around the corner with PayPal’s expected close of the iZettle acquisition in the third quarter. .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SQ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.