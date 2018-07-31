Mohawk Industries: Headwinds Continue To Hold Down Valuations

Mohawk Industries (MHK) has had a tough go of things so far this year:

Shares are deeply in the red, and its most recent second quarter was not perceived well by the market at all. Management seems to have a slew of different excuses for the firm's under-performance, according to its 2018 Q2 press release:

Commenting on Mohawk Industries' second quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, "Our results fell short of our expectations, and we are taking actions to improve the performance of our U.S. businesses. With the overall economy, our results were negatively impacted by input inflation, higher transportation costs, a stronger dollar and a tight labor market. We were also affected by changing product mix, timing of price increases, lower production units, start-up of new projects and the delayed Godfrey Hirst closing. To address these, we are raising prices, expanding in growing channels and participating in new products and geographies.

The bright side to all this is the relatively low valuation multiples that MHK shares are now trading at. The question now is, are we looking at a value play, or a "value trap"?

A brief business description...

Taken from the company's 10-K:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (“Mohawk” or the “Company”) is a leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (“LVT”) and vinyl flooring. The Company's industry-leading innovation develops products and technologies that differentiate its brands in the marketplace and satisfy all flooring related remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean ® , Daltile ® , Durkan ® , IVC ® , Karastan ® , Marazzi ® , Mohawk ® , Pergo ® , Quick-Step ® and Unilin ® . The Company has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. The Company had annual net sales in 2017 of $9.5 billion . Approximately 63% of this amount was generated by sales in the United States and approximately 37% was generated by sales outside the United States. The Company has three reporting segments, Global Ceramic, Flooring North America ("Flooring NA") and Flooring Rest of the World ("Flooring ROW") with net sales in 2017 representing 36% , 42% and 22% , respectively, of the total.

I think Mohawk Industries does indeed have a competitive advantage overall (as it claims in the above description), and this is partially validated by the excess returns it was able to generate from its invested capital during its most recent fiscal year.

Return on invested capital analysis

To start, I'd like to look at Mohawk's ROIC, and stack it up against its weighted-average cost of capital, or WACC. Companies that earn ROIC in excess of their WACC create value as they grow - earning excess returns - while companies that earn ROIC less than their cost of capital tend to destroy value as they grow.

This is important to determine whether Mohawk is actually creating value as it grows, therefore. The company grew sales by a little over 3% on a constant currency basis during its most recent quarter, and by about 3.6% so far this year (including the impact of acquisitions).

Note: In my model below, I am using "adjusted" operating profit which was located in the company's fiscal 2017 8-K. I am also using the adjusted effective tax rate at quarter end provided in the same form.

Mohawk Industries earns ROIC well in excess of its overall cost of capital, and that's assuming a pretty high cost of equity (at almost 13%). I'd say that the firm earns economic profits - aka outearns its cost of capital - which tells me the firm does create value as it grows. This also tells me that even though shares have taken a severe beating, the underlying business is likely still a good one, at least as of its most recent full fiscal year.

Return on equity analysis

Next, I will break down the company's ROE into five analyzable pieces, in an attempt to gain some more insight into the firm's underlying trends.

Note: In my model below, I am using adjusted operating profit and adjusted net income, which are located in the company's fiscal 2017 8-K.

While return on equity dipped year-over-year, this was partially due to a decrease in financial leverage. Efficiency also decreased, however, since the company wasn't able to generate as many sales from its asset base.

Adjusted operating margins did increase, so that's a good sign. The speeding up of higher input prices was part of the reason why analysts at Raymond James have apparently thrown in the towel, and think that this year will continue to be challenging for the company. They also noted a decade-low valuation, pricing power, and an "under-levered" balance sheet, however, as factors that could set the company up for a better 2019.

We can see from the above ROE-breakdown that an increase in leverage would provide a boost to the firm's ROE, and so far, there also seems to be some pricing power filtering through to margins (as gross margins saw a slight tick upwards). Mohawk's CEO stated in the 2018 Q2 press release that:

"Our company and industry are absorbing significant inflation. This year, we have had two carpet price increases and recently followed those with a third increase to offset additional material and freight inflation. We are taking pricing actions in most product categories impacted by inflation, including our higher value ceramic products.

The impact of higher input costs could continue to remain a thorn in the firm's side, especially if it's not able to increase prices at the same rate as these costs are rising. How long will the company be able to raise its prices is also a question of concern if input prices continue to spike higher-and-higher going forward.

Valuations continue to remain subdued

Coming around to the third potential positive for fiscal 2019 (that Raymond James pointed out), we can attempt to get a gauge on just how low valuations actually are at the moment.

The five-year average price-to-earnings multiple is 23.1 times earnings, while the thirteen-year median multiple is almost 22 times earnings. Based on average analyst estimates, shares trade at only 12.86 times 2018's expected earnings-per-share, and only about 11.52 times 2019's.

There's a lot of potential upside from here if the market re-rates shares back to more normalized valuations - but there's also the mounting risk of a potential recession materializing over the next few years as well - and this is also a company that would likely get hit especially hard in that scenario. Perhaps much of this is already baked into the low valuations, too - and for a good reason. I think the risk-to-reward ratio is good enough here to make MHK shares look interesting going forward.

Cheap valuations aside, an abundance of pessimism (which could easily turn into optimism in 2019, if any of the potential positive catalysts actually do emerge), and relatively strong profitability ratios (along with a strong balance sheet), make Mohawk look like a decent (albeit, risky) value play here, in my opinion.

